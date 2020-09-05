Kristin Kreuk Knew of Raniere Child Rape Allegations in 2012, but Chose to Remain in Cult Until 2016 or Possibly Later

A former Nxian, who is known to me, wrote about Kristin Kreuk in a comment recently:

I got to know Kristin a bit in a training we were both in. She’s a super sweet person and is genuinely looking to make the world a better place.

She struggles a bit with what all young beautiful celebrities struggle with — they are starved for attention, and even when they get it, they only want more. They are addicted to being the center of focus, and so when they meet someone like Keith Raniere, who has mastered surrounding themselves with adoring fans, they are hypnotized.

Some, like Allison Mack, go all in. Kristen went a similar route as I did – she got a lot of great stuff out of the course, decided it was worth the money and took a few more, and left to live her life.

I don’t know that she was deeply involved in enrolling people (we both enrolled a handful of people) but her name never came up in relation to the kerfuffles that popped up over the years.

***

In response to this, one of our regular commenters who is certainly no fan of Kreuk’s, replied.

By No Fan of Kristin Kreuk

Former Nxian wrote, “Kristen went a similar route as I did – she got a lot of great stuff out of the course, decided it was worth the money and took a few more”

She did more that just take a “few” courses though. She was also a coach on the striped path and was part of legitimizing the cult.

“and left to live her life”.

But she didn’t leave.

According to proctors in contact with Frank Parlato, owner of this site, Kreuk continued to do courses up until at least 2016, despite claiming she left in 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, she was filming a television show in Toronto. Hardly leaving.

“I don’t know that she was deeply involved in enrolling people (we both enrolled a handful of people)”

Some of those she enrolled have been identified on this website and her name also was part of the sales drive.

According to anti-NXIVM blogger John Tighe, who Frank essentially took over from, Mark Vicente (head of recruitment) worked with Kristin Kreuk to spread NXIVM further in Vancouver.

“but her name never came up in relation to the kerfuffles that popped up over the years.”

Oh, but it did. Her name was on a list of likely future defendants in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit against NXIVM. That same month, the Albany Times Union expose came out which revealed a ton of information about NXIVM and its members, including Keith Raniere’s penchant for little girls, complete with a police report and Kreuk was named as a member.

Also that month, John Tighe exposed the Necker Island trip NXIVM members took in 2010 and revealed a little of their financial crimes and also who was involved. Those named individuals were also in O’Hara’s lawsuit. It was in that article that Tighe mentioned Kreuk and Vicente were to boost NXIVM enrollment in Vancouver, mentioned above.

Question for Frank: seeing as Kreuk was still doing courses up until at least 2016, that means she was a paying customer and paid membership fees, correct?

***

My Reply to the Question

I would think she paid a monthly membership. This came up with Grace Park as well. She told me she quit Nxivm but she was still paying monthly dues in 2017, after she said she quit.

I think Kristin was still paying monthly dues at least up until 2016 and she still had a coach in 2016.

I suspect she was a Nxivm member until maybe as late as 2017, insofar as she availed herself of certain Nxivm activities, even if she was in Canada and not often in Albany.

It has been suggested by Mark Vicente that Kreuk distanced herself from Raniere because of some sexual experience with him. Whether it went well at first or bad from the beginning, or if it even happened at all, is not something any of my sources seem to know.

Vicente seems to think something happened. Was that the reason she left?

Kreuk made it to coach and she took quite a few courses. During those courses and with her visits to Albany she certainly would have heard more than a little about Raniere’s theory that the age of consent was too high and that children could enjoy sex with adults but for society which made the adults into criminals and destroyed the otherwise good experience for children, especially little girls who were advanced for their age.

When the Times Union came out with their series in Feb, 2012, and mentioned Kreuk as a member and also mentioned Raniere’s alleged sex with 12 – 15 year old girls, Kreuk didn’t leave. I doubt she was even surprised at the allegation of underage sex partners for Raniere, having heard it before and perhaps even accepting it as rational and another example of Nxivm/Raniere genius and advanced thinking.

We all know about Girls By Design, a project Kreuk started when she was in Nxivm, which sought to mentor girls from 12-19, which some think was a secret recruiting project to bring in teens to Nxivm and possibly to Raniere’s sex lair.

We will have more on this topic shortly.

