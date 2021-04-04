Bangkok: Keith Raniere May Be Free by 2023 – Here’s Why

Keith Raniere may be free by 2023.

I have spoken to two highly-placed, confidential sources who tell me that the failure of the judge to allow Lauren Salzman to be cross-examined is practically GUARANTEED GROUNDS for a reversal of Keith’s convictions.

The failure to allow a full cross-examination of a witness is NOT a run-of-the-mill error.

It’s fucking grounds for reversal, all by itself. Claviger is living in Fantasy-Land when he tells us otherwise.

But then again, Claviger took six tries just to pass the BAR exam and barely graduated from the NON-prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Law.

Anyway… If the 2nd Circuit doesn’t reverse Keith’s convictions, then it’ll be a miracle.

That’s not the half of it. Holy Cow! Holy Shit! There’s more.

When the reversal happens, the EDNY is in no position — and has no appetite — to orchestrate a 2nd trial for Keith (due to all kinds of external factors).

Firstly… Lauren will have already been sentenced and granted the benefits of her cooperation deal (a shorter prison term). Those benefits cannot be rescinded afterward, which means she cannot be forced to “perform” in a 2nd trial for the EDNY.

If Lauren, Allison or Nancy is called to the witness stand in a 2nd trial, they can simply say “I don’t remember much” —– and the EDNY cannot have them resentenced to longer terms. They can no longer be made to ‘dance’ like puppets for the EDNY.

Thus, all of those potential STAR witnesses are out the window.

Secondly… Other star witnesses (like Daniella) will not dare to get on the witness stand again.

Why not?

Cuz they already swore (under oath) that they weren’t planning to sue Keith for a huge payday.

But guess what? They have ALREADY DONE PRECISELY THAT. They have established themselves as greedy & tainted witnesses, tempted by the stink of dollar bills.

Thus, their own credibility (in a 2nd trial) would rank somewhere beneath SHIT and DIARRHEA.

Nearly every potential witness against Keith will have tried to grab money from either him or NXIVM in some fashion. Nobody is untainted.

Thirdly, some of these witnesses will have “scattered to the four winds” across the world. Which means they probably won’t wanna disrupt their lives just to return to New York to be part of another media spectacle. They’ll likely just wanna fly under the radar and stay out of a 2nd trial

Fourthly, when Biden appoints a new US Attorney for the EDNY [Mark Lesko, who aided in the prosecution of Raniere has been appointed acting US Attorney, pending a permanent appointment] —— that person won’t wanna risk losing a high-profile case in the media spotlight. So the EDNY will likely be looking to offer a plea deal to Keith.

Plus, Moira [Kim Penza] is now gone. She was the real backbone of the prosecution against Keith.

The NDNY [Northern District of NY] refused to bring a 2nd trial against Keith even though they had jurisdiction to do so.

And guess what? The EDNY will also refuse to bring another trial against Keith.

The EDNY will likely offer Keith a plea deal for probably 6 years —- which means he’ll be home after serving just over 5 years (in 2023). To make it look good for the public, they might add another 10 years of ‘suspended sentence’. But Keith will basically get TIME SERVED.

Or maybe they’ll offer him 7 years, in which case he’ll be home after serving just 6 years —- which means he’ll be out in 2024.

Bing bam boom. He’s free.

Either way, Keith is likely coming home after his conviction is reversed because there won’t be a 2nd trial.

Then, the NXIVM 5 will be dancing on air and Frank will likely be shitting his pants with fear.

Have a nice day.

