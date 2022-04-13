Fay Ray: I’ll Tell You Why Nicki Clyne Is in the Lawsuit — DOS, That’s Why

Fay Ray is back with another post. Her last post was Insider: Bronfman’s Money Fueled the NXIVM Machine of Destruction.

This one is about Nicki Clyne.

Why Nicki Clyne is in the Civil Law Suit – Why? I’ll Tell You Why

By Fay Ray

Nicki Clyne is not some low-ranking innocent member of NXIVM brought in by Sarah Edmondson and who left NXIVM with only a 2011 Subaru to show for her time.

She willing gave up her acting career and broke her contract on Battlestar Galactica to move to Albany to be with her newfound lover Keith Raniere.

Five of the eight ‘Front Line’ DOS members were from Mexico. The other three were Clyne, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack. The EDNY indicted the latter two.

Mack is doing three years in prison.

Due to her cooperation with the EDNY, with evidence and testimony at the trial of Raniere, denouncing him and changing her life, Salzman ended up getting five years’ probation.

It would have been difficult to bring criminal or civil charges against the five women living in Mexico.

This leaves Nicki Clyne open to civil charges for her actions in NXIVM/DOS.

Now she is attempting to throw a smokescreen up, pretending she was a victim of Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente’s enrollment and who makes what when.

How much people made in NXIVM is another story to be told, coming soon.

Clyne could have avoided this lawsuit had she moved back to her homeland, Canada, as the Mexicans did.

She chooses to stay here, most likely to be near the love of her life.

Unfortunately, this would not be the woman she married, Allison Mack, but the Master with whom she quit her acting career and moved to Albany to be with: Keith Raniere.

In the end, Clyne wasn’t even given the position as Head Slave/Master. Instead, it was Allison Mack he picked at the time.

Clare Bronfman is still Raniere’s absolute #1 woman as she has more to offer than Clyne. Suppose it came down to the two of them in the same house. Raniere would choose Bronfman over Clyne in a split second.

Bronfman is doing 6.75 years for her man now.

Nicki Made DOS What It Was

Frank wrote in one of his stories:

In a sense, Nicki virtually created the idea behind DOS. She thought she had found her niche and that she would be his only slave. She helped Raniere flesh out what a master/slave relationship would look like.

But Raniere wanted more slaves. He saw in Nicki’s model an opportunity to expand or mass produce it. He loved the dog collar and liked the idea of a tattoo or mark on Nicki, and we all know where that led.

Of course, we all know that Raniere would not stop with one slave or one “fuck toy,” but that didn’t stop Clyne from loyally following Raniere.

To this day, she stands by her man.

After Mack’s arrest, Clyne stepped into Raniere’s top spot regarding all things women, but again, not in all things.

Nicki Clyne is in the Civil Suit for her role in NXIVM.

The Frank Report has written about DOS extensively.

Here are a few points to refresh your memory or for new readers:

I will add my comments on why Nicki Clyne’s behavior has led her into the Civil Lawsuit.

In late 2015, Keith Raniere created DOS, a secret organization led by Raniere.

Aside from Raniere, who gave himself the title “Grandmaster,” all members of DOS were female and were referred to as “slaves” under him.

Raniere’s direct slaves (the “First Line”) were Camila, Daniela Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, (from Mexico). Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman. (from the US).

Nicki Clyne was from Canada but married Allison Mack so she could stay in the US to be with their lover Raniere.

Each “first-line slave” recruited their own “slaves” by approaching other women and, at Raniere’s instruction, falsely described DOS as a secret women’s empowerment group or sorority.

Clyne helped cover up Raniere’s lies to all the women in the civil lawsuit.

Raniere instructed the First Line never to disclose his participation in and leadership of DOS.

Prospective “slaves” were required to provide “collateral” — including damaging confessions about themselves and loved ones (truthful or not), rights to financial assets, and sexually explicit photographs and videos.

These were to prevent them from leaving the group or disclosing its existence to others. They were also never told they would be required to provide more collateral as time went on.

Raniere used the First Line to recruit other women to make a “collateralized vow of obedience” to their masters and him by extension. They then required these “slaves” to perform labor, take nude photographs, and, in some cases, engage in sex acts.

The lead prosecutor for the Raniere case, Moira Penza, said, “The Government believes that every member of the first line was a co-conspirator. There is no question; there’s no distinction about that… When they joined DOS, they knew that the defendant [Keith Raniere] was their grandmaster, and then they conspired with the defendant to conceal his identity and to recruit new people in to get naked pictures; to get property; and, in some situations, to get women to have sex with the defendant.”

Nicki Clyne was not charged due to what happened within her slave line.

But Clyne knew what was happening in DOS. She kept Raniere’s participation, the branding vs. a tattoo, the continued requirement for collateral, sex with Raniere, etc., hidden from everyone, even after 10 hours a week meetings for years with her Lover and Grand Master.

While on the witness stand, Lauren Salzman talks about Keith Raniere’s role in DOS.

Q At the time you were recruited into DOS, were you aware of the defendant’s role as your Master?

A Yes, I was.

Q Was that true of the other …. first line of DOS?

A That they were aware that he was their Master? I believe so. I mean, they were all enrolled before me, so they all had him as their Master before my enrollment. And when Rosa Laura enrolled me, she told me that he would be my Master wherein under normal circumstances because she was doing the enrollment, she would have been [my Master.] She explained that my commitment would be with him.

Q Prior to joining DOS, were you aware of the defendant’s sexual relationships with first-line DOS masters?

A Some of them.

Q Who?

A Nicki [Clyne], Loreta [Garza], and Monica [Duran].

Even Salzman knew that Clyne, Garza, Duran (and many others) were having sexual relationships with Raniere. It was drilled into their minds that it was “normal” behavior for the Cult Leader to behave this way.

They were setting up other women in DOS to believe this was OK.

And now, with collateral over their heads, it was also OK to be his “fuck toy.”

In a story on the Frank Report on the Raniere trial:

Raniere told First Line “slave” Camila that it would be “good” for her to “own a fuck toy slave” for him that she could “groom and use as a tool to pleasure” him.

Raniere also instructed Daniella Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, and Camila to find a young virgin “successor” for Raniere.”

As a front-line DOS member, Nicki Clyne has a lot to answer for in the civil case. Being one of the right-hand women of Raniere’s, she has a lot to be held accountable for.

The DOJ might have seen her as low-hanging fruit but not one of the Big Fish to go after with criminal charges.

It doesn’t let her off the hook in the civil case. She was at the top of the food chain of DOS.

She is still supporting Raniere and DOS and cofounded The Dossier Project.

The eight women of the Dossier Profect are Nicki Clyne, Linda Chung, Leah Mottishaw, Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette, Sahojo Haertel, Samantha Le Baron, and Angelica Hinojos.

Why would each of them vigorously defend DOS and Raniere?

We have heard a lot about Clyne and Roberts. What about the rest of this group?

Leftovers from NXIVM’s DOS want to set the record “straight” about DOS.

What a joke. These women attempt to justify their behavior and actions through this so-called project. Maybe they will recruit women who want to join a kinky bondage sex cult club.

Why else would they be promoting DOS and themselves?

“A company and community which help people live more joyful, compassionate and successful lives.”

Where have we heard that bullshit before? It sounds like a NXIVM sales pitch.

After a six-week trial:

DOS’s Grand Master was sentenced to 120 years.

DOS’ female Headmaster was sentenced to three years.

The Finance Minister for 6.75 years.

The President for 3.5 years.

The Head of Education is on 5-years probation. She testified that DOS was all bad.

Yet these eight women are still trying to say DOS is great.

If it makes them feel better to justify that they belong to DOS, so be it.

It most likely has Raniere’s name all over the Dossier project to help defend what he did to help protect him for his upcoming defense.