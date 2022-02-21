Parlato Accepts Suneel’s Challenge on Cami, Nicole, and Raniere

February 21, 2022
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Suneel issued a challenge by email,  to settle or find the truth about Cami, Nicole and Keith Raniere.

Here is my response:

My Response

Subject: A challenge

Date: February 19, 2022

From: Frank Parlato [frankparlato@gmail.com]

Frank Parlato

To: Suneel Chakravorty [email redacted]

Suneel Chakravorty

Dear Suneel,

I accept your challenge with the following conditions:

1. You must accept, evaluate and respond to all questions about the evidence you submit, including authenticating that these are accurate documents.

I have no doubt that you would willfully present anything falsified but I do need to know the pedigree of evidence to assure me it is authentic.  I cannot just accept a text or email without authentication of the source, – using the best evidence available, which is confirmation from the sender or receiver, if possible.

If I can’t authenticate, I’ll have to put the caveat in.

2. Much like Judge Eric Komitee’s preliminary order, where he prohibits the naming of certain anonymous victims, whose names are well known to you and I and others involved in the case, I am not prepared to permit you to name any of 12 anonymous victims at this time.

If they become publicly, widely known, like Jessica Joan who revealed herself, then that becomes a different matter.

At this point, I am inclined to follow Judge Komitee’s position. That could change if your evidence is compelling.

Judge Eric Komitee is presiding over the civil case against Keith Raniere, the Bronfmans, Nicki Clyne and others.

3. I will not withhold any so-called “Brady material”,  that is material that might be exculpatory to Raniere.

4. I will give you free reign to make your case provided there is nothing defamatory or libelous. If you have an opinion, you must state it as an opinion. If you have facts, you must back up your facts, and I am the arbiter.

Other than that, I don’t intent to edit or manipulate your presentation. You will be able to present your material. I will check for libel, defamation and conflating opinion with fact. In the event you enter into a grey area I will decide those in favor of victims; you will note I am calling them victims because you have not proven them not to be victims and I believe that Camila and Nicole and, I suppose you’ll get to her sooner or later, Daniela, are victims; so is every DOS woman recruited under false pretenses.

You’ll have to show me that they’re not victims. I rather doubt you’ll be successful, but maybe that will be a lesson if an intelligent, Harvard graduate, successful in your own field of computer technology, is telling the truth, you may find your opinion shifting on point #1 regarding Mr. Wonderful Raniere. You may find that he is just an old man hiding behind bullshit and has bad intent, the intent of a psychopath.

I will furthermore permit you to lay out your own stories, but I will not give you access to publish. Only I may do that after a review.

If you accept these terms, we have an agreement to a challenge.

Best,

Frank

Suneel Agrees

Email from you:

Subject: A challenge

Date: February 19, 2022

From: Suneel Chakravorty [email redacted]

To: Frank Parlato [email redacted]

Yes, I agree to your terms, and you have agreed to mine. Let us commence at once.

There was a duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Burr won.

And a duel between Davis Tutt and Wild Bill Hickok.

Hickok won.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives