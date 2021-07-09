Judge Orders Nancy Salzman to Be Sentenced August 2 – Attorney Ask for Postponement – As She Is About to Become a Grandmother

Big things are happening for Nancy Salzman, the former president of NXIVM, and known as the Prefect in the NXIVM community.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis set a date for her sentencing for Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

In 2019, Salzman pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Her attorneys seek a postponement.

In addition to her likely facing a term of imprisonment, along with her eldest daughter, Lauren Salzman, who is scheduled to be sentenced some five days earlier, her youngest daughter, Michelle is expecting a baby, making Nancy a grandmother for the first time.

Nancy’s attorneys seek to postpone the date of sentencing by about two weeks and to postpone some of the presentencing filing dates because one of her attorneys, Robert Soloway, is planning to be on vacation and because some of the ordering of the filings are different than those of the other defendants and, according to the attorneys, impractical for the complexity of Salzman’s case.

The judge has not ruled on the postponement, however, the government has no objection to their request. ‘

In addition to the request for postponement, Salzman’s attorneys asked for a modification of her bail conditions in order for her to be at the side of her daughter Michelle when she has her baby.

The judge denied this bail modification request.

Her bail modification request was as follows:

Ms. Salzman’s youngest daughter, Michelle, is due to give birth on August 1, 2021, although her doctors believe the birth may be up to two weeks early as Michelle has already begun having contractions. It is requested that Ms. Salzman’s bail conditions be expanded to permit her to travel to and to remain with Michelle at the hospital during labor and delivery, and to thereafter reside with her daughter (who lives near Nancy in Clifton Park, New York) including staying overnight with her daughter as desired during the infancy of the child so as to help her daughter and son-in-law, and to bond with her first grandchild.

All information as to Ms. Salzman’s location must be on notice to her Pre-Trial Services Officer, Kendra Renny, who shall be kept fully informed as to Ms. Salzman’s location. In all other respects, Ms. Salzman’s conditions of release shall remain as they currently are.

While the judge denied her request to be able to freely go to the hospital and to stay at her daughter’s house to spend time with her grandchild as desired, he added “The court will entertain applications for the modification of Ms. Salzman’s conditions of bail for specific family visits on specific dates.”

If her sentencing date stands, she will be sentenced within days of the due date of her first grandchild and just five days after her eldest daughter Lauren will be sentenced as scheduled for July 28, 2021 at 11 AM.

Salzman’s attorney Soloway asked for a postponement “based on the following circumstances: First, I have plans for a prepaid family vacation on Fire Island, the term of which begins in July and extends though August 7.

“Additionally, the Court’s schedule for submissions is extremely tight under the circumstances of our client’s complex sentencing case, and the extensive submission being prepared.

“Additionally, the schedule ordered for our client differs materially from that ordered for all other defendants in this case. No other defendant has been directed to file PSR objections and a full sentence submission on the same date, as has been directed in our client’s matter.

“Rather, those submissions have been serially filed by the parties, beginning with defense objections, government response, and then defense reply, followed thereafter by a separate schedule for the parties’ sentence submissions. We respectfully request the same submission structure for our client, and note such protocol importantly allows for defense efforts to seek consensus with United States Probation and the government as to PSR objections before calling for final sentence submissions to the Court.

“We have no objection to filing our objections to the PSR, as ordered yesterday, on or before July 16, nor to the remainder of the schedule as it relates to submissions directed to the PSR’s final content, concluding, as currently scheduled, July 29. But we request that our initial sentence submission be due to the Court one week thereafter, on or about August 5, rather than the current July 16 date, to be followed by reasonable time for response and reply, and a date for sentence thereafter.”

***

Her First Grandchild

Michelle Salzman-Myers is going to have a baby. This means that, at long last, Nancy Salzman, who will be 67, on July 16, will be a grandmother, something she might have been some time ago, via her elder daughter, Lauren, who testified at the trial of Keith Raniere that she waited to have a child with him for more than 15 years, only to be disappointed in the end when Raniere chose Mariana to have his child.

Now Michele is having a baby with Ben, her husband.

To show how interconnected everyone was in NXIVM at one time, Ben was the love interest of Mariana’s younger sister, Daniela.

According to Daniela’s testimony at the Raniere trial, Raniere got upset with her wanting to leave his harem and go with another man that this was his remedy: For her to go in her room and stay there until she realized she was wrong, or in other words to “heal her ethical breach.”

She wound up staying in her room for almost two years, an incredible feat of I don’t know what — was it stubbornness on her part or sadism on Keith’s part or both or neither.

The crime was “document servitude” since it was alleged that Raniere in conjunction with Lauren Salzman conspired to withhold Daniela’s various legal documents pertaining to immigration and her ID to prevent her from being free to go back to Mexico.

This again ties into the small world of NXIVM since while Lauren aided and abetted the plan of Daniela being confined to her room, which effectively quashed the budding relationship Daniela had with Ben, Michelle, Lauren’s sister, was able to begin a romance with Ben which ultimately led to their marriage and now, happily a baby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





