Bangkok: Keith Raniere May Be Free by 2023 – Here’s Why

Keith Raniere may be free by 2023.
I have spoken to two highly-placed, confidential sources who tell me that the failure of the judge to allow Lauren Salzman to be cross-examined is practically GUARANTEED GROUNDS for a reversal of Keith’s convictions.
The failure to allow a full cross-examination of a witness is NOT a run-of-the-mill error.
It’s fucking grounds for reversal, all by itself. Claviger is living in Fantasy-Land when he tells us otherwise.
But then again, Claviger took six tries just to pass the BAR exam and barely graduated from the NON-prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Law.
Anyway… If the 2nd Circuit doesn’t reverse Keith’s convictions, then it’ll be a miracle.
That’s not the half of it. Holy Cow! Holy Shit! There’s more.
When the reversal happens, the EDNY is in no position — and has no appetite — to orchestrate a 2nd trial for Keith (due to all kinds of external factors).
Firstly… Lauren will have already been sentenced and granted the benefits of her cooperation deal (a shorter prison term). Those benefits cannot be rescinded afterward, which means she cannot be forced to “perform” in a 2nd trial for the EDNY.
If Lauren, Allison or Nancy is called to the witness stand in a 2nd trial, they can simply say “I don’t remember much” —– and the EDNY cannot have them resentenced to longer terms. They can no longer be made to ‘dance’ like puppets for the EDNY.
Thus, all of those potential STAR witnesses are out the window.
Secondly… Other star witnesses (like Daniella) will not dare to get on the witness stand again.
Why not?
Cuz they already swore (under oath) that they weren’t planning to sue Keith for a huge payday.
But guess what? They have ALREADY DONE PRECISELY THAT. They have established themselves as greedy & tainted witnesses, tempted by the stink of dollar bills.
Thus, their own credibility (in a 2nd trial) would rank somewhere beneath SHIT and DIARRHEA.
Nearly every potential witness against Keith will have tried to grab money from either him or NXIVM in some fashion. Nobody is untainted.
Thirdly, some of these witnesses will have “scattered to the four winds” across the world. Which means they probably won’t wanna disrupt their lives just to return to New York to be part of another media spectacle. They’ll likely just wanna fly under the radar and stay out of a 2nd trial
Fourthly, when Biden appoints a new US Attorney for the EDNY [Mark Lesko, who aided in the prosecution of Raniere has been appointed acting US Attorney, pending a permanent appointment] —— that person won’t wanna risk losing a high-profile case in the media spotlight. So the EDNY will likely be looking to offer a plea deal to Keith.
Plus, Moira [Kim Penza] is now gone. She was the real backbone of the prosecution against Keith.
The NDNY [Northern District of NY] refused to bring a 2nd trial against Keith even though they had jurisdiction to do so.
And guess what? The EDNY will also refuse to bring another trial against Keith.
The EDNY will likely offer Keith a plea deal for probably 6 years —- which means he’ll be home after serving just over 5 years (in 2023). To make it look good for the public, they might add another 10 years of ‘suspended sentence’. But Keith will basically get TIME SERVED.
Or maybe they’ll offer him 7 years, in which case he’ll be home after serving just 6 years —- which means he’ll be out in 2024.
Bing bam boom. He’s free.
Either way, Keith is likely coming home after his conviction is reversed because there won’t be a 2nd trial.
Then, the NXIVM 5 will be dancing on air and Frank will likely be shitting his pants with fear.
Have a nice day.
4 Comments
I have spoken to two highly-placed, confidential sources who tell me that the failure of the judge to allow Lauren Salzman to be cross-examined is practically GUARANTEED GROUNDS for a reversal of Keith’s convictions.
Well, Bangcock, if that’s how you described the situation to your “two highly-placed confidential sources”, they may well have responded as you reported.
But, of course, that’s not what really happened at the trial.
Judge Garaufis did not prevent Marc Agnifilo from cross-examining Lauren Salzman. To the contrary, he let him cross-examine her for quite some time before he told him to stop badgering her on a particular point — and to move on to another topic.
When Agnifilo persisted, the judge called a halt to the proceedings for the day.
The next morning Agnifilo began the day’s proceedings by making a motion for a mistrial — which was quickly denied by Judge Garaufis. At that point, Agnifilo could have asked to resume his cross-examination of Lauren — but he failed to do so (She was still there — and available to re-take the stand).
Sorry to burst your attempt to impress everyone with your “inside information” on the fate of Keith Raniere. Looks like you’re back with the same degree of bluster and buffoonery that led you to insist that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax — and that the disease was really no worst than the flu (Since the death rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 16% higher than it was in 2019, it appears that you were just a little bit off on that issue too).
Should there even be a retrial, it is common practice to use the sworn testimony of witnesses from past trials or hearings if the opposing side had the opportunity to cross examine the witness, and if the witness becomes unavailable. “Unavailable” can mean everything from the witness not being found, to the witness refusing to testify, to something in between. Bangkok cries wolf for all but maybe Lauren Salzman, and even there the standard is the toughest to overturn on appeal: abuse of discretion. Courts are given wide latitude in how they run their courtrooms, including admission of evidence, and allowing or stopping a witness from testifying falls under admission of evidence. I anticipate that KAR will be in custody for the rest of his life.
I like how Bangkok trims down a 120 years sentence to 6! It takes him less than having a slice of strawberry cheese cake!
Such talent! I’d start up a church of some kind if I were you, Bangkok! You know it’s a tax free business and you’re SO good at doing that work, i.e. talking.
We’ve already heard Claviger had to sit for his Bar exam 7.5 times before he failed it again, but it’s always useful to remember salient points.
Mexican contacts are already acting. Raniere will not serve the full sentence. He will leave much earlier and will go to live in Mexico.