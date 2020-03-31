Talk About Being Wrong: NYC Mayor Advised People to Go Out and Congregate on March 10th

By Bangkok

New York City’s high coronavirus infection rate can be traced back to this interview with the mayor of NYC:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1244016912281059329

Listen to this interview please.

On March 10th, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this disease offers ‘VERY LITTLE THREAT’ to New Yorkers under 50, LOL.

Shortly before Mayor de Blasio tried to blame Trump for NYC’s problems, he was seen on TV telling people that Coronavirus was basically the flu and that only people over 50 (or with pre-existing conditions) should employ social distancing. LOL.

The NYC mayor literally said that everybody else should just go on with normal life, with no containment measures.

This was on March 10 that he said this. Very recently.

You can’t make this stuff up.

On March 10th he was telling people it’s just the flu and that there’s no need for any precautionary measures for people under 50 or healthy.

…and now NYC is the epicenter of the outbreak in the USA.

It’s almost comical how the Democrats are ignoring their own politicians giving out media advice which they now claim has cost many lives.

Just like Joe Biden criticized Trump for banning flights from China back on January 29th (very early) but yet he’s now saying that Trump didn’t act early enough, LOL.

Biden already said that he wouldn’t have banned flights from China so early (because it’s racist, he said) —— yet now he’s claiming that Trump should have done that sooner??

This isn’t just hypocrisy among Democrats, it’s a sign of dementia or retardation. 🙂

I have outlined several problems with Ken Gibson’s overly dramatic report Plastic Tents to House Coronavirus Patients in Central Park Might Result in Deadly Bio Hazard in NYC

1) Plastic tents put up in a NYC [Central] park — during a quarantine period where nobody is frequenting the park for fun — will NOT pose any more risk to the general public. In fact, removing those patients from the park and crowding them into a building would only force more non-infected people to be closer to them, making infection even more likely.

2) It’s not as if kids and dog walkers will be strolling near the tents each day for fun. People are staying home with their doors locked as if a nuclear attack is underway, LOL. The only people ‘at risk’ (by these hospital tents) are the uninfected people caring for these patients ——— however, they aren’t in any more danger than if they were caring for these same patients inside a crowded building.

3) Overcrowded NYC hospitals are literally a BREEDING GROUND for this virus. The fact that ‘professional’ nurses and doctors are working in these hospitals doesn’t change this fact. Keeping patients in ‘tents’ (outside) will give them more physical distance between each bed than if they are crowded into an overcrowded hospital.

4) Contrary to Ken’s hysteria, this virus is NOT airborne and is not being carried (thru the air) far away from the tent site towards innocent bystanders. If you don’t walk within spitting distance of a victim then you can’t get infected via droplets.

5) While the virus can theoretically live on ‘plastic’ for 48-72 hours in carefully controlled lab conditions (not outside in a storm), there’s little risk from tents blowing away and infecting mass numbers of people.

Why?

For there to be a risk, we’d have to assume that the tents aren’t anchored firmly into the ground —- but they probably are anchored, since hospital tents are constructed to survive in rainy/windy environments around the world in 3rd world countries. If they could blow away from a simple NY rain shower in the spring, they’d be unfit for use anywhere.

I’m sure these tents are anchored firmly into the ground and are constructed as medical tents.

I seriously doubt that a simple rain shower is gonna send these tents airborne.

I’m also sure that no ‘blizzards’ will happen in NYC during the spring. LOL.

But even IF these tents somehow blew away in a ‘phantom spring blizzard’ (LOL) there’s little chance for ‘mass’ infection to the general public.

Why?

Cuz most people are hiding INSIDE their homes during the quarantine, LOL.

You don’t have massive numbers of people walking near the tent site, just waiting to be overcome by flying tents if a blizzard just happens to magically materialize, LOL.

…and even IF one or two unlucky people just happen to be walking near the tent site at a time when a ‘spring blizzard’ just happens to blow these tents into them, LOL, it’ll only result in a couple of people being infected with a virus that gives flu-like symptoms for 99% of everyone who gets it.

So in a worst case scenario, one or two unlucky bystanders could theoretically get a tent blown into them if a SPRING BLIZZARD somehow manages to overpower the anchoring mechanism of these tents (and sends them flying hundreds of feet away). LOL.

That’s not a ‘mass’ infection. 🙂

That’s just 1 or 2 unlucky bystanders who’ll have flu symptoms for a week or two.

The chances of a bystander aged 70+ walking near those tents is probably ZERO percent. LOL.

Nothing to see here.

Ken is using fuzzy logic to become a scare monger.

There’s far more risk shopping in NYC grocery stores than there is from these tents in the park.

Every time you visit the grocery store you’ll be FAR CLOSER to many people, several of whom could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. We know that most people have mild or even no symptoms.

How many grocery stores are open in NYC? Probably hundreds. Each one poses far more risk than these tents.

We also know that the ‘surfaces’ at each grocery store have been touched by thousands of people each day, which poses a far greater risk than waiting for a magical blizzard to blow a stray tent into an innocent bystander, LOL.

Can we finally begin to dispense with the stupid hysteria?

Yes, this virus contagious. But for 99% of people it’s still nothing more than mild symptoms.

It’s NOT the ebola virus.

Getting this virus is not a death sentence, except for the rare few with compromised immune systems who can already die from the flu.

Calm down people. 🙂

We’ll be fine by summer.

Warm Weather Should Help

New study shows that hotter temperatures have been found to reduce COVID transmission:

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-cases-flu-like-drop-linked-with-high-heat-humidity-2020-3

When you add this fact to our current national lockdown, the summer should be just fine.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Face Masks Don’t Protect

Using a face mask is USELESS for protecting yourself.

Face masks can only protect OTHERS from your own coughing (they won’t protect YOU from THEIR coughing).

Why?

Because your EYES are the most exposed part of your face which aren’t covered by a mask.

It’s USELESS to cover your nose/mouth if you’re still leaving your EYES exposed to droplets, you dumb fucks.

If somebody coughs on you, your eyes will soak up anything in the air unless you’re wearing GOGGLES.

Unless you wear GOGGLES (along with a mask) then you’re not protected. You’re only PRETENDING to be protected, kinda like a small child playing ‘make believe’ doctor.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Death Rates Lower Than Commonly Believed

A new study (just published yesterday) finds that C-virus death rates are MUCH lower than originally reported, mostly due to lack of testing of people with mild or no symptoms.

It’s reporting that C-virus death rates are only 0.66% (or possibly less, once serology testing is done).

Once we roll out widespread ‘serology’ testing over the next month or two, we’ll learn about the many infected people who never sought medical help or testing, which will lower this death rate even more.

The more widespread the infection rate truly is (that we didn’t know about) the lower the death rate figure will be.

It’s quite possible that many more people were infected that weren’t tested. No country has done extensive enough serology testing to give a truly accurate number yet.

Serology testing will finally ‘tell the tale’ that nobody will be able to dispute. 🙂

AnonyFaker, Joe O’Hara and Paul will all DREAD learning about the serology testing numbers when they come out. 🙂

These 3 guys want the death rate to be 4%-7% cuz that’s what CNN told them. They want maximum deaths. They won’t be happy to learn about the lower death rates.

Oh… This study also suggests that despite the media ‘cherry picking’ a few ‘younger’ cases (to highlight that people under 50 years old can die), the truth is that mostly older and weaker people are dying.

Cherry picking a few 30 year olds doesn’t change the facts.

You can cherry pick the same 30 year olds dying from the flu if you want to, but that doesn’t change the fact that mostly older and weaker people die.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30243-7/fulltext

The data is all that matters.

C-virus does cause a higher death rate in “older” people than the flu, but the overall death rate will likely be only 2 or 3 times higher than the flu. Not exactly a worldwide plague, LOL.

Once the serology data comes out people will be less hysterical when they learn the final numbers.

That’s the key to restarting the economy and Trump’s team is wise to wait for these numbers.

It was wise to delay restarting the economy from Easter to end of April (basically a 2 week delay). In fact, I think he should delay until mid May when the serology numbers begin coming out in greater volume, which will give people the facts once and for all.

Presenting clarity and factual data is the only way to put people at ease.

Have a nice day. 🙂

