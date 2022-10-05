Misc. NXIVM Items, Fame for Vicente, Alex Trying His Best, 24 New Photos

Mark Vicente now has a Podcast. It is called “What the Fuck Is on My Mind.”

He introduces it:

My name is Mark Vicente. I’m a director, producer, writer and troublemaker. I’m not totally certain if the trouble finds me, or I find it. I’m mostly known as the director of the film ‘What the Bleep Do We Know?’ And as one of the NXIVM whistleblowers featured in the HBO series, ‘The Vow’. Let’s just say I know a thing or two about cults. I don’t consider myself a cult expert, but I’m definitely an expert in being screwed over, waking up, and knowing how to spot them. And let me tell you, they’re everywhere. ‘ As you’ll hear, I have a pretty salty approach to most things. And I’m utterly fascinated by the patterns in human behavior that create the best and the worst in society. I’m part geek, part rebel, and pissed off about a whole bunch of things.’ Join me as I unpack a whole range of topics to do with psychology, spirituality, consciousness, morality cults, narcissistic abuse, science, filmmaking and philosophy.’ You never quite know what you’re going to get as it really does depend on what the fuck is on my mind.

Vicente has two episodes. The first is the Introduction. Its length is 18:15. The second is Fuck Adversity. It is 13:38.

His podcast is of him discoursing on matters of interest.

His former NXIVM partner Sarah Edmondson also has a podcast with her husband, Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames.

It is called a Little Bit Culty.

It began in March of 2021. The couple has produced more than 60 episodes.

They typically have guests.

In 2019, Sarah published Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult that Bound My Life, with Kristine Gasbarre.

Vicente has not published a book but is rumored to be writing one on his NXIVM experiences.

Alex Betancourt was a follower of Keith Raniere. He even worked hard to intimidate women who tried to leave DOS and tell about it.

But he and his partner in NXIVM, Emiliano Salinas, finally left Raniere.

Betancourt has a Substack Blog where he offers his philosophy.

It is called Beyond Two Cents

It is described:

For those who enjoy reading about Philosophy, Self-Improvement, and other topics that help boost Consciousness and Life Fulfillment. It will be perfect for your weekly dose of insights, delivered via email Monday and Friday.

You can also follow Betancourt on Twitter.

Pam Cafritz’s Body?

As Shadow pointed out, we are approaching the sixth anniversary of Pam Cafritz’s death.

Pam has a listing on findagrave.com.

Pamela Anne Cafritz

BIRTH

1959

DEATH

7 Nov 2016 (aged 56–57)

BURIAL

Burial Details Unknown

MEMORIAL ID

232941901 · View Source

The work DOS slave Nicole did to transcribe videos for Pam’s memorial service was forced labor.

But where was her body? The memorial took place several months after she died. For a time, Keith Raniere kept the fact of her death hidden from most NXIVM members.

There were rumors of her body being frozen.

Lauren Salzman, Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman, Keith Raniere, and Mark Vicente stand and applaud a performance at Vanguard Week.

Prison Shortens Life by Two Years for One

Research shows that incarceration shortens life expectancy by two years for every year served.

Each year in prison takes two years off an individual’s life expectancy. With over 2.3 million people locked up, mass incarceration has shortened the U.S. life expectancy by almost two years.

A 2016 study by Professor Christopher Wildeman found that from 1981 to 2007, the U.S. life expectancy would have increased by more than five years – from 74.1 to 79.4 years – if not for mass incarceration. But given the reality of mass incarceration, the U.S. life expectancy only increased by 3.5 years. Without so many people behind bars, he argues, the life expectancy at birth would have increased 51% more than it did from 1981 to 2007. The sheer magnitude of how many people are locked up shortens our entire nation’s life expectancy.

In her 2013 analysis of New York state parole data, Professor Evelyn Patterson found that a person can expect to lose two years off their life expectancy for every year in prison.

Keith Raniere, at age 61, would have 21 years of life expectancy if his supporters were to spring him tomorrow.

Marie White’s painting of Keith Raniere in the SHU

Raniere’s paternal side comes from long-lived stock. His father lived to about 90, and his grandmother made it to 106.

Some Photos of the Old NXIVM Gang

Keith Raniere

Young Keith Raniere before he donned the august title of Vanguard.

When he was the adored and adorable Vanguard.

Showing off his amazing judo skills.

Eating a banana to get some energy to better show off his amazing volleyball skills.

Keith, with his longest serving girlfriend, Karen U. She was with him for 40 years.

It may not be a recommitment ceremony, but the women adored their blessed Vanguard.

Fantastic Shots of Keith Raniere in his cell at MDC

.

Keith and Nancy

Keith Raniere, with his co-founder Nancy Salzman, in a triumphant pose.

A young Nancy Salzman is giving the world-saving teachings of her divinely glorious, extraordinary leader.

The Prefect during the NXIVM heyday, thinking of her glorious teacher.

Nancy Salzman gave a pre-prison interview where she realized that while she had 100 percent good intentions, Raniere had 100 bad intentions. She said it took her 20 years to learn how good the man was at hiding his true intentions.

Moira Kim Penza explains…

Sarah Edmondson displays emotion for a documentary.

Michele Hatchette is not a fan of the Frank Report.

Marie White’s painting of Michele Hatchette.

Allison Mack is now in prison at Dublin FCI, and her release date is 12/15/2023.

Nancy looks out the window as she contemplates her future, which was to be a stint in prison. She is now living at Hazelton FCI, and her release date is 02/12/2025.

Zebra, the captions above are not because I adore Keith Raniere.

I never promised you, Zebra, or anyone, I would find out what happened to Kristin Snyder. I said I would try.

But you keep accusing different people of murdering your sister or attempting to murder you.

Lately, you have been emailing under various names. For example, you sent me about 100 emails under the name Jennifer saying Kim was at death’s door.

Jennifer [AKA Kim] writes, “I have attempted to wear a mask in and around her, but her comment – ‘if I’m going to die, I want to see all of your face, NOT half of it.’ What do you say to that one?”

[wipes tears away]

But happily, Jennifer reports that Kim made a recovery. And since I did not call, she hired a team to investigate.

The big problem with Zebra/Kim/Tiffany/Jennifer is if you call her, she wants to talk for an hour or more about new evidence she made up about her sister’s death. And repeating herself 20 times.

She wrote me today that Ed Kinum, who taught the NXIVM class where Kristin left and was seen no more, took a lie detector test. And the results change everything.

She made up that story.

But that is not the end of it. She demands results on her [fake] leads.

She will call ten times daily and send 20 emails. If you do not take her calls and shut down every aspect of your life, you are the bad guy with the broken promises.

The problem is Kristin Snyder disappeared 19 years ago. There are no new leads. One cannot work on it every day – all day.

Maybe one day, we will learn what happened to Kristin Snyder. But there is nothing to do but be patient.

Kim says now she has a new team working on it. She has law enforcement and confidential informants. She accuses various people of killing her sister. She is working with detectives in several states.

And she says she knows why I was involved in investigating her sister’s disappearance.

She writes, “You were planning to start NXIVM and DOS back up again.”