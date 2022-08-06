Buffalo News: Frank Parlato Speaks Out on Plea Deal Outside the Courthouse

As I have always done, I will continue to report on all matters I find of interest.

Now that I am not preparing for trial, I will have more time to devote to specific investigations.

I will also examine my own case. I plead guilty to a single count of failing to file an IRS form 8300 in 2010.

The IRS requires an 8300 form for cash receipts above $10,000 in a given year. I failed to report that I took in cash – about $19,000 – in 2010;

To be 100 percent clear, though I failed to file the 8300 form, I DID report the $19,000 on my income tax returns. I paid taxes on the $19,000.

The DOJ dropped all 18 charges against me.

I did an interview with Aaron Besecker of the Buffalo News. He videoed it and published it on YouTube.

Below are the two videos – fresh out of court on August 5, 2022.