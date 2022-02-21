Parlato Accepts Suneel’s Challenge on Cami, Nicole, and Raniere

Suneel issued a challenge by email, to settle or find the truth about Cami, Nicole and Keith Raniere.

Here is my response:

My Response

Subject: A challenge

Date: February 19, 2022

From: Frank Parlato [frankparlato@gmail.com]

To: Suneel Chakravorty [email redacted]

Dear Suneel,

I accept your challenge with the following conditions:

1. You must accept, evaluate and respond to all questions about the evidence you submit, including authenticating that these are accurate documents.

I have no doubt that you would willfully present anything falsified but I do need to know the pedigree of evidence to assure me it is authentic. I cannot just accept a text or email without authentication of the source, – using the best evidence available, which is confirmation from the sender or receiver, if possible.

If I can’t authenticate, I’ll have to put the caveat in.

2. Much like Judge Eric Komitee’s preliminary order, where he prohibits the naming of certain anonymous victims, whose names are well known to you and I and others involved in the case, I am not prepared to permit you to name any of 12 anonymous victims at this time.

If they become publicly, widely known, like Jessica Joan who revealed herself, then that becomes a different matter.

At this point, I am inclined to follow Judge Komitee’s position. That could change if your evidence is compelling.

3. I will not withhold any so-called “Brady material”, that is material that might be exculpatory to Raniere.

4. I will give you free reign to make your case provided there is nothing defamatory or libelous. If you have an opinion, you must state it as an opinion. If you have facts, you must back up your facts, and I am the arbiter.

Other than that, I don’t intent to edit or manipulate your presentation. You will be able to present your material. I will check for libel, defamation and conflating opinion with fact. In the event you enter into a grey area I will decide those in favor of victims; you will note I am calling them victims because you have not proven them not to be victims and I believe that Camila and Nicole and, I suppose you’ll get to her sooner or later, Daniela, are victims; so is every DOS woman recruited under false pretenses.

You’ll have to show me that they’re not victims. I rather doubt you’ll be successful, but maybe that will be a lesson if an intelligent, Harvard graduate, successful in your own field of computer technology, is telling the truth, you may find your opinion shifting on point #1 regarding Mr. Wonderful Raniere. You may find that he is just an old man hiding behind bullshit and has bad intent, the intent of a psychopath.

I will furthermore permit you to lay out your own stories, but I will not give you access to publish. Only I may do that after a review.

If you accept these terms, we have an agreement to a challenge.

Best,

Frank

Suneel Agrees

Email from you:

Subject: A challenge

Date: February 19, 2022

From: Suneel Chakravorty [email redacted]

To: Frank Parlato [email redacted]

Yes, I agree to your terms, and you have agreed to mine. Let us commence at once.

And a duel between Davis Tutt and Wild Bill Hickok.

Hickok won.