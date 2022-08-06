Buffalo News: Frank Parlato Speaks Out on Plea Deal Outside the Courthouse

August 6, 2022
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
I am now a convicted felon. I am scheduled for sentencing on December 7, 2022. That is Pearl Harbor Day.

As I have always done, I will continue to report on all matters I find of interest.

Now that I am not preparing for trial, I will have more time to devote to specific investigations.

I will also examine my own case.  I plead guilty to a single count of failing to file an IRS form 8300 in 2010.

The IRS requires an 8300 form for cash receipts above $10,000 in a given year. I failed to report that I took in cash – about $19,000 – in 2010;

To be 100 percent clear, though I failed to file the 8300 form, I DID report the $19,000 on my income tax returns. I paid taxes on the $19,000.

The DOJ dropped all 18 charges against me.

I did an interview with Aaron Besecker of the Buffalo News. He videoed it and published it on YouTube.

Below are the two videos – fresh out of court on August 5, 2022.

Besecker is a news reporter. He knew of my project in Niagara Falls, which was the second focus of the DOJ investigation after the Bronfman sisters launched an investigation of me in 2011.

Besecker also wrote a news story about the hearing.

How do you feel about this being all resolved? What’s your take away from this?

Frank Parlato: 

Well, I’m 67 years old, and this investigation began in 2011. So I’ve invested about 17 percent of my life in this case.

Following a development of a very successful project.  It wasn’t a failure. This was a success, and through it all I built a good project, and it’s still going strong. And one day I didn’t file one document, and that was all that anybody could find after an intense scrutiny for all these years.
So I think I left a legacy of success, and I want to move on. And I’ve got other things in mind.
Aaron Besecker:

What are you thinking about your possible sentence?

Frank Parlato:

Well, that’s entirely up to the judge. You know he’s, I think he’s a very distinguished jurist, a man of incredible intelligence.

I’m deeply respectful of this judge, and I think that I was fortunate to have good people in this whole legal scenario. Great, truly intelligent and fair-minded judge.
And you know when you go to the judge, you go to justice. That’s what Aristotle said, and I believe that I think I get justice from him.
I do think the prosecutors are reasonable, and you know I had a few changes that I felt were important, and they were kind enough to accommodate it.
So will I be sentenced to prison? I don’t know. Maybe. I’m prepared to do that, and I’ll do my very best, whatever happens.
But I do think that I’m entitled to a chance to explain what I did and why I did it.
And please keep in mind there was only one document, one time 12 years ago, and measured against a great deal of success.
***
I will have more to report on this and other topics shortly.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives