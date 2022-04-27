Nine Anonymous Critics Condemn Raniere Expert for Anti-FBI Bias

Anonymous
He sounds more like a tattle tale than a “whistleblower”.
Exposing deadly chemicals are being dumped into the public water supply by the company you work for is a “whistleblower”. Saying we spent too much money on the copy machines? Meh.
Frank
Aristotle’s Sausage
“…the FBI demoted Kiper from a GS-15 to a GS-13 position and transferred him to another division.” He was demoted and removed from his position of responsibility. He resented this to the extent of testifying against his employer, the FBI, before a Congressional committee.
The FBI was forced to reinstate him… Here’s a guy with a grudge against the FBI giving his opinion on the “question” of FBI evidence tampering in the Raniere case. I take his opinion for what it’s worth. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.
Frank
Anonymous
Come on, Frank…it can be reasonably assumed that Kiper holds an anti-FBI bias…
If my former employer put me through the wringer (like the FBI did to Kiper) for pointing out waste and fraud, I would ABSOLUTELY hold a grudge. Regardless of his credibility in the realm of technology, he has ZERO credibility as a witness against the FBI.
Frank
Erasend
… More than likely he was not demoted, nor was he promoted, but simply assigned to desk duty for the remainder of his career shuffling paperwork…
Frank
M. Novak
I predict that the EDNY will eat him alive during the upcoming motion proceedings. “Can we have Kipers for breakfast Mummy dear, Mummy dear?” – with apologies to Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America” (1979)
Frank
Your kipper is a red one.
Anonymous
The government had control of these files since they were discovered. It is logical to assume that someone in the government changed the data. Whether it is FBI or someone at EDNY, it still means the same thing. The government cheated. This is particularly serious since the main basis of the trial was predicated on these photos! If all this is true, I’m not sure where it leaves us.
Frank
Anonymous
Frank, you keep saying that you are “keeping an open mind” about FBI tampering and then writing posts and comments as if ALLEGATIONS are facts… It’s a really big jump from even proving tampering to then pointing a finger at an entire agency as the culprits.
This is really irresponsible reporting.
Frank
I want proof beyond a reasonable doubt to convict. A preponderance of evidence to begin an investigation.
Anonymous
Frank, you should just recuse yourself… because your bias is so obvious that you must be getting paid to be Keith’s PR campaign now.
Frank
Magoo
It’s kind of fun to watch Frank acting as though he’s about to publish the most explosive & viral story of 2022, which, in his own mind, will probably be picked up by mainstream media and catapult himself to a Pulitzer. lol.
Frank
Ah, Magoo, you’ve done it again. If the story becomes viral, it will be because the evidence is there.
Magoo
Frank Parlato… keeps saying that the ‘credentials’ (of Rick Kiper) will be the deciding factor in ‘PROVING’ (to the court) that evidence tampering took place. In fact, Frank’s already got a huge BONER from talking about Rick Kiper’s credentials.
Frank
Have you ever commented before as Bangkok?
Was Magoo formerly known as Bangkok?Magoo
It seems as though Frank literally WORSHIPS the ground this guy walks on, judging by how ‘giddy’ he sounds when redundantly laying out Kiper’s credentials for us (which he’s already done in previous articles and which he’s getting ready to do again this week, and probably again next week, lol).
Frank feels honored to be in this man’s presence and is totally enamored by Rick Kiper, in the same way that Sultan is enamored by Kreuk.
Frank
No one can worship like Sultan worships Kristin Kreuk.
Sultan became wroth over Frank Report’s criticism of Kristin Kreuk. He likened it to murder.Magoo
It’s not enough to cite ‘credentials’ as a reason to overturn a verdict. You need to PROVE your point with more than dueling experts for the prosecution and defense, interpreting the data differently.
Now, if the government responds by admitting that everything Kiper says is true, then I’ll agree with Frank. But I seriously doubt it’s gonna happen like that.
To reverse a conviction and proclaim that ‘evidence tampering’ actually took place (which could possibly lead to indicting FBI agents) there needs to be more than typical courtroom OPINIONS expressed, regardless of the credentials of the person making the statements.
Frank
If there is a sufficient showing, an evidentiary hearing is indicated. Maybe an independent investigation. Perhaps a special counsel. Each level should have higher thresholds.
Magoo
Credentials don’t establish facts. Data will establish facts. But if that data can be interpreted in different ways, then there are NO FACTS which can be presented, only opinions.
Frank
Unless there are indisputable facts. That remains to be seen.
Magoo
Frank is trying to claim that Kiper’s credentials make his OPINION an infallible ‘fact’ (which nobody can dispute unless they’ve also worked for the FBI for 20 years, LOL). Kiper is probably a smart guy, but he’s hardly the best cyber-crime expert in the world.
Frank
The FBI will find someone with similar credentials. It will be interesting to see if the experts agree.
Nice Guy
None of these experts can read computer code. They all rely on 3rd party software to tell them there has been malevolent tampering which is ridiculous.
Frank
