Buffalo News: Frank Parlato Speaks Out on Plea Deal Outside the Courthouse

As I have always done, I will continue to report on all matters I find of interest.
Now that I am not preparing for trial, I will have more time to devote to specific investigations.
I will also examine my own case. I plead guilty to a single count of failing to file an IRS form 8300 in 2010.
The IRS requires an 8300 form for cash receipts above $10,000 in a given year. I failed to report that I took in cash – about $19,000 – in 2010;
To be 100 percent clear, though I failed to file the 8300 form, I DID report the $19,000 on my income tax returns. I paid taxes on the $19,000.
The DOJ dropped all 18 charges against me.
I did an interview with Aaron Besecker of the Buffalo News. He videoed it and published it on YouTube.
Below are the two videos – fresh out of court on August 5, 2022.
Besecker is a news reporter. He knew of my project in Niagara Falls, which was the second focus of the DOJ investigation after the Bronfman sisters launched an investigation of me in 2011.
Besecker also wrote a news story about the hearing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4OUvruJ0jg
Aaron Besecker:
Frank Parlato:
Following a development of a very successful project. It wasn’t a failure. This was a success, and through it all I built a good project, and it’s still going strong. And one day I didn’t file one document, and that was all that anybody could find after an intense scrutiny for all these years.
What are you thinking about your possible sentence?
Frank Parlato:
Well, that’s entirely up to the judge. You know he’s, I think he’s a very distinguished jurist, a man of incredible intelligence.
