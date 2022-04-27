Camila’s Story of 12 Years of Abuse By Keith Raniere

We will soon examine allegations that the FBI tampered with Camila’s photos. Before doing so, telling Camila’s story is appropriate.
Glazer represents her in a civil suit against Raniere and the wealthy Bronfman sisters.
Judge Garaufis sentenced Keith Raniere to 120 years. Raniere seeks his freedom by trying to show the FBI tampered with Camila’s photos.
Camila’s lawyer, Neil Glazer.
In a later post, we will try to examine her story as told by her sister, Daniela and Lauren Salzman.
This is Camila’s version of events.
Raniere has never spoken in his defense. His followers do not believe Camila is telling the truth. Assuming she is telling the truth, the question of FBI tampering is distinct and separate. Let’s suppose Raniere did everything Cami said he did. And the FBI tampered with evidence to get a conviction. If this is true, there must be an investigation. There could be reasons for tampering, even if Raniere did take her photos when she was underage. For example, the hard drive did not contain the photos so they chose to plant them to assure a conviction.
This is wrong even though he abused her a thousand times. If the FBI tampered, the public has a right to know. If it did not happen then the public should know their servant, the FBI, acted as it should.
Camila’s Story of Abuse by Raniere
Camila is a Mexican citizen and lives in Mexico. She is 32. She is the younger sister of Mariana, Daniela, and Adrian. The daughter of Hector and Adrienne. Mariana has a child with Keith Raniere, who is now four years old.
Mariana and Keith Raniere with their son in 2017.
Camila lived in Clifton Park from summer 2003 to summer 2004. NXIVM based its headquarters in Clifton Park. She met Keith Raniere when she was 13. He tried to befriend her.
Something about him disturbed her. She tried to avoid being in the same room with him.
But, the NXIVM women got mad at her for being rude. They pushed her back toward him. She spoke to him alone. She told him she placed second in her eighth-grade spelling bee.
She returned to Mexico to fulfill the requirements of her visa. In the summer of 2005, Camila returned.
Her two sisters, Daniela and Mariana, were in sexual relationships with Raniere. Raniere eyed Camila for his third conquest.
Enter Nancy
Nancy Salzman
Nancy had a close relationship with Camila’s parents. They looked up to Nancy. They revered her as one of the top two leaders of the NXIVM community. Nancy was responsible for creating the curriculum. She developed and used the E.M. method of psychotherapy.
In 2005, NXIVM was the highest truth for the entire family. Cami’s parents entrusted their daughter to Nancy’s care. They abandoned their parental duties to help their daughter. She would get a superior education from this wonderful woman.
Nancy provided Cami with a room in a house she owned. Cami’s roommates were women in sexual relationships with Keith.
Nancy assumed responsibility for Cami’s needs as if she were her mother. Keith stepped in to help as if he were the child’s father.
The two exalted leaders of NXIVM took the extraordinary step of providing for the child, Cami. Food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and especially her education. Her parents were ecstatic over their child’s good fortune.
Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman
Camila, at age 15, lived with adult women. She visited Nancy daily. Nancy permitted Cami to be her maid. Nancy taught her many things. One was that the age of consent should be as low as 12.
For his part, Raniere lavished attention on his ward. He would take her on walks in the middle of the night. He would educate her on many topics, including those of a sexual nature. He teased her about her sexual history, knowing she was a virgin. He nicknamed her Virgin Camila.
Keith Gets His Wish
On September 18, 2005, Raniere introduced Camila to sexual intercourse. He was 45. She was 15. Camila was also taught to perform oral sex.
Keith made the effort to teach her how to do it right.
Sentimental, Keith commemorated the occasion. He took nude photographs of her, including close-ups of her genitals. Afterward, he celebrated September 18 as their anniversary.
Following this, Raniere often asked her to sneak out of her house to meet him to have sex. He would meet her at his executive library. He would ask her to take her clothes off before coming up the stairs to the loft as he watched. He took naked pictures of her.
They would have sexual contact at every meeting. Without exception, he wanted pictures. These pictures may be his undoing. Unless the FBI tampered with the pictures they presented in evidence.
Keith Raniere had much to teach Camila.
Keith explained that she was mature for her age. It flattered Camila, and the romance of hearing that as a teenager added to the charm. They hid their sexual relationship from others.
Keith also advised her to watch her weight. Cami is 5’5″, and his goal for her was 100 pounds or less. Each day, Cami told Keith her weight.
Cami found it hard to be this thin. She struggled for years to eat less. She often failed. Keith demanded that she achieve this good goal.
She could not. Because of this, she developed an eating disorder. She asked for professional help.
“First, you should lose the weight,” he said.
Get Out of Status
Camila went back to Mexico to maintain her status.
When she was 17, Keith informed her that she no longer needed to return to Mexico to renew her visa. Clare Bronfman’s immigration lawyers had a plan. Camila overstayed her visa and became out of status. Camila remained out of status for the next 10 years.
Camila worked as a babysitter. She loved working with children. She especially loved little Gaylen, Keith’s firstborn son.
Raniere discussed with Camila a plan to develop a school and curriculum for educating children. He promised Camila she could have a management role, He called it Rainbow Cultural Garden (“RCG”). He chose Loretta Garza to run the company. Loreta had a sexual relationship with Keith.
Camila worked for RCG as a nanny. Loreta paid her less than she earned as a babysitter. She should consider herself lucky.
They told lucky Camila, that RCG paid her even though she didn’t have a work visa.
Loreta Garza
Keith did not need to pressure Camila to finish high school. Camila failed to graduate. She later obtained a GED.
As for college, Keith advised her that NXIVM courses are superior to any college.
The year, 2009, marked two years without legal immigration status. Camila became aware of the DREAM Act. She asked Raniere to help.
Clare consulted attorneys and brought glad tidings. Camila might qualify under the DREAM Act, but she needed to wait. If she applied too soon, it might expose she had been in the country illegally. To ensure she was not nabbed, Keith told Camila to go into hiding.
In 2010, she went into hiding for months.
120 Victory Way
New Abode
Keith arranged an apartment in the neighborhood for Camila to live in. The NXIVM community did not know where she lived. No one could know about it. Keith told Cami it would be their home. He spent little time there. He would come to the house, have sex, and leave.
RCG could not pay Camila in full for her work. They paid her late. Nancy explained that Camila did not pay taxes because she was illegal.
Other nannies got the same pay rate as Cami but paid taxes. Nancy explained this was unethical. Camila received higher compensation than the others because she did not pay taxes. Yet the others performed the same duties. Cami should not get paid more than the others for the same work. They cut her pay.
Later Raniere desired that she not work. She could be available around the clock for the grand moments when he could stop by for sex.
She complained. Raniere gave her the option of eviction from the apartment and deportation to Mexico.
He told Camila, “If you ever want to go, I support you.”
Cami’s bedroom
Video of Camila’s Apartment
Leaving Raniere?
One day, Camila told Raniere she wanted to go. She was no longer interested in a relationship. He became upset. He explained that she was a psychopath. She had no conscience.
He threatened to kick her out of the apartment, expel her from NXIVM, and send her to Mexico. In Mexico, the authorities would commit Cami to an institution for the insane.
She still wanted to leave.
Her lack of comprehension of his grand words of wisdom upset Keith. He raised his voice, assuming volume might make up for her lack of understanding. His voice rose to a scream. When this did not work, he cornered her and restrained her.
Nothing worked with this obstinate girl. Finally, he stormed out of the apartment. She did not run after him.
Later he scolded her for not chasing him and begging him to return. Browbeaten, Cami agreed to stay.
Rape
Later, Camila tried to end the relationship. Again Raniere stormed out of the apartment. This time Camila followed him to 8 Hale.
Keith Raniere in his library, which some have called his “sex lair.”
Raniere explained how Camila was ruining his life. Then he practiced a technique he preached. He pushed her down on the floor, removed her pants and underwear, and raped her while she cried. Then he sent her back to her apartment.
Another time, when she wanted to leave, he raped her in her apartment.
Keith required Camila to attend Jness classes. Jness taught women how to be better women. Nancy added fresh teachings to the curriculum. This might help the young woman to understand. Nancy taught that when men sense their woman is trying to leave, they rape them to mark their territory.
Nancy also taught that many women can only learn to climax when raped.
Suicide Attempt
In April 2015, Camila attempted suicide. She slashed her wrists in the bathtub in her apartment. Keith found her with blood running down her arms and in shock. He chastised her for her selfishness.
“Do you know how disastrous it could have been for me if you had killed yourself?” Keith asked.
He admitted she should go to a hospital and placed under psychiatric evaluation. Camila welcomed that idea. She thought she might get help and a break from him.
Keith thought better of it. He decided Camila should not go to the hospital. Instead, he sent photographs of the wounds to Nancy, a licensed nurse. Nancy assured him that the wounds would heal without troubling to bring her to a hospital.
Curious people there might make many inquiries. As for psychology, Keith did not need Nancy’s advice.
Keith told Cami to rest assured. He could help her better than any professional. He did not allow her to seek outside help.
DOS Is Birthed
After this, Keith devised a plan. It was the genesis of what he later developed as DOS. He required Camila to provide a written “vow” of obedience. She must vow not to commit suicide. To hold her to her word, he demanded “collateral.”
Keith had often praised Camila for her purity. Unlike other women in his harem, she had never slept with another man.
The one exceptional virtue she contributed to the relationship was her purity. No other man’s semen had contaminated her DNA.
Camila thought that Keith might let her go if she had a relationship with another man. She had an affair with Robbie. She told Keith.
He did not let her go. Instead, he demanded details. He asked her whose semen tasted better. He asked whose penis was larger. He did not like her answers. He corrected them for her.
Deepening his ideas for DOS, he came upon another plan.
He asked her if having his initials near her vagina would keep her from being with other men.
But, alas, she was impure. He had no pure women in his harem. He demanded that she find him a virgin successor. Moreover, he asked her to recruit other women for him as ‘fuck toys.’
DOS started with Camila.
Raniere arranged to brand Camila with his initials on her groin as part of a DOS initiation ritual. She was branded with his mark.
Falling Apart
In June 2107, Frank Report revealed the existence of DOS. The NXIVM community fell apart. After the NY Times picked up Frank Report’s story, the DOJ took an interest. Keith, Nancy, Clare, and others were targets of a federal criminal investigation.
Cami’s siblings, Adrian and Daniela, helped her return to Mexico. She sneaked away. She left her phone in Clifton Park so Raniere couldn’t call her.
She and her brother Adrian drove three days from Albany to Texas. Clare and Keith called Adrian demanding he turn the car around and return Camila to Clifton Park. Adrian refused.
John Sandweg walks with Clare Bronfman to court.
Raniere insisted on speaking with Camila. When she got on the phone, Raniere told her he had glad tidings. One of Bronfman’s immigration attorneys was John Sandweg. He was the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Sandweg could help Camila finally meet legal immigration status. Camila wanted to speak with Sandweg.
Sandweg called her. He told Cami that Congress was about to pass the DREAM Act. She must remain in the U.S. to get legal status.
He also told Camila that she might have problems at the border. The U.S. and Mexico operated cameras with facial recognition software.
At the border, they would recognize Camila and detain her. Raniere had powerful enemies in Mexico. If they learned of Camila’s crossing, it could be dangerous for her.
Unpersuaded, Camila returned to Mexico.
In Mexico
Camila resided with Daniela and their mother.
Raniere left Clifton Park. He traveled to Mexico.
Clare, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and other Inner Circle members went to Mexico to be with Keith.
Cami’s sister, Mariana went also with Keith’s baby son.
Hector, father of Cami and Daniela with Keith Raniere in Mexico
Camila’s father persuaded Camila to visit Keith. Cami visited Keith several times in Mexico. Clare paid for the trips and for her personal expenses.
Raniere’s Capture
On March 25, 2018, a group of men came to the villa. They captured Raniere.
Mexican villa
Raniere was apprehended in Mexico
They deported Keith to the USA.
Camila’s father, Clare, and others told Camila how this happened. They said that her mother and sister, Daniela, worked with the U.S. government in Mexico.
The FBI wanted to arrest Camila, they told her. They intended to capture her, bring her back to the U.S., and charge her. She must go into hiding. She must not let Daniela or her mother know her whereabouts. They were the origin of Raniere’s legal troubles.
Clare and the Mexican man associated with Keith enticed Camila by offering her a good-paying job in an RCG school in Mexico.
They provided an apartment. She relocated. Raniere’s associate decided not to put her on the payroll. He gave her the apartment rent-free. She received a monthly stipend for groceries and personal items.
The FBI Seeks Camila
The FBI arrested Allison Mack in April. In July they arrested Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell, and Clare.
Clare paid for everyone’s attorneys. Clare also paid for Camila’s attorney in New York. The Bronfman-funded attorney advised Camila.
She told her that the FBI was searching for her to apprehend and transport her to the U.S. to face criminal charges. Camila asked the attorney to contact the prosecutors and find out all the details.
The attorney said she could not do that. She said once she identified herself as Camila’s counsel, the FBI would trace their communications. They would track Camila down. Camila remained hidden.
In February, an FBI agent found bombshell evidence. He found it on a hard drive seized from Keith’s library. He discovered 22 photos of Camila amid a series of 167 nude photos of 12 females.
The forensic data revealed that Kieth’s camera took Cami’s photos in 2005 when she was 15.
In March 2019, the FBI found Camila. They contacted her by phone. Then they came to her house. They asked if she would talk to agents or get aid from an FBI victim services specialist.
Camila contacted the Mexican man who looked after her. He told her not to speak with the FBI. He sent his lawyer to tell the agents to leave.
They chose not to arrest her or compel her to appear at trial.
Trial and Aftermath
Keith Raniere after his ‘arrest’ in Mexico
Keith went on trial in May. A jury convicted him of seven felony counts in June. Among the crimes of conviction were sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering. The jury found it proven that Keith committed 14 racketeering acts. Among these, three related to Cami. Two acts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography.
These acts were proven by the photos of Camila found on his hard drive.
After Raniere’s June 2019 conviction, Camila reconnected with her sister, brother, and mother. After Raniere’s conviction, Camila decided to speak at Raniere’s sentencing.
Courtroom sketch of the sentencing hearing of Keith Raniere.
She said Raniere had sex with her starting at age 15. She said he took photographs of her starting at age 15. She explained how she suffered 12 years of abuse at his hands.
The judge remarked she was credible. The jury would have taken 10 minutes to convict him if she had testified.
Why I’m Doing This
This is the story of Camila as she tells it. It sounds credible. I relate her account for a reason. Raniere is more than a rascal or a rogue if her story is true. He is a despicable, selfish man. In some heavenly court of justice, punishment is what he needs most.
Yes, I desire readers to understand that the accusation is that Raniere is the devil. Yet I say that if the government tampered with evidence to convict this devil, I will do my best to help expose it. That’s the point.
I told an appalling story about Raniere. He could have done all this. An evil defendant does not exonerate the government from tampering. That’s my point. Now that I’ve made it, let us proceed to the evidence.
If there was no wrongdoing, I hope I am the first to announce it. If the FBI tampered, it would not cleanse Raniere. Instead, it may only prove there is more than one villain in this case. I publish this also to correct the record.
Some think I have shifted my view of Raniere, for money.
But thanks to Raniere, the FBI has accused me. I know every allegation the FBI made against me is false. I never imagined that the FBI could present something so false. In my mind, I inverted the letters of the FBI to FIB.
At first, I thought they made mistakes to get it wrong. But I realized the FBI did not care if their facts were right or wrong. I understand. It is not personal. It is business. The FBI spent so much time investigating my case. They had to indict.
They started with a bum lead from Clare Bronfman, and then they had to shift midstream. So I, for one, believe the FBI can play swift and loose with the truth.
I saw it in action in my case. Yet, I do not accuse the FBI of tampering with evidence in my case. They did not. They misinterpreted every fact in the indictment. Every single fact. Bar none.
Misinterpretation like that is not natural in law enforcement. They must have worked hard at it.
I do not know if the FBI tampered with evidence in Raniere’s case. Maybe they did not. We will find out. When I finish, I will show what happened in my case. The evidence will shock honest readers.
But unlike others, I have no confirmation bias. I do not hate the FBI. This is business. It’s not personal. I am not trying to prove anything but the truth. And the truth is always fair. The whole truth. Whether it is my case or Raniere’s.
