Reposting Saratoga In Decline in May 2011 – A Real Eye Opener

Saratoga in Decline

May 22, 2011

By John Tighe

Well first to the ethical humanitarian who put the roofing nails behind my car tire in my home parking lot. Nice try you missed. Trained from my days in Northern Ireland to sweep for car bombs, a few carefully placed nails are easy to spot. I guess you’ll have to try something else. Can’t you be a little creative? Fucking Philistines

Any way a battle of information has been raging over at Wikipedia as NXIVM related websites have been flooded with sugar coated platitudes praising NXIVM and Keith and the wonderful world of child experimentation, brainwashing and group sex. It began when someone called U21980 stated posting edits about Bouchey and extortion letters and other nonsense. Then someone calling themselves Keyser Sözetigho got into the fray posting his own links and comments.

Since that time it’s been a battle of the edits as complaints have been filed by both sides to Wikipedia staff. Generally I like the concept of Wikipedia but in the case of a cult like NXIVM with legions of brain dead but computer literate zombies posting edits without people like Mr. Keyser Sözetigho to add some balance and perspective hundreds of people who turn to Wikipedia for info can be misled into a dangerous situation.

So I would urge all of you, open your own wiki account and join the fray. The only thing it will cost you is time.

Well the Canadian newspaper The National Post [the Bronfman’s are Canadian white trash} made light of the divorce of Charles and Bonnie Bronfman in

Your presence is requested as we celebrate our divorce

But the Brats made honorable mention next to their convicted French felon brother[what a fucked up family}

“Mr. Bronfman’s son Edgar Bronfman Jr. was convicted of insider trading this year and has had other business problems in the past. His nieces Sara and Clare have been involved with controversial self-help hypnosis group NXIVM (pronounced Nex-ee-um), which has a decidedly cultish appeal.”

[Tighe’s post were short and sweet. It elicited 20 comments. The ones that are pertinent are republished below. Keep in mind this is 2011. The Times Union did not publish their shocking “Secrets of NXIVM, which came out with Tighe’s help nine months later in Feb. 2012. Daniela was still confined in a room at her parents townhouse in Knox Woods for her ethical breach.

[Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and seven others – The NXIVM-9 – had left more than a year before and Bouchey and Dones were engaged in legal battles with NXIVM, funded by Bronfman money. Camila was 21 and having a secret affair with Raniere. Kristin Keeffe was living two doors from Raniere with her four year old son. Raniere lived at 3 Flintlock with Karen, Pam Cafritz, and Mariana. Barb Jeske was still alive. Nancy Salzman was Prefect but Clare Bronfman had taken over the management of the company. Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne were celebrity members. Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt ran NXIVM Mexico. They were glory days for Raniere. And DOS would not start for another four years.]

Here are some of the comments

