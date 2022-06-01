NXIVM-Odd Tidbits for Insiders Only

More New MK10ART

Clare and Miss Kathy

MK10Art writes: Clare Bronfman, multi-millionaire + financial backer of an international criminal enterprise called Nxivm- went to court to try and get her sentence shortened. Astonishingly, her lawyer claimed that Bronfman (who used her fortune to destroy many lives with vexatious litigation) was really just like the poor secretary Kathy Russell, who joined the Nxivm cult because Keith Raniere assured her that she would become a successful ballerina.

She references a Frank Report article: Complete Oral Argument for Bronfman: Judge Wrong on ‘Willful Blindness’; Gave Too-Long Prison Term

MK10ART’s interpretive painting of Kathy Russell

Branding

MK10art Nicki Clyne and her green card spouse Allison Mack hold down a DOS slave to get branded with Keith Raniere’s initials by Dr. Danielle Roberts. Brandings were part of being a DOS member, although participants were lied to and told they were just getting a tattoo. Nxivm leader Keith Raniere’s new lawyer #josephtully is trying to get a retrial for the convicted pedophile. Tully accused #judgegaraufis of having a “biased belief that DOS was harmful.” writes:

She references a Frank Report article: She references a Frank Report article: Raniere Motion Accuses Judge of Bias, Anger, Prejudice, Dishonesty – Wants Him Off FBI Tampering Motion Frank







mk10art writes Frank of frankreport.com.

I like MK10Art’s version better than the original.

Kim Our Second Favorite Vegan

Mk10art NXIVM Cult member Kim Constable lied in a Forbes Magazine article saying she hadn’t been involved in the cult in “more than 15 years” but photographs prove otherwise. writes,

Kim Constable appears to have appeared on the cover of Forbes but FR thinks she might have told a little white one. We have been unable to find this cover anywhere outside of Constable’s social media.

Speaking of Kim

Vegan Baby

Kim Constable has a company called The Sculpted Vegan. She sells women courses on bodybuilding with a vegan diet.

One would think she is a vegan. She says she does not eat meat, fish, or dairy. And we have her good word that she does not.

True, Constable sometimes wears fox furs, [a nuisance animal].

She is seen wearing Hermes belts, made from ostrich, crocodile, python, and lizard — all repulsive creatures.

She uses bee venom for facials. But she doesn’t eat any of them.

She promotes, uses, and sells beauty products tested on animals, and a whip to wallop her horses so they will comply better while she rides them for entertainment purposes.

But she is strictly vegan, except arguably those Cadbury Wispa bars [sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, vegetable fats, emulsifier (E442), and flavorings. In addition, it may contain nuts and possibly milk.]

But how can one be certain if milk is hidden in the chocolate?

The Butt Knows

Nikita Khrushchev smiled while watching Shirley Maclaine and Juliet Prowse dance during the Hollywood filming of the movie “Can-Can.” But he frowned when they flounced their asses to the audience. Afterward, he said, “A person’s face is more beautiful than his backside.”

But is it always true?

It reminds me of Kim Constable’s famous quote: “Don’t you just hate it when women fitness trainers pretend they are teaching people how to develop their glutes – when all they are really doing is showing off their ass?”

Kim sells online courses for people to develop their gluteus muscles. And become, like her, attractively callipygous.

It’s great to know Kim is a dependable fitness trainer. She will never gratuitously show her ass. If she must show it, and she must, it is only to persuade women not to be a steatopygous brunette wearing nothing but a look of panic when men ogle from the rear.

But is it true? Is the human face more beautiful than the backside?

Kim has done a lot of work on both her face and backside to make it more beautiful. While she exercises her posterior, she uses botox and other good, non-vegan remedies on her face.

One of her critics posted the above on social media.

No Not a Roman Coin

This seemingly ancient coin is newer than one would think. It is a medallion of the High Counsel of the Society of Protectors. The Society of Protectors was founded sometime after 2010 by Keith Alan Raniere.

Among the best-known, High Counsel leaders were Mark Vicente, Jim Del Negro, and Damon Brink.

The names of the current members of the SOP High Counsel are not known.

Where did Keith Raniere get the idea for the name The High Counsel of SOP?

A. The High Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

B. The High Council of The Salvation Army International

C. The Jedi High Council.

Isn’t it evident that the leader of the Jedi High Council bears a striking resemblance to the founder of SOP?

Porn on Frank Report? I know Magoo is near-sighted, but I was surprised when he chastised me for publishing porn. His religion, he said, forbids him from looking at images of fellatio. Only the missionary position is available to him, he said, if he can find a woman to marry him. I asked him where I had published a photo of a woman performing fellatio. He referred me to the promotional photo for TNT’s Rich and Shameless. I have heard of the inkblot tests where they ask you what you see in inkblot splatters. So I sent him this. Yes, Magoo is nearsighted. He replied, “Say, can I have her number?” That reminds me of a story young Bangkok told me. He said, “Frank, I just had my first blowjob.” I frowned because I did not want to encourage the lad, but I could not help but ask, “how was it?” “It tasted terrible,” he said. “Well, at least it wasn’t a recommittment ceremony,” I said.