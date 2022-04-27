Nine Anonymous Critics Condemn Raniere Expert for Anti-FBI Bias

The commenters are out in force. Eager to discredit Dr. J. Richard Kiper, nine have made comments. They claim Kiper has a strong anti-FBI bias. So he is worthless for testimony that sheds unfavorable light on the FBI. Kiper is the expert Keith Raniere retained to present evidence of FBI tampering.

Anonymous He sounds more like a tattle tale than a “whistleblower”. Exposing deadly chemicals are being dumped into the public water supply by the company you work for is a “whistleblower”. Saying we spent too much money on the copy machines? Meh.

Frank

He tattle-taled to the US Congress. They made a law that coerced those poor FBI supervisors. Now they can’t retaliate against whistleblowers.

Aristotle’s Sausage

“…the FBI demoted Kiper from a GS-15 to a GS-13 position and transferred him to another division.” He was demoted and removed from his position of responsibility. He resented this to the extent of testifying against his employer, the FBI, before a Congressional committee.

The FBI was forced to reinstate him… Here’s a guy with a grudge against the FBI giving his opinion on the “question” of FBI evidence tampering in the Raniere case. I take his opinion for what it’s worth. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

Frank

The FBI forced Kiper to teach forensic examination to FBI agents. The FBI forced Kiper overseas to teach forensic examinations to partner nations. The FBI forced him to teach digital forensics to Saudi Arabia just before he retired in 2019.

Anonymous

Come on, Frank…it can be reasonably assumed that Kiper holds an anti-FBI bias…

If my former employer put me through the wringer (like the FBI did to Kiper) for pointing out waste and fraud, I would ABSOLUTELY hold a grudge. Regardless of his credibility in the realm of technology, he has ZERO credibility as a witness against the FBI.

Frank

He believed the FBI needed more whistleblower protection for its employees. He wants the agency to be honest, he says. The thought that with the kind of unchecked power that the FBI has, it can be honest is incredible. You’re right.

Erasend

… More than likely he was not demoted, nor was he promoted, but simply assigned to desk duty for the remainder of his career shuffling paperwork…

Frank

He was not shuffled to a desk job. He continued as an active special agent. He trained FBI agents. He trained FBI forensic examiners. He trained trainers of forensic examiners. He trained law enforcement for partner nations all over the world. Right until the time he retired. He retired after he got his 20 years.

M. Novak

I predict that the EDNY will eat him alive during the upcoming motion proceedings. “Can we have Kipers for breakfast Mummy dear, Mummy dear?” – with apologies to Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America” (1979)

Frank

Your kipper is a red one.

Anonymous

The government had control of these files since they were discovered. It is logical to assume that someone in the government changed the data. Whether it is FBI or someone at EDNY, it still means the same thing. The government cheated. This is particularly serious since the main basis of the trial was predicated on these photos! If all this is true, I’m not sure where it leaves us.

Frank

If the FBI tampered, then it becomes a matter of finding who did what and when. If Raniere gets a new trial and if they choose to recharge on the Camila charges – possession of child porn might go out the window. But s exual exploitation of a child, may have no statute of limitations. 18 USC § 2251, may have

I am not sure if the government can prove all the elements. I’m not a lawyer. But if they charge this, Camila, as a witness. would be the key. T he penalty is steep: 15 years minimum . Raniere is 61.

Anonymous

Frank, you keep saying that you are “keeping an open mind” about FBI tampering and then writing posts and comments as if ALLEGATIONS are facts… It’s a really big jump from even proving tampering to then pointing a finger at an entire agency as the culprits.

This is really irresponsible reporting.

Frank

I want proof beyond a reasonable doubt to convict. A preponderance of evidence to begin an investigation.

Anonymous

Frank, you should just recuse yourself… because your bias is so obvious that you must be getting paid to be Keith’s PR campaign now.

Frank

I do not plan to recuse myself. I am not working on Raniere’s PR campaign. I would not publish Camila’s Story of 12 Years of Abuse By Keith Raniere. I doubt Judge Garaufis will recuse himself. Raniere will make a motion to recuse the judge. He would not permit the prosecution to come into his court with tampered evidence. He will want to hear the evidence.

Magoo

It’s kind of fun to watch Frank acting as though he’s about to publish the most explosive & viral story of 2022, which, in his own mind, will probably be picked up by mainstream media and catapult himself to a Pulitzer. lol.

Frank

Ah, Magoo, you’ve done it again. If the story becomes viral, it will be because the evidence is there.

Magoo

Frank Parlato… keeps saying that the ‘credentials’ (of Rick Kiper) will be the deciding factor in ‘PROVING’ (to the court) that evidence tampering took place. In fact, Frank’s already got a huge BONER from talking about Rick Kiper’s credentials.

Frank

Have you ever commented before as Bangkok?

Was Magoo formerly known as Bangkok?Magoo

It seems as though Frank literally WORSHIPS the ground this guy walks on, judging by how ‘giddy’ he sounds when redundantly laying out Kiper’s credentials for us (which he’s already done in previous articles and which he’s getting ready to do again this week, and probably again next week, lol).

Frank feels honored to be in this man’s presence and is totally enamored by Rick Kiper, in the same way that Sultan is enamored by Kreuk.

Frank

No one can worship like Sultan worships Kristin Kreuk.

Sultan became wroth over Frank Report’s criticism of Kristin Kreuk. He likened it to murder.Magoo

It’s not enough to cite ‘credentials’ as a reason to overturn a verdict. You need to PROVE your point with more than dueling experts for the prosecution and defense, interpreting the data differently.

Now, if the government responds by admitting that everything Kiper says is true, then I’ll agree with Frank. But I seriously doubt it’s gonna happen like that.

To reverse a conviction and proclaim that ‘evidence tampering’ actually took place (which could possibly lead to indicting FBI agents) there needs to be more than typical courtroom OPINIONS expressed, regardless of the credentials of the person making the statements.

Frank

If there is a sufficient showing, an evidentiary hearing is indicated. Maybe an independent investigation. Perhaps a special counsel. Each level should have higher thresholds.

Magoo

Credentials don’t establish facts. Data will establish facts. But if that data can be interpreted in different ways, then there are NO FACTS which can be presented, only opinions.

Frank

Unless there are indisputable facts. That remains to be seen.

Magoo

Frank is trying to claim that Kiper’s credentials make his OPINION an infallible ‘fact’ (which nobody can dispute unless they’ve also worked for the FBI for 20 years, LOL). Kiper is probably a smart guy, but he’s hardly the best cyber-crime expert in the world.

Frank

The FBI will find someone with similar credentials. It will be interesting to see if the experts agree.

Nice Guy

None of these experts can read computer code. They all rely on 3rd party software to tell them there has been malevolent tampering which is ridiculous.

Frank

Suneel can read code. He teaches people to read and write code. However, he tells me that forensic examiners do not need to read code. Code is a language instructing the computer on how to compute or function. Here’s an analogy: A doctor might not know how to read the blueprints for an endoscope. However, he needs to know how to use an endoscope to detect disease.

Lee Haskell, a Hacker Attacker, says a forensic examiner does not need to read code. “ Generally no,” he said. “An examiner will be better off knowing some scripting CLI language, but they need to be fluent in networking and operating system organization (such as Windows registry and the Linux file systems) so that they know what to look for, and where. They need to know where the digital bread crumbs are hidden.” Generally no,” he said. “An examiner will be better off knowing some scripting CLI language, but they need to be fluent in networking and operating system organization (such as Windows registry and the Linux file systems) so that they know what to look for, and where. They need to know where the digital bread crumbs are hidden.” This is Dr. Kiper’s area of expertise. Again this does not mean the FBI tampered. The Rule 33 motion and Kiper’s report will tell us much more.