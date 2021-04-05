Further Debate on Impact of Judge Halting Lauren Salzman’s Cross-Examination on Raniere’s Chances on Appeal

Bangkok’s post, Bangkok: Keith Raniere May Be Free by 2023 – Here’s Why, has prompted some excellent rebuttals and a reiteration by Bangkok himself. Since this is an interesting topic for Frank Report readers, let us hear the opinions of Frank Report’s legal correspondent, K.R. Claviger – and of another erudite commenter, Sherizzy, who argue that the halting of Lauren Salzman’s cross-examination is not going to result in a reversal of Keith Raniere’s conviction. And one more shot by Bangkok for the defense.

***

By K.R. Claviger

Bangcock wrote in his post “I have spoken to two highly-placed, confidential sources who tell me that the failure of the judge to allow Lauren Salzman to be cross-examined is practically GUARANTEED GROUNDS for a reversal of Keith’s convictions.”

Well, Bangcock, if that’s how you described the situation to your “two highly-placed confidential sources”, they may well have responded as you reported.

But, of course, that’s not what really happened at the trial.

Judge Garaufis did not prevent Marc Agnifilo from cross-examining Lauren Salzman. To the contrary, he let him cross-examine her for quite some time before he told him to stop badgering her on a particular point — and to move on to another topic.

When Agnifilo persisted, the judge called a halt to the proceedings for the day.

The next morning Agnifilo began the day’s proceedings by making a motion for a mistrial — which was quickly denied by Judge Garaufis. At that point, Agnifilo could have asked to resume his cross-examination of Lauren — but he failed to do so. She was still there — and available to re-take the stand.

Sorry to burst your attempt to impress everyone with your “inside information” on the fate of Keith Raniere. Looks like you’re back with the same degree of bluster and buffoonery that led you to insist that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax — and that the disease was really no worse than the flu (Since the death rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 16% higher than it was in 2019, it appears that you were just a little bit off on that issue too).

By Bangkok

Just wanna reiterate that Lauren was such a central and ‘star’ witness against Keith —– that the termination of her cross-examination was simply too big of an error for the appeals court to let slide.

It’s not a matter of ‘IF’ Keith’s convictions will be reversed.

It’s really a matter of ‘WHEN’.

They will be reversed.

The EDNY will not hold another trial because it would be an even bigger media-spectacle event than the first one.

…And even if they did hold a 2nd trial, the witnesses are now tainted and/or not obligated to perform for the EDNY. Keith’s top notch attorneys would pounce on them —– so these witnesses likely won’t wanna return to NY to testify again.

I want everybody on FrankReport to prepare for the fact that Keith Raniere will likely be among us soon.

Keith will likely be free soon.

Contemplate it. Prepare for it. Accept it.

Don’t blame the messenger and hate me for simply stating the truth. You haters.

I don’t like Keith either —– but I’m not gonna drink Claviger’s false Kool-Aid.

The judge fucked up bigtime and his TON of ‘elephant shit’ can’t be swept under the rug.

It simply stinks to high heaven.

Does anybody here REALLY expect the appeals court to ignore this container full of rancid Rhino dung?

We may not like Keith, but his ‘rights’ were violated the moment the judge put Lauren’s personal feelings ABOVE Keith’s freedom and his right to confront every witness against him.

Keith was on trial for HIS LIFE, his freedom. Therefore, simply seeing a woman ‘cry’ should not supersede the FREEDOM of the person being tried.

The LIFE and LIBERTY of any defendant should always supersede the personal feelings of a crying witness.

Have a nice day.

By Sherizzy

Thank you, Claviger. You saved me the time of having to list citations stating that judges are permitted to limit the scope and duration of cross-examinations. If the questions are repetitive, a judge is permitted to stop the cross. This is not a rare action for a judge to take, as Bangkok claims.

Also, as you said, Lauren Salzman was cross-examined for hours and Judge Garaufis stopped it at the very end of the day. Further, she answered Agnifilo’s questions about her intent numerous times before it was stopped. I can’t see anything more that Agnifilo could have gotten her to say. He just didn’t like her answers so he badgered her with the same question over and over.

And, even if the appellate court were to find error by the judge, it would be harmless error given the other overwhelming evidence of Keith Raniere’s guilt. Lauren played a big role but there was very, very strong evidence presented through the other witnesses’ testimony, audio recordings, emails, and texts.

In sum, Raniere will not win his appeal.

And, if, in some alternate universe, his conviction was reversed, the government would most likely try him again and have access to additional compelling witnesses. And, contrary to Bangkok’s contention, witnesses do come back, years after the first trial. Especially in a case like this where so much harm was done to so many. And, if they do offer him a plea, it would be far greater than six years. Probably much closer to the sixteen years they initially offered him.

So, Bangkok, you might want to check the credentials of your two sources. From my position and knowledge, they have no idea what they are talking about.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





