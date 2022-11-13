Kevin Is Wrong – 9 Reasons Why Allison Is Guilty

Suzanne doesn’t agree with Kevin. In fact, she doesn’t like him. She previously wrote The One Most Important Point: Camila Accused Raniere of Abuse.

But this is not about Camila. This is about Kevin, who recently wrote:

In short, Kevin thinks Allison Mack has gotten a raw deal. He thinks Sarah Edmondson, who indirectly recruited her, got away with the cash. And Allison paid the price.

Kevin intimated Sarah may not have been a good mother, which I refuted. Sarah always put her child first when I worked with her – which was in the heat of the fight.

But Kevin thinks it unfair that Damon Brink lost a contract with the Vermont Department of Children and Families to host supervised visits between noncustodial parents and their children – because officials were concerned he was unfit to be near children – because of his NXIVM connection. [I defended Brink despite his animus toward me.]

Kevin points out that Sarah made money from Allison, Nicki, and others in prison or exiled to a world where everyone thinks they are fools or pedophile enablers.

Most followers of Raniere, including Brink, struggle to make ends meet because they are tagged as Raniere supporters. Google them, and you will see why they can’t easily find work.

Kevin thinks the case against Raniere sounds bad, but does not trust the government’s version. He thinks the forced labor charge is bullshit. That Allison and the others did not sex traffic Nicole or anyone.

He think that the NXIVM heroes – Mark, Sarah, and India – are more guilty than the so-called bad guys. And as to that, he thinks Raniere might not be so bad.

And, of course, Allison, Nicki, and the other “dead-enders” who support him are innocent. Since their entire support for Raniere is based on their belief he is innocent, they are therefore sincere and hence innocent.

They are following their ideals – which is their Vanguard is ideal.

Suzanne could not disagree more, and she is outspoken about it. And I don’t think she likes Kevin very much.

By Suzanne

Kevin, you wrote that people should be concerned about Sarah Edmondson caring for her children. Why do you think you have the moral high ground to go after people who imply Damon Brink is unfit to be around kids?

Kevin, you are a hypocrite.

You don’t know Sarah (allegedly). Frank knows Sarah. Frank said Sarah Edmondson is a wonderful mother. Repeatedly.

Did you apologize for these egregious, false claims you made about Sarah? No, you just kept doubling down.

The first person on this blog who repeatedly went after a stranger and their trustworthiness around their children was you, Kevin.

You have a shifting, fluid, hypocritical call for morality.

Why don’t you set a sterling example and apologize to Sarah for what you said about her and her children? Then maybe your contradictory stance on Damon would be credible.

Practice what you preach.

Now let’s consider your all-knowing attack on Sarah compared to your, “I don’t know nothing about Raniere, good or bad.”

If you sit in a room with your revered leader, and he tells you:

1. That moms give blow jobs to their infant children in unspecified and unverified countries.

2. That many children enjoy being sexually molested.



3. That women frequently can only orgasm for the first time while raped.

You are part of the problem as a devoted, paying follower.

If you are part of a community that supports and endorses these ideas, you are a menace to society. And an enabler of the abusive pedophile Vanguard.

4. If you lie to your friends about your boyfriend’s involvement in an all-female sorority, and conspire to brand your shared boyfriend’s initials on their pussies deceitfully, you are an asshole.

5. If you are getting your friends to pose for graphic pornographic photos, then sending them to your cult leader-boyfriend, and he is responding, “all mine?” with a devil emoji – when they are supposed to be strictly for women only, and kept safe and hidden from anyone else’s view, you are part of the criminal organization.

6. If you encourage women who entrusted you to care for them, mind, body, and soul, to starve themselves to meet the physical ideal of your pedophile boyfriend, you are evil.

Allison with Dani Padilla

7. If you are getting people to perform free labor and, to quote the DOS slave handbook, “at their highest ability” through coercion and blackmail, you are part of a criminal conspiracy.

Blackmailing people is illegal. The people you defend actively participated in blackmailing people. It is a criminal activity.

8. If you are participating in immigration fraud, you are part of a criminal conspiracy.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their master in the middle.

9 If you are planning meetings with eight frontline slaves and their hidden, shared boyfriend, who is the master of a slave ring doing sex trafficking, pimping, forced labor, immigration fraud, identity theft, and all the rest, you are part of a criminal racketeering organization.

Keith did the things the government accused him of doing. The time for argument was in the criminal court. A jury of his peers found him guilty.

Are you aware that most dead-enders did not sit through the entire trial? They didn’t see and hear all the evidence the jury saw and heard. The dead-enders are not in a position to render as comprehensive a judgment as the seated jury.

Neither are you.

Kevin, keep spinning your wheels. Keith is never getting out of prison.