Reposting Saratoga In Decline in May 2011 – A Real Eye Opener

NXIVM Target, Blogger John Tighe, Finally Breaks Silence to Tell Story After Five Years in Prison
The Shocking Story of John Tighe: ‘In My Own Words’ – Part 2: Raid, Arrest & Plea Deal
John Tighe: Albany DA David Soares Indicted NXIVM Enemies, Protected Cuomo, and Other Corrupt and Cowardly Deeds
I will add occasional clarifications [in brackets and bold.]
Saratoga in Decline
May 22, 2011
By John Tighe
Well first to the ethical humanitarian who put the roofing nails behind my car tire in my home parking lot. Nice try you missed. Trained from my days in Northern Ireland to sweep for car bombs, a few carefully placed nails are easy to spot. I guess you’ll have to try something else. Can’t you be a little creative? Fucking Philistines
Any way a battle of information has been raging over at Wikipedia as NXIVM related websites have been flooded with sugar coated platitudes praising NXIVM and Keith and the wonderful world of child experimentation, brainwashing and group sex. It began when someone called U21980 stated posting edits about Bouchey and extortion letters and other nonsense. Then someone calling themselves Keyser Sözetigho got into the fray posting his own links and comments.
Since that time it’s been a battle of the edits as complaints have been filed by both sides to Wikipedia staff. Generally I like the concept of Wikipedia but in the case of a cult like NXIVM with legions of brain dead but computer literate zombies posting edits without people like Mr. Keyser Sözetigho to add some balance and perspective hundreds of people who turn to Wikipedia for info can be misled into a dangerous situation.
So I would urge all of you, open your own wiki account and join the fray. The only thing it will cost you is time.
Well the Canadian newspaper The National Post [the Bronfman’s are Canadian white trash} made light of the divorce of Charles and Bonnie Bronfman in
Your presence is requested as we celebrate our divorce
But the Brats made honorable mention next to their convicted French felon brother[what a fucked up family}
“Mr. Bronfman’s son Edgar Bronfman Jr. was convicted of insider trading this year and has had other business problems in the past. His nieces Sara and Clare have been involved with controversial self-help hypnosis group NXIVM (pronounced Nex-ee-um), which has a decidedly cultish appeal.”
[Tighe’s post were short and sweet. It elicited 20 comments. The ones that are pertinent are republished below. Keep in mind this is 2011. The Times Union did not publish their shocking “Secrets of NXIVM, which came out with Tighe’s help nine months later in Feb. 2012. Daniela was still confined in a room at her parents townhouse in Knox Woods for her ethical breach.
[Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and seven others – The NXIVM-9 – had left more than a year before and Bouchey and Dones were engaged in legal battles with NXIVM, funded by Bronfman money. Camila was 21 and having a secret affair with Raniere. Kristin Keeffe was living two doors from Raniere with her four year old son. Raniere lived at 3 Flintlock with Karen, Pam Cafritz, and Mariana. Barb Jeske was still alive. Nancy Salzman was Prefect but Clare Bronfman had taken over the management of the company. Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne were celebrity members. Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt ran NXIVM Mexico. They were glory days for Raniere. And DOS would not start for another four years.]
Here are some of the comments
Bad taste said…
{At this time Heidi Hutchinson, Gina Melita and Rhiannon were already speaking to Jim Odato for the Times Union and possible Tighe. The Times Union story In Raniere’s Shadows came out Feb. 18, 2012. It was thought by all who participated in the story that it would end Raniere and NXIVM. Instead law enforcement in the Albany area redoubled its efforts to indict NXIVM enemies. According to one source who was in close contact with Raniere at the time, when the Times Union stories came out — Raniere arranged to encourage Daniela to leave her room and go to Mexico. He was afraid that law enforcement – normally so compliant – might find this problematic.]
- I’ve been hearing a lot of info on this forum about Raniere finally getting what he deserves……but it’s been a long time and nothing has happened.
This fucking cult is screwing up many lives but nothing and no one seems to do anything about it. I guess we will have to wait another 20 years for the bronfmans to run out of money before anything happens…sucks big time
[Actually it was seven years later when Raniere was arrested.]
- The Wikipedia battle is on and we need more editors on our side. C’mon people people. Get involved!
- One day Raniere and his gang with wake up in a five by eight cell with bubba doing to him what he’s been doing to everyone else for the last twenty five years.
- Many things have changed during the last month.
Now people can’t say they don’t know about NXIVM and its core gang.
Everyday, people lose themselves in well known and bad famed cults. They have their own motivations and they are free.
The most important is that as much innocent people as possible are safe from the cults crap, NXIVM or any other, thanks to information.
I think that the one of the pillar of the enrolment is the quest for power. Being a part of a group is sharing its power … and its pride. Some are ready to give all they get to be a part of such ‘organization’.
That’s sad, but it’s a part of the human nature !
It’s sad that it’s always the same they pay the price : Parents, children, friends, etc.
People they are deifying Raniere’s intelligence are perhaps unconfident with their own? They believe that life has to be solved, that it’s a problem… Well, I don’t think so!
Life is not a problem ! You can’t solve it ! You’ve got to live it your own way, or it’s not living, it’s survival under someone else’s will !
Sometimes power is pure illusion and the only power is the power that is makin a tool, a thing from you.
You can’t live your life as a puppet, it’s not living, it’s survival. When you resist, even passively, you still nourrish the little flame in you : That even makes your life relevant.
Forgive Yourself ! Your life as a real value, just as is. Your contemplatively is priceless, your capacity to love makes you powerful and unique.
NXIVM shall not fall. Their creators will find their punishment in it’s entrails, they are feeding the machine and it’s fucking hungry.
Wait, see and enjoy !
- He deserves prison time for the fraud he has committed for decades. My parents lost everything in CBI and never fully recovered their lives.
[CBI is Consumers’ Buyline an MLM Raniere created in the 1990s that closed down leaving a number of people holding the financial bag.]
There is too much exposed and too many who will back up the truth. The new AG is on to you boy wonder.
Hope you look good in orange
- @5:00 -> Exactly : Wait, see and enjoy.
- I watched Oprah’s last show yesterday. She and all the guest who gave her tribute were inspiring.
Oprah and the people like her are the change I want to see in the world.
What a truly powerful and graceful woman. She has inspired millions and done many wonderful things in the world.
Maybe some people we know should consider taking a lesson or two from a truly great soul.
You don’t see her running to court every time someone says something negative about her. Why, she said it cost too much, not just in money but to the human spirit.
She has nothing to prove to anyone. Her results speak for her.
Oprah restores my faith in humanity – GO OPRAH
- Oprah? You must be kidding, right?
If not, then you must be a recovering Espian, then — replacing one guru with another to fill your emotional void?
[This next comment may the most interesting of comments I’ve read on Saratoga in Decline other than the Rat.]
- I am the girl in the office…..
I am the girl you were teaching…..
I am the girl at the townhouse….
I am the girl who had a baby, you made it go away….
I am the girl you made so many promises to ….
I am the women who grew up….
I am the women who learned the truth about you…
I am the women who now has a child……
I am the women who has found the “others”……so many “others”
I, are we……..
We are the women who are going to show the world what your truly made of…
and free the girls…the women….the people.. oh, and “the child” from your control……
So Keith, for now, and just a short time longer…… you may have some control…..
Soon ….
We will be your… .>>>>>>>
- Hey, woman, we are behind you, girl you go!
The parasites like DivorceMag, so called Divorce consultants and Lawyers would like it as it puts more money in their pockets and raises, in their own small minds, the stature of a couples failure to stay together.
There is a huge difference between being civilized and throwing a celebratory party.
“On April 24, 2009, A letter was sent to the Bronfmans in which it was “signed by several women, [The NXIVM 9] including the sisters’ financial planner, [Bouchey] a masseuse, and a hairstylist, [Angela Ucci] and demanded that ‘they be paid $2.1 million by midnight.” In a sworn declaration Clare Bronfman stated that the letter also included the threat, “‘or else they would go to the press with information they deemed harmful to my sister and I.'”[20]”
BEWARE WHAT LIES in this post and the quote from Clare’s sworn declaration. The letter, regardless of how one views it, was NOT sent to “the Bronfmans” and did NOT threaten to reveal information to the press about Sara and/or Clare Bronfman. The letter was addressed to Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.
This is yet another fine example of Vantwit and Vantwat recklessly using the Bronfman girls as human shields and money shields over criticisms (or threats, as one may perceive it) levied at themselves not their followers.
Raniere owed the author of this letter [Bouchey] 1.7 million dollars in a loan for monies he lost in a failed commodities trading scam. He’d also put the author, one of his girlfriends, up to managing the Bronfman girls finances and procuring loans from the Bronfman girls and others, to continue his investment schemes and illegal mlm companies, principally NXIVM. It’s called a “Ponzi Scheme” overall.
Raniere had also just made a videotaped confession regarding having “people killed,” on the eve of the letter being written. [the video is still available on YouTube]
So, how does it feel, Sara and Clare to be using the last of your current inheritance …LONG LIVE EDGAR…to protect a potential murderer, swindler and I might add PEDOPHILE?
Why are those who are making these claims not showing their proof?
Maybe they cannot say anything really because it is under investigation.
{Yuri Plyam was a civil case. The Bronfmans sued him and his wife for fraud and conversion. They won a $10.2 million award, but by the time they won it, the Plyams had no money so they spent millions in legal fees to collect zero.]
Comments dropped off even more after Bouchey’s case was thrown out of court.
What’s up with that?
Are they and their supporters resting up for the next round of legal battles. It’s never over with Raniere, but you already knew that.
God be with those Raniere has identified as his enemy’s when Edgar [Bronfman Sr.] dies. [When the girls come [into] his money no one who has spoken out against him [Raniere] will be safe from his wrath.
Even Edgar’s girls might not be safe with Salzman as the sole beneficiary of their fortune.
Yes, long live Edgar [He died on Dec. 21, 2013, about one year and seven months later. Clare was at his bedside. The two daughters inherited an estimated $500 million each.]
