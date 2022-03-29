Cami & Keith Text Reveals Bombshell to Show Cami Under Age of Consent

In this next chapter in our series of Cami and Keith texts, we find a text written by Keith to Camila that she does not respond to.

It was read to the jury in the trial of Raniere.

Sept. 4, 2014

1:32 am- Keith: It is such a painful, bittersweet thing… The truth of our life together that could have been made real yet now us forever a secret and nullified… I love you so much… I am so proud to have been your husband for 8.75 years… And shared a home for 4… Yet I am also so heartbroken.

The prosecution used this text to prove he started a sexual relationship with Camila when she was 15. Raniere was 45.

Raniere says he has been her husband for 8.75 years. 8.75 years is pretty precise. If the text is dated correctly, that brings the date of their relationship to Jan. 4, 2006.

On Jan 4, 2006, Camila would have been 15 years and ten months old. Camila was born on March 1, 1990.

Camila said at the sentencing of Raniere that they first had sex on Sept 18, 2005, which was considered their anniversary.

There is a three-month, 12-day discrepancy if the date of Sept. 18, 2005, is correct and Keith was accurate in his text.

It was actually not 8.75 years. It was nine years.

As far as the time they shared a home; he says 4 – which is either four months or four years. It is neither. If the date of Sept. 4, 2014, is accurate, it is three years and two months. Kathy Russell rented 120 Victory Way for Camila in July 2011, according to testimony at the trial of Raniere. It was not four years that they shared a home together on Sept. 4, 2014.

Before that, Camila lived at 12 Wilton Ct with her mother, father, sister Daniela, and brother Adrien, whose nickname was Fluffy.

Calling it a home they shared is a misnomer. It was her townhome, and he would spend five or six hours a week there, primarily in one-hour installments.

It is possible that Keith was wrong about his dates or that Cami is wrong about her starting date of Sept. 18. If Raniere was spot on and it was four years they shared a home, then the date of this text should be July 1, 2015, not Sept. 4, 2014.

Going back 8.75 years from July 1, 2015, would make the date of their marriage October 1, 2006. Cami would have been 16 and seven months.

It is illegal in New York State to have sex with someone under 17. It is illegal to take nude photos of anyone under 18 as per federal law or possess pictures of anyone under 18.

Raniere would still have been guilty of sexual exploitation and possession of child porn had Camila been 16 instead of 15, but some of the moral outrage would be gone.

In American culture, there is a difference between 15 and 16. 15 is a child, 16 is the age of consent in more than half the states. Our culture is replete with 16 being a coming of age.

For instance, take these songs:

Johnny Burnette – You’re Sixteen You’re Beautiful Sam Cooke – She Was Only 16 Ronnie Milsap – Happy Happy Birthday Baby Ringo Starr – You’re Sixteen You’re Beautiful Lenny Gomulka – Happy Birthday Sweet 16 The Crests – Sixteen Candles Neil Sedaka – Happy Birthday Sweet 16 Hilary Duff – Sweet Sixteen The Jackson 5 – Sixteen Candles Billy Idol – Sweet Sixteen Billy Ray Cyrus – Always Sixteen Connie Stevens – Sixteen Reasons Britney Spears – I’m Not A Girl Not A Woman Yet Jordan Hill – Remember Me This Way Sound of Music – Sixteen going on Seventeen The Beatles – Sweet Little Sixteen

There are no songs about love and a 15-year-old that I know of.

I say this only to point out that if perchance it was misdated and Camila was 16, while legally it is still the same crime, the moral outrage is less. Yes, I know, it is reprehensible for a 46-year-old man to have sex with a 16-year-old girl, especially when he is the leader of her community and she is an employee, but juries are unpredictable. They might not have seen it nearly as bad if she were 16.

But 15 that’s a killer.

By the way, I am not doubting Camila. She said she was 15 [and seven months], and I believe she would remember the date.

Let us put the text in context with other texts before and after.

After midnight

Sept. 1, 2014

12:32 am- Keith: Are you up?

12:33 am – Camila: Going down

12:33 am- Keith: Want a kiss?

12:34 am- Camila: Yes

12:36 am- Keith: Be there shortly…

They meet at the townhouse.

Evening

9:28 pm – Keith: No comment yet from my luscious little pussy?

9:28 pm – Camila: emoji

9:29 pm – Keith: emoji

9:29 pm – Camila: emoji

9:29 pm – Camila: emoji

9:29 pm – Camila: I love that cock

9:30 pm – Camila: I mean rooster…

9:30 pm – Keith: Six emojis

9:31 pm – Camila: What are you doing? I was just thinking of you

9:32 pm – Keith: Going into Simply Human [the NXIVM a cappella singing group he managed] meeting now…

9:33 pm – Camila: I’ll think of you

9:33 pm – Camila: [Will you] Think of me?

9:33 pm – Camila: I love you

9:33 pm – Camila: I can still feel you.

9:33 pm – Keith: emoji

An hour passes

10:31 pm – Keith: My pussy, no more texts? Going to volleyball now… Wanna cum? {Keith and NXIVM members played volleyball at the nearby Sports Barn.]

10:32 pm – Camila: You are on my mind.

10:32 pm – Camila: Are you asking me to come to volleyball?

10:33 pm – Camila: Or did you just want to type “cum”?

10:33 pm – Keith: Cum… Yum…

10:35 pm – Keith: Will you have some awake time for me later? [after Volleyball]

10:36 pm – Camila: Yes

10:41 pm – Keith: Make it so you can be awake at 2 am…

10:42 pm – Camila: Ok

10:45 pm – Keith: Read articles? {this is almost certainly an assignment he gave her to read articles he wrote so that she could understand his philosophy.]

10:46 pm – Camila: Yes

Keith played volleyball and now is ready to see Cami.

Sept. 2, 2014

1:59 am- Keith: Up???

1:57 am- Camila: Yes

2:01 am- Keith: Any interest in seeing me?

2:00 am- Camila: Of course! That’s why I’m up

They meet

The following day she texts him about their meeting today.

11:38 am- Camila: Hey, love

11:38 am- Camila: I will be more like 12:30

11:38 am- Camila: Is that okay?

11:47 am- Keith: Ready now… Going home to rest…

11:48 am- Camila: Should I wait for you to wake?

11:49 am- Keith: No… I want you there as soon as possible… [at the townhouse]

11:50 am- Camila: Ok

11:50 am- Keith: When do you think? [you will be there]

11:51 am- Camila: 12:30

11:51 am- Keith: Had to stay late with kids? [referencing her job as a Rainbow nanny]

12:00 pm – Keith: Is that the reason?

12:07 pm – Keith:?

12:07 pm – Camila: Yes

They meet.

Evening

7:10 pm – Camila: Hi love

7:10 pm – Camila: U up?

7:35 pm – Keith: Yes… I’ll be back soon?

7:35 pm – Camila: Yes 🙂

After midnight

Sept. 3, 2014

12:13 am- Camila: How are things? How are you?

12:14 am- Keith: Coming home soon… How are we?

12:15 am- Camila: How soon?

12:15 am- Keith: Do you need me to wait? Also my question?

12:15 am- Camila: I’m still in pain but a little better

12:16 am- Keith: Do you need time? How are we?

12:16 am- Camila: A little time

12:17 am- Camila: We are good. I need about 20 minutes

12:17 am- Camila: Are you at Pam’s? [2 Flintlock]

12:18 am- Keith: Yes… We are how good?

12:18 am- Camila: Does she have something for pain I could use?

12:18 am- Keith: Maybe… I’ll check…

12:20 am- Keith: Is there something about we you are not saying?

12:21 am- Camila: Not at all

12:21 am- Camila: We are good. I’d say very good

12:21 am- Keith: Pam is looking… Do you have anything in mind?

12:22 am- Keith: How can we get to heroic good?

12:23 am- Camila: I am worried about not being able to make the necessary shifts [to think of him as the heroic lover]

12:24 am- Keith: Can you tell me one in particular?

12:26 am- Keith: She only has Advil and cal/mag…

12:26 am- Camila: Don’t know the latter. Advil is fine

12:28 am- Keith: And my last question?

12:36 am- Camila: What does it mean if there is traces of blood or maybe tissue in my urine?

12:37 am- Keith: UTI=bladder infection…

12:37 am- Camila: I’m avoiding the internet…

12:38 am- Keith: Why?

12:38 am- Camila: Because there are

12:38 am- Keith:?

12:41 am- Keith: Are you ready for me? Will you answer my question when I’m there?

12:41 am- Camila: Sure

12:42 am- Camila: I am in some pain

They meet

Early morning Barbara Jeske died. He texted Camila

5:31 am- Keith: Barbara Jeske passed away 5:28sm EST…

Afternoon

2:55 pm – Camila: Hi love

2:56 pm – Camila: I’ve been thinking of you all day

2:56 pm – Camila: Crying a bit

2:56 pm – Camila: I can’t imagine how you must feel [about his longtime harem member, Barbara Jeske, dying.]

2:57 pm – Keith: Hi my love… See you after 5…

2:57 pm – Camila: Yes

2:58 pm – Camila: How are you?

5:16 pm – Keith: When is the earliest you are home?

5:18 pm – Camila: When is the earliest you would want me home?

5:21 pm – Keith: Don’t know yet… I can let you know… But the more you’re home, the more you can make it home… And the more articles you can read… Is there a reason you want to be away [from the townhouse at Victory]?

5:22 pm – Camila: I wanted to put things away and leave things as I found them here at Wilton [her old home in Knox Woods where she used to live with her family. Keith had rented the townhouse on Victory three years ago in June.]

5:23 pm – Keith: Ok… I’ll let you know…

6:16 pm – Camila: ETA?

6:58 pm – Camila: Are you okay?

6:59 pm – Camila: Do you still want me to wait for you?

7:26 pm – Keith: Yes… Coming very soon…

He came over.

9:43 pm – Keith: I’m going to volleyball… Monkey [Camila’s sister Mariana] is not… Are you staying home and reading [his articles] amongst other things or…

9:44 pm – Camila: Yes. I’ll keep the nest [the townhome] warm

9:44 pm – Camila: Until what time is volleyball?

9:44 pm – Camila: If I find a ride I might go

9:45 pm – Keith: [referring to her comment that she will keep the nest warm] Your cunt? Emoji

9:45 pm – Keith: The nest…

9:45 pm – Camila: emoji

9:45 pm – Camila: emoji

9:46 pm – Keith: Karen is here… See you maybe soon…

9:46 pm – Camila: Ok

9:46 pm – Camila: Vball? [has two meanings, volleyball and Vanguard-ball]

9:46 pm – Camila: Time?

9:46 pm – Keith: 12:30 or so… Depending on breaks…

9:46 pm – Camila: Ok… Let me see.

9:47 pm – Camila: Can’t promise anything, though

After midnight

Sept. 4, 2014

1:32 am- Keith: It is such a painful, bittersweet thing… The truth of our life together that could have been made real yet now us [is] forever a secret and nullified… I love you so much… I am so proud to have been your husband for 8.75 years… And shared a home for 4… Yet I am also so heartbroken.

1:47 am- Keith: When are you home?

1:57 am- Camila: Home now

1:57 am- Camila: What’s your plan?

1:57 am- Keith: Want me to come?

1:57 am- Camila: Now?

1:57 am- Keith: Yes.

1:58 am- Camila: Do you mind if I do a quick cycle? [riding her bike for exercise – 2 am is a strange time to ride a bike.]

1:58 am- Keith: I don’t think I have time to wait…

2:00 am- Camila: Ok, then…

He comes over, then leaves

3:37 am- Keith: Since I’ve been loving you…

3:38 am- Keith: kCxkxatD6aQ

3:39 am- Camila:?

3:39 am- Keith: I know you probably won’t figure that out … I guess you’ll have to ask…

3:39 am- Keith: You still up?

3:42 am – Camila: I woke up

3:43 am- Keith: Sorry… I’ve been very sad… I’ll see you tomorrow… Will leave [8] Hale now… [His executive library where the hard drive with her photos was seized.]

3:45 am- Camila: R u coming over?

3:46 am- Keith: I can… But I don’t want to disturb you… I literally am outside Hale now…

3:47 am- Camila: Come

He comes over

Morning

10:48 am- Camila: Good morning, love

10:49 am- Camila: How are you?

11:37 am- Keith: [are you] Home?

11:40 am – Camila: Ok

11:40 am – Camila: Home soon

11:40 am – Camila: Do you want me to run into you?

11:43 am – Keith: Ok… In a few minutes…

Three hours later

2:41 pm – Camila: Hey u

2:41 pm – Camila: Any problems?

2:42 pm – Camila: I saw Pam [Cafritz] and Goz [Karen, her nickname was Gozer] were outside Flintlock [where they live]

3:56 pm – Keith: No, not that I know…

4:38 pm – Keith: Carrot? [meaning he wants sex]

Evening

8:02 pm – Keith: [sends Cami a link to the lyrics of the Led Zeppelin song, Since I’ve Been Loving You]

8:04 pm – Camila: Where u be?

8:05 pm – Camila: What’s ur plan?

8:12 pm – Camila: Do you feel the lyrics express how you feel?

8:13 pm – Keith: Not really… Both you and I wanted to know what the fuck he was saying emoji

8:13 pm – Camila: Haha. True

8:14 pm – Camila: What r u up to?

8:14 pm – Camila: Walked by your house.

8:14 pm – Camila: [correcting herself] Well, Flintlock [meaning that Keith’s actual house was her townhouse on Victory Way]

8:15 pm – Keith: The very beginning of that version of the [Led Zeppelin] song… Before he starts singing… The guitar phrasing is quite beautiful…

8:15 pm – Camila: If you put together a band…..

8:16 pm – Camila: Can I be your groupie?? emoji

8:17 pm – Keith: My only [groupie]! Well… Maybe Gozer…

8:18 pm – Camila: I’m okay with that.

8:18 pm – Camila: Plan?

8:18 pm – Camila: Cycling in 3

8:19 pm – Camila: 2

8:19 pm – Camila: 1

8:19 pm – Camila: emoji

8:21 pm – Keith: What’s your schedule? Cycling takes hours…

8:22 pm – Camila: emoji I’m pretty sure I just found the emoticon for a vibrator. emoji

8:22 pm – Camila: emoji. Or this one

8:23 pm – Camila: am I bothering you?

8:23 pm – Camila: Sorry

8:24 pm – Camila: I am back from class

8:24 pm – Camila: Clear skies ahead

8:24 pm – Keith: You aren’t bothering me! Schedule?

8:27 pm – Keith: What does clear skies ahead mean? Emoji?

8:27 pm – Camila: I don’t have anything scheduled for the night. I am free!

8:28 pm – Camila: emoji

8:29 pm – Camila: This flower looks like the giants over at #26

8:29 pm – Camila: No?

8:29 pm – Camila: They still have so many!

8:29 pm – Camila: ….

8:29 pm – Camila: Hmmm

8:29 pm – Camila: What are you doing tonight?

8:30 pm – Camila: Wanna go on a mission?

8:31 pm – Camila: emoji

8:32 pm – Keith: Yup… Don’t know my schedule yet… Will let you know… Reading [his articles]?

8:32 pm – Camila: I will

8:33 pm – Keith: Other progress with our love?

8:51 pm – Keith: Our love progress?

8:54 pm – Camila: I don’t know how to answer. We are good. What I sometimes think [I am] is doing to bring us in the right direction you tend to maintain the idea that nothing is being done…

8:55 pm – Camila: I think we are moving forward

9:08 pm – Keith: It’s not that I think it’s not moving… I just think the more extreme and visible the effort, the better our chances… And the better chance the markers will be reached… I just ask if you’re truly putting forth full effort as if we were going to die… Because we might…

9:22 pm – Keith: Coming now… [to see her]

9:22 pm – Camila: Whaaaa?

9:23 pm – Camila: [joking] What kind of heads up is this?

9:23 pm – Keith: Escaped…

9:23 pm – Camila: Oh boy

9:24 pm – Keith: 😕

9:24 pm – Camila: Hahaha

9:24 pm – Camila: I don’t remember typing that. I was thinking out loud

9:25 pm – Keith: Typing what?

9:26 pm – Camila: “oh boy”

9:26 pm – Keith: Do you want me?

9:28 pm – Keith: ?

9:28 pm – Camila: Of course, it will just be under uncomfortable circumstances

He comes over and stays about an hour.

10:42 pm – Keith: If the Sun refused to shine…

10:54 pm – Keith: ?

10:59 pm – Camila: My new favorite

11:00 pm – Camila: We will walk the miles…

Sept. 5, 2014

7:19 am – Keith: My love, what’s your schedule today?

9:27 am – Keith: ?

9:26 am – Camila: Up now

9:26 am – Camila: 10-1 [working]

9:27 am – Camila: And 2-6

9:28 am – Keith: Want me to stop by? [for a quickie]

9:27 am – Camila: You can

9:27 am – Camila: Trying to get out the door, though

He comes by for a quick visit. She is less than fully attentive. After he leaves, he texts her

10:13 am – Keith: I am truly sad when you are grumpy…

10:12 am – Camila: Oh my love!

10:12 am – Camila: I am sorry

10:12 am – Camila: There was no grump in our goodbye and our kiss, though

10:16 am – Keith: Yes… The grumpy thing is sad because it is a manifestation of being controlled by the body… That which destroyed us…

10:34 am – Camila: I will be better

10:34 am – Camila: I was fighting it

11:30 am – Keith: I am thinking of Barbara {Jeske who just died] … I am reminded of a verse from a song I learned in the Waldorf School in 6th grade… The childhood of Hiawatha… Hiawatha asked about the nature of a rainbow, the answer was: Tis the heaven of flowers you see there; all the wild-flowers of the forest all the lilies of the prairie, when on earth they fade and perish, blossom in that heaven above us.

Almost an hour passes, then Cami texts

12:20 pm – Camila: That is beautiful

12:21 pm – Camila: How are you?

12:30 pm – Camila: Can I ask you something silly?

12:30 pm – Camila: What’s your favorite dish and dessert?

12:43 pm – Camila: What’s your plan today? Wanna meet?

12:45 pm – Camila: I want to go to vball [volleyball – also called Vanguard or V-ball] tonight

12:45 pm – Camila: Is that okay with you?

1:34 pm – Keith: Yes… This evening might be good… I love you so!

1:33 pm – Camila: I am excited

1:33 pm – Camila: I love you

1:33 pm – Camila: I Miss you

1:34 pm – Camila: I want to be with you

An hour and a half pass, then Keith texts

3:04 pm – Keith: Is there something new that brought this excitement?

3:05 pm – Camila: Yes and no

3:06 pm – Camila: My question?

3:06 pm – Camila: Favorite food?

4:24 pm – Keith: Yes. Not sure… On food… Lasagna? Let me think a little especially for dessert… My question?

4:38 pm – Camila: Which?

4:39 pm – Keith: Volleyball yes. Lasagna likely. Dessert not sure. You, forever.

4:40 pm – Camila: Boston creme pie? I’ve heard rumors [that Keith likes that pie]

4:44 pm – Keith: That’s one of the possibilities… And you… [as in eating her, i.e., cunnilingus.]

4:44 pm – Camila: I’m serious!!!

4:48 pm – Keith: So am I, but giving you an “in-depth” answer… Those are my favorite things to eat…

4:50 pm – Camila: We just have to travel a few miles to Boston for me to turn into your favorite dessert… Get it? emoji‚

4:53 pm – Keith: emoji

4:53 pm – Camila: emoji

4:53 pm – Camila: emoji

4:54 pm – Keith: But you are my favorite… Boston wants to come here to better itself on my list!

4:54 pm – Keith: To be like you…

5:32 pm – Keith: And my question? [about her new excitement for him.] Emoji

5:46 pm – Keith: ?…

5:47 pm – Camila: Which one?

5:47 pm – Keith: Something new…

5:47 pm – Camila: I said yes and no

5:52 pm – Keith: Oh! I didn’t get that! What’s the yes, and what’s the no?

6:10 pm – Keith: Don’t write until I say it’s ok… But you didn’t answer…emoji

More than an hour passes.

7:33 pm – Keith: You can respond… To my question and I may come home now/soon… Ok? [go to Victory Way]

7:42 pm – Camila: I just received this

7:42 pm – Camila: ETA?

Almost half an hour passes.

8:11 pm – Camila: ?

8:11 pm – Camila: U still coming?

8:24 pm – Keith: Now

He comes over

After midnight

Sept. 6, 2014

1:30 am – Keith: What happened? emoji

1:36 am – Camila: It was too late and I got nervous about riding my bike so late.

1:49 am – Camila: What r u up to?

1:52 am – Keith: I will probably come home [to her house] later… I was sad you were not there… I don’t think you understand what I said earlier… I feel destined to be in this alone…

1:57 am – Keith: ?

1:57 am – Camila: I was going to comment when you got home

1:58 am – Keith: Ok… Good, bad, neutral?

1:58 am – Camila: Neutral

1:59 am – Camila: I don’t want you to feel alone

2:00 am – Keith: For me, neutral is like death at this point…

2:00 am – Camila: Not neutral, then

2:01 am – Keith: How does it change so fast?

2:01 am – Camila: It doesn’t

2:02 am – Camila: It’s a matter of interpretation

2:02 am – Keith: How could that be? emoji

2:03 am – Camila: Omg [Oh My God], seriously, it is no big deal. I said neutral to be modest

2:05 am – Keith: Please don’t be rough… To me this is so serious… As much as I can love, so this is serious…

2:05 am – Camila: Me, too, love

2:06 am – Keith: Robbie was there tonight yet I still longed for you… [meaning that despite his rival Robbie being where Keith was, he still wanted Cami.]

2:06 am – Keith: Ok… I’ll hopefully see you later! I love you so!!!

***

To repeat the critical text:

Sept. 4, 2014: 1:32 am- Keith: It is such a painful, bittersweet thing… The truth of our life together that could have been made real yet now us [is] forever a secret and nullified… I love you so much… I am so proud to have been your husband for 8.75 years… And shared a home for 4… Yet I am also so heartbroken.

Supporters of Raniere say the prosecution may have planted this text. It is ‘out of the blue,’ they say. They say this was not the mood he was in at the time.

He is chipper about their relationship, and they see each other frequently. He was sad about Barbara Jeske dying but not about Camila.

And, they say, Camila does not reply. This is uncharacteristic of her.

I make no judgment, and it may be irrelevant.

I am told therereading Keith are two versions of the texts—Cami’s version, acquired by the government, and Raniere’s version.

I am told that Cami was known to delete texts.

I am trying to obtain a copy of Raniere’s version, which may be altered, just as they say the government’s one was altered.

It might be easy to prove. Let’s see if the supporters will provide a copy.

It would be interesting to compare the two versions.

See our earlier posts on the texts between Cami and Keith.