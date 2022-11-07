TweetStorm! Musk’s First Days in 28 Tweets

November 7, 2022
by Paul Serran

What many thought was impossible is indeed happening

Elon Musk finally entered Twitter with his Tesla engineers and carrying a sink to make a joke. But he immediately showed he was not kidding about. He fired all the top players on day one and kept on rolling.

He met a lot of cool woke people there – and fired them.

 

He launched the paid blue checkmark.

 

He has not let the politically banned in yet – and he is fielding complaints by the cartful.

 

Some liberals are angry with Musk’s first acts.

 

Liberal groups are pressuring advertisers to move off Twitter.

 

This may give birth to a lawsuit.

 

New features are coming.

 

Biden is badmouthing the platform.

 

Russians applaud but ask for Musk to stop Starlink for Ukrainians.

 

Musk is trolling Hillary Clinton.

 

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended for impersonating Musk.

 

Journalists are being put in their place.

 

Free speech over safety?

 

New dress code is anti-woke.

 

Musk suggest independent voters choose Republican for a balance of power.

 

We can expect much more developments to come as the world has eyes on the changes at the Twitter platform.

