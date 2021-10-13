Nancy Salzman in Big Trouble? — Evidence Suggests She Forged Her Own Mother’s Letter of Support!

How do you explain this?

There are two different dates for Nancy Salzman’s mother’s letter of support.

Same letter, two different dates.

The official letter filed with the court is dated July, 4, 2021, but Nancy’s lawyer tells the court in Salzman’s sentencing memorandum that Lorraine Loshin, 92, could not possibly have written the letter recently because of dementia – and actually wrote it in late 2020.

His source for the late 2020 date is presumably Nancy herself.

But why is the letter dated July 4, 2021?

We have explained in previous posts how Nancy’s lawyers fought to keep all 39 of her letters of support from being filed publicly. One of her attorneys Robert Soloway, said the need to keep the letters from the public was because of the Frank Report, telling the judge, “As this Court is aware, the Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists.’”

We are beginning to suspect another motive.

We first wrote about these sketchy letters right after the letters were publicly filed, after Susan Dones informed us that some of the letter writers did not authorize their letters to be filed with the judge as letters of support.

See Caught Red-Handed? Nancy Salzman’s Letters of Support Are Suspect

Some of the letter writers had written their letters more than two and a half years ago, before the trial of Keith Raniere revealed a lot of unsavory details about the NXIVM leaders had become public.

Our story raised more questions than it answered but we noted that at least three people did not authorize their letters to be used in the way they were used – as letters to the judge for his consideration for Nancy’s sentencing.

We promised to investigate this further. Our suspicion was that some of the letters may have been altered – and that some might be forged. At the least, Nancy should have contacted people who wrote letters some 2.5 years ago to see if they still stood in support.

From the onset, however, two letters looked suspicious. They were letters from her mother, Lorraine Loshin, and her father, the late Milton Loshin.

I suspect Nancy wrote both.

Both are dated July 4, 2021.

We may never know if Milton wrote his letter, since he died on August 15th, just six weeks after he supposedly wrote the letter.

Nancy’s mother’s letter is more suspicious. Lorraine Loshin, 92, supposedly wrote her letter on July 4, 2021 but her husband’s letter, written on the same day, casts doubt about Lorriane’s ability to write such a letter as she wrote.

Milton wrote, “My wife’s needs have increased due to increasing forgetfulness.”

Nancy’s daughter, Lauren Salzman, in her letter of support adds more suspicion on Lorraine’s ability to write any kind of letter, let alone the articulate and thoughtful letter she supposedly wrote.

Lauren wrote: “My grandma is in the midst of declining mental health. She has lit fires in her home several times. She has fallen and cut her head open twice. She requires round the clock care and can’t be left unsupervised. She now often forgets who we are and how we’re related to her.”

So did Lorraine Loshin actually write the letter attributed to her?

Let us look at the letter in its entirety:

Lorraine Loshin

51 Stratford Terrace

Cranford, NJ 07016

July 4, 2021

The Honorable Judge Nicholas Garaufis

Federal District Court Judge

United States Courthouse

225 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Re: Nancy Salzman Federal Sentencing

To the Honorable Judge Garaufis,

My name is Lorraine Loshin. I am Nancy Salzman’s mother. I am 92 years old. I would like to share some things about my daughter that I hope you will consider in your evaluation of her. From the time Nancy was a little girl she was a caring person who always wanted to help those around her. She started caring for me when she was 6 years old and I was bedridden for 3 weeks. She got up each morning and emptied my bedpan and brought me food. It was no surprise that she chose to go to nursing school.

In the last 3 years, as we began to age and things started to slip around the house, Nancy noticed and stepped in. She began shopping with me and cooking for us, taking both of us to our doctor’s appointments helping with medical decisions and doing our book keeping.

As my husband’s health began to fail, Nancy spent more and more time with us, taking him to his doctor’s appointments and administering his m edications. In June of 2020 when my husband had pneumonia, Nancy was here in those critical moments and she called an ambulance. He was having a heart attack in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. This decision actually saved his life. They admitted him to the cardiac lab and performed a procedure where they inserted 2 stents.

Nancy has been with us almost continuously for the last 18 months.

When my husband feels anxious he calls for her, she has a calming effect on him. She takes care of all of our needs, shopping, cooking, giving my husband nursing care and she provides all the information that we wouldn’t know how to do. She solves all of our problems. We wouldn’t have been about to stay in our home of 70 years if not for Nancy and all she has done. This was our wish, to stay in our own home and not go to a facility.

I love my daughter very much and would ask for you to give her any consideration you can so that she can stay with us and continue to provide a loving environment. I do not believe we can survive without her help at this juncture of our lives.

Thank you in advance for your consideration. I believe my Nancy is one in a million.

Sincerely,

Lorraine Loshin

***

The language sounds like Nancy, – especially the concluding line “I believe my Nancy is one in a million.”

I like the tone of it. Nancy, as the woman of filial piety, sacrificing even as a little girl, which her mother, despite her failing memory lucidly recalls. Such a great person with Nancy even making her food and dumping out her bedpan at age six.

All we could do is scratch our heads. Milton is gone. Lorraine is experiencing dementia. We probably cannot ask either of them.

But could Lorraine have written the letter on July 4, 2021?

As we mentioned above, it appears she did not – at least according to two of Nancy’s lawyers, David Stern and Robert Soloway.

They wrote in Nancy’s sentencing memorandum: [see page 11, second last paragraph]

“Now Nancy cares for her mother, whose mental health has failed precipitously recently (her letter was written in late 2020 when she was still able to comprehend and to express herself in a way that would not be possible today). Nancy’s mother is alone. She is frail and confused and looks to Nancy for her every need. Ms. Loshin is extremely anxious when she does not see her daughter and would be gravely impacted by her incarceration.”

Stern and Soloway claim Lorraine did not write the letter on the date submitted to the court as the date it was written. As they tell the court, Lorraine wrote the letter in late 2020 “when she was still able to comprehend and to express herself in a way that would not be possible today.”

In the same memorandum, Stern and Soloway submit a letter to the court dated July 4, 2021, which is at least six months later.

Now maybe this would not mean much at all had the lawyers and Nancy not tried so hard to keep her letters of support sealed, and the writers of them anonymous,

It would perhaps be unimportant if a single letter was misdated had not so many of the letters contained peculiar dates, some of them dated years ago. and some with the heading “Character reference” while others were addressed not to the judge, but “To Whom it may concern” (one letter was dated 2014, years before her arrest, yet purports to be a letter of support to Judge Garaufis).

If several people hadn’t contacted Dones or me to express their surprise and dismay about Nancy using letters they did not intend to have used, it might be possible to overlook the mother’s letter.

Make no mistake about it, these letters were submitted to the judge as being absolutely authentic and honest and were intended to be submitted as an indication that the letter writers wanted Nancy to get a more lenient sentence.

Knowing Nancy and her legendary propensity to lie, is it possible that she altered or forged letters?

At this point, we can only say, as we have said many times in the past, Viva Executive Success!

