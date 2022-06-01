NXIVM-Odd Tidbits for Insiders Only

Cold Water on Raniere’s Prison Lawsuit
A few items have been lingering around in my mailbox or stray comments that readers might have missed. Much of it is really for insiders who know the players. For instance, K. R. Claviger writes:
Susan Dones Outs Herself
Susan Dones outed herself. She has been using the penname, Fay Ray.
A reader asked, “When it was NXIVM vs X …. who signed…Nancy as President or Keith?”
Susan replied, “Nancy Salzman signed all the litigation for NXIVM lawsuits. She was the Prefect and on paper the owner of NXIVM. Clare Bronfman paid for them. Keith Raniere was the mastermind behind them. Until she left, Kristin Keefe did the legal leg work.
“After Kristin left, Raniere was too lazy to do much with litigation on his own. And Clare Bronfman wasn’t smart enough to do the kind of litigation support that Kristin Keefe did.”
Nice Guy had this to say:
Susan Dones Rocks!
Here are some words that describe her best:
Earnest
Resolute
Sublime
Congenial
Cool
Affable
Awesome
Wise
Magnanimous
Good
Loyal
Compassionate
Classy
Well, Nice Guy, I have to admit you’re right for once.
Here are some of Fay Ray [Susan Dones] articles
Craigslist warns us not to trust Allison Mack if she tries to rent you a place in Pittsburg. Why? Because of an ad on © craigslist. It reads as follows:
OBR/shared ba available now
apartment
no laundry on site
no parking
rent period: daily
Here is Craigslist’s announcement warning people against Mack:
“Do not bother to apply to any properties with the contact number 5 1 0 – 3 5 9 – 5 3 0 1 or email under the name ALLISON MACK. The properties do not exist, and they will run you in an endless circle of paying for application fees
More New MK10ART
Clare and Miss Kathy
MK10Art writes: Clare Bronfman, multi-millionaire + financial backer of an international criminal enterprise called Nxivm- went to court to try and get her sentence shortened. Astonishingly, her lawyer claimed that Bronfman (who used her fortune to destroy many lives with vexatious litigation) was really just like the poor secretary Kathy Russell, who joined the Nxivm cult because Keith Raniere assured her that she would become a successful ballerina.
She references a Frank Report article: Complete Oral Argument for Bronfman: Judge Wrong on ‘Willful Blindness’; Gave Too-Long Prison Term
MK10ART’s interpretive painting of Kathy Russell
Branding
She references a Frank Report article: Raniere Motion Accuses Judge of Bias, Anger, Prejudice, Dishonesty – Wants Him Off FBI Tampering Motion
Frank
mk10art writes Frank of frankreport.com.
I like MK10Art’s version better than the original.
Kim Our Second Favorite Vegan
Kim Constable appears to have appeared on the cover of Forbes but FR thinks she might have told a little white one. We have been unable to find this cover anywhere outside of Constable’s social media.
Speaking of Kim
Vegan Baby
Kim Constable has a company called The Sculpted Vegan. She sells women courses on bodybuilding with a vegan diet.
One would think she is a vegan. She says she does not eat meat, fish, or dairy. And we have her good word that she does not.
True, Constable sometimes wears fox furs, [a nuisance animal].
She is seen wearing Hermes belts, made from ostrich, crocodile, python, and lizard — all repulsive creatures.
She uses bee venom for facials. But she doesn’t eat any of them.
She promotes, uses, and sells beauty products tested on animals, and a whip to wallop her horses so they will comply better while she rides them for entertainment purposes.
But she is strictly vegan, except arguably those Cadbury Wispa bars [sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, vegetable fats, emulsifier (E442), and flavorings. In addition, it may contain nuts and possibly milk.]
But how can one be certain if milk is hidden in the chocolate?
The Butt Knows
Nikita Khrushchev smiled while watching Shirley Maclaine and Juliet Prowse dance during the Hollywood filming of the movie “Can-Can.” But he frowned when they flounced their asses to the audience. Afterward, he said, “A person’s face is more beautiful than his backside.”
But is it always true?
It reminds me of Kim Constable’s famous quote: “Don’t you just hate it when women fitness trainers pretend they are teaching people how to develop their glutes – when all they are really doing is showing off their ass?”
Kim sells online courses for people to develop their gluteus muscles. And become, like her, attractively callipygous.
It’s great to know Kim is a dependable fitness trainer. She will never gratuitously show her ass. If she must show it, and she must, it is only to persuade women not to be a steatopygous brunette wearing nothing but a look of panic when men ogle from the rear.
But is it true? Is the human face more beautiful than the backside?
Kim has done a lot of work on both her face and backside to make it more beautiful. While she exercises her posterior, she uses botox and other good, non-vegan remedies on her face.
One of her critics posted the above on social media.
No Not a Roman Coin
This seemingly ancient coin is newer than one would think. It is a medallion of the High Counsel of the Society of Protectors. The Society of Protectors was founded sometime after 2010 by Keith Alan Raniere.
Among the best-known, High Counsel leaders were Mark Vicente, Jim Del Negro, and Damon Brink.
The names of the current members of the SOP High Counsel are not known.
Where did Keith Raniere get the idea for the name The High Counsel of SOP?
A. The High Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
B. The High Council of The Salvation Army International
C. The Jedi High Council.
Isn’t it evident that the leader of the Jedi High Council bears a striking resemblance to the founder of SOP?
Porn on Frank Report?
I know Magoo is near-sighted, but I was surprised when he chastised me for publishing porn. His religion, he said, forbids him from looking at images of fellatio. Only the missionary position is available to him, he said, if he can find a woman to marry him.
I asked him where I had published a photo of a woman performing fellatio. He referred me to the promotional photo for TNT’s Rich and Shameless.
I have heard of the inkblot tests where they ask you what you see in inkblot splatters. So I sent him this.
Yes, Magoo is nearsighted. He replied, “Say, can I have her number?”
That reminds me of a story young Bangkok told me. He said, “Frank, I just had my first blowjob.”
I frowned because I did not want to encourage the lad, but I could not help but ask, “how was it?”
“It tasted terrible,” he said.
“Well, at least it wasn’t a recommittment ceremony,” I said.
Keith Raniere resides behind the fences at USP Tucson. He wants out.
Claviger writes:
Based on my experience and knowledge of the applicable statute, I believe it is highly probable that the lawsuit filed by Keith Raniere’s current lawyers against the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) et al – and the subsequent Motion for a Preliminary Injunction – will both be dismissed for the simple reason that Keith did not exhaust his available administrative remedies within USP Tucson before those filings were made.
In this regard, the Prison Litigation Reform Act (PLRA) mandates that U.S. District Courts dismiss such filings when the prisoner in question has not yet exhausted their administrative remedies by taking their complaint through every step of their prison’s grievance procedure – which it does not appear that Keith has done. The only exception – which is extremely unlikely to be applicable regarding Keith’s case – is when a prisoner cannot obtain the appropriate grievance forms at their prison.
Instead of wasting time filing lawsuits that will most likely be dismissed without any hearing, it might be more fruitful for Keith’s lawyers to file a motion requesting an extension of the filing deadline for Rule 33 Motions – and indicate that Keith is in the process of working his way through the BOP’s Administrative Remedy Program.
Tabby Answers
In case you missed it, Tabby Chapman answered a few readers’ questions.
Tabby:
Allison wasn’t the only person who said things to me about my weight either. In the middle of a level 2 intensive, surrounded by three other people, an NXIVM proctor said, “Tabby, I’ve finally figured out why I don’t like you. Because you remind me of how fat I don’t want to be.”
She continued talking more about this amazing epiphany she had. I felt I had to keep listening to stuff like that to break through the barrier that kept me fat. They liked to attack my love of wanting children paired with whatever deficient personality trait they perceived I had.
Allison told me while I’m overweight, I’d ruin any child I’d have. Another proctor refused to let me coach during NXIVM classes because I had yet to reach my goal weight and therefore wasn’t a good representation of the company. It was all a giant mind-fuck about weight, constantly. And much more.
Reader:
Tabby, can you shed some light on who controlled Girls By Design and for what purpose?
Tabby:
Kristin and Kendra controlled it, and only they. It was not related to NXIVM to my knowledge, as Kendra and Kristin stated in a press release back in 2008/2009. They relied on professional psychologists for input on their programs. The mission statement of GBD gives its exact purpose:
“Girlsbydesign.com (GBD) is the first step for Kristin Kreuk and Kendra Voth towards creating a place where teen girls can come together to explore, express, create and realize their potential together.”
To super simplify it, it was a hybrid version of Girl Scouts.
Reader:
Why did Mark Vicente unfriend you on Facebook?
Tabby:
I don’t know why Mark Vicente unfriended me. It occurred shortly after The Vow aired, on Sept 1, 2020.
A conversation happened on my Facebook by commenters (not me, but I didn’t stop the conversation), calling out Mark’s narrative considering his role in the organization. His whole family unfriended/blocked me. I received a message that it wasn’t okay that I didn’t take up for Mark after all he’d been through. I scoured the Internet looking for evidence of where he took up for me after all I’d been through and couldn’t find it anywhere.