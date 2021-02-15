From Prison, Keith Raniere: ‘My Codefendants Are Innocent’ Part 1: Attackers Destroyed Our Community!

People Who Are Easily Brainwashed Should Not Read Further!
Part 1
A person can be innocent of the charges against them, yet the fear of the imperfect nature of our justice system (and a much longer sentence), compels this person to plea, taking a lesser sentence to be done with it. Nearly one out of three pleas may be taken under this type of duress.
There is an important psychological theory called Cognitive Dissonance.
This model helps describe actions and motivations during the aftermath of plea and other decisions in criminal proceedings.
Take the following innocuous situation: I am presented with two items for the same purchase price — say a toaster and a blender, both $50 — and I rate their desirability identically at five on a scale from one to ten.
Once I make a choice, I create an internal dissonance: the uncertainty my choice was best. Cognitive Dissonance theory says as time passes, to resolve this dissonance, I gather data to support the correctness of my decision. I seek, select, and filter data tending to show the option I chose was the better, and the option I did not choose worse.
If I am asked to rate these same two items in the future, I will tend to rate my purchase higher — say a six — and the option I did not choose lower, more like a four. If we raise the purchase price to $1000, the effect becomes even stronger: we are no longer merely worried about a $50 mistake, the stakes are much higher. The greater the downside of a wrong decision, the more profound the effect (the motivation and strategies we use to “prove” to ourselves we chose well).
This also means the more we act based on a choice, the less likely we will ever choose the opposite — even if offered the option. This is especially true with destruction: although the receiver of destruction has plenty of motivation to question choices, the doer of destruction has the opposite.
An extreme illustration of this comes to us through the allegory of vampires:
One particular variation allows the vampire to switch on and off their humanity (conscience). Once switched off, the rekindling of their humanity requires facing all the conscienceless deeds done thenceforth in the moment it is switched back on.
In one instance, a vampire had killed loved ones and relatives in an especially cruel way. How would it be to wake up one day, as if from a dream, to “remember” you had cruelly destroyed those you love? Many people would rather not wake up. This is the sad reality of those who destroy much, yet are incorrect in their assumptions: they have a strong motivation not to see their mistakes.
When people are moral, they must exercise self-doubt with check and balance type practices and thinking.
One very essential practice for each important decision is answering, on an ongoing basis, the questions, “Am I wrong?” and “If I am wrong, how will I fix what I have done?”
If you do not believe you can fix what you do then you likely should not do it. Once done, if you cannot fix the results, there will be a very strong motivation to not see the possibility you made a wrong decision. As a guideline we teach, you should always care about whom you might be hurting with your decisions and actions — including people you might consider your opponents. You should always seek to redeem, not destroy.
The opposition to our community has destroyed:
NXIVM, a 20-year old company with over 17,000 past students from 33 countries. It has a full community, 2000+ hours of curriculum, coaches world leaders, and positive studies in ethics, IQ, and self-esteem. NXIVM seeks to inspire more joy in people’s lives independent of religion and political beliefs. Our goal is to provide our unique tool-set for people to be more compassionate ethical humanitarians.
Jness, an international woman’s group in 8 countries with 8+ years of monthly curriculum and twelve 80+ hour intensives. Although it comprises women from all walks of life, it also has female international leaders, CEO’s, and nationally recognized thinkers. It is time for women to inherit their powerful birthright and contribute to even more to humanity’s evolution with their unique world-changing abilities and experience. Jness facilitates this empowerment through a one-in-a-lifetime journey of wisdom.
Inlak’ech, a Mexican peace movement organizing community alert practices, a weekly national peace pledge, the Santiago transformational community project, the Pan American games peace segment (with associated production awards and nominations: 3 day-time Emmys, 10 Tele), and many other individual events. It’s a well-developed experiential model of non-violence transforming societal violence and antagonism into appreciation respect, and an interdependent culture.
The Tourette’s project, which has 12 out of 12 successful outcomes, and an award-winning documentary (first place in the Milan and Harlem film festivals). This is a documented initial study and is the first step to studying the application of the proprietary EM method to a range of syndromes including Autism, OCD, and Crohn’s disease.
Rainbow Cultural Garden has hundreds of multi-cultural children (with many speaking 8 or more languages) creating a world without boundaries through a generation of multi-cultural, compassionate, world-citizen leaders.
The Knife of Aristotle media site and diagnostic methodology. A new addition to media applying science to journalism providing objective measures and data.
Additionally, the community itself with the SOP (men’s group), exo|eso, Reverence, Platform 0, The Source acting program, World Audience Productions, Simply Human, Children’s books, The Ethicist and related studies, and many sub-divisions and sub-groups of these.
What if this opposition is wrong? How could the destruction of these things be undone?
Any person participating in this wrongdoing would tend to make excuses and blame rather than face these consequences. The conscience of one person in particular, the organizer and chief active proponent of this opposition, would bear much of this as weight and responsibility.
The destruction is vast: the value of these entities, lost future contributions, and the loss and pain of thousands of people. Can you imagine “waking up” to this?
Most people would not want to “wake up” and therefore would not want to evaluate their decisions. The words, “What if I am wrong?” will never be heard in their minds. As with our opponents, if destruction is the method of dealing with conflict (there are other methods), the more damage caused, the stronger the motivation to not re-assess the decisions to destroy. Thereby the damage will continue.
Some of the people in opposition to our community say they “woke up” one day to find they had done horrible things in the name of our community, and must now destroy it — although believing you’ve done something bad by supporting a community does not mean you must now destroy it.
On the most basic level, there has been no stated act of “wrongdoing” or actual things destroyed by our community. The only bad thing allegedly done is wasting time, and contributing to something now not liked. It is one thing to say something is “bad,” it is another to be able to pin-point what is “bad” about it beyond an opinion or dislike.
The opposition aggresses upon us to destroy, and to destroy as globally as possible. This is their guiding principle. Most civilized groups accept instead, in the least, the basic tenets of “retaliatory force in equal measure” and “minimizing damage.”
Although I have been incarcerated for 18 months (as of this writing), people within the community are still aggressively pursued and shamed, in their neighborhoods, media, and on the Internet.
This is certainly microcosmal of some of the worst activities of humankind from the past.
The prosecution, controlled by our opposition, has even stated, “First, we are going to cut the head of the snake off, and then we’re coming for the body.”
Stay Tuned for Part 2 From Prison: Keith Raniere: ‘My Co-Defendants Are Very Innocent!’
Great letter by Raniere. I know people will dislike me or think I’m brainwashed now but it really resonates with me so far. I agree with what he’s said so far. There are still many questions to be answered but let see the rest of it before I judge that part.
Great article. Question, Mr. Parlato, does Mark Elliott really have or had Tourettes?
Most of the points made in this post are equally applicable to both perspectives, they don’t mean much in themselves without presenting contradictory data / evidence. For instance, even if the claim 27% of those who plead guilty are factually innocent is true, it also means 63% of those who plead guilty are not factually innocent. The latter is a higher percentage than the former. Without supporting data, it would be invalid to use this statistic to make any points related to innocence or even guilt of anyone. It is useful only as measure to ensure we do a better job of false pleas. In order to conclude that the pleas made in this case were false, there needs to be proof, which has not yet been presented. I guess the only purpose of this post is to make the reader more open to whatever will be in the next post, as almost all the points here are moot.
I also agree with Joe O’Hara on Keith Raniere not having conducted himself in the manner he wants justice to be conducted. This is an important point to keep in mind while reading his next post.
“The destruction is vast: the value of these entities, lost future contributions, and the loss and pain of thousands of people. Can you imagine “waking up” to this?” … KR’s most telling sentence, his ‘cri du coeur’. Except, like with a true narcissist, it is projected outwards. Will he ever have to courage to redirect it ‘inwards’, where it belongs? the value of innocent people (J. O’Hara, J.Tighe, Frank, etc.) and followers alike, their loss and pain, their childhood lost, their child-bearing years wasted, their health affected long-term, and more? Only when he himself has the courage to ‘wake up to himself’ will he take a step towards rehabilitation. He also talks about ‘if you can’t repair, don’t do it’. Reparations too often involve just money. In this case, no amount of money will ‘repair’ the destruction he seems to have wreaked on so many lives.
Skimmed it. Vampires and blenders.
And a bunch of other nonsense that sounds good-ish in theory but does not directly apply to this situation.
The only thing interesting to read from Vanguard and his followers would be the truth. Not this self-important, theoretical CW vampires diary twaddle.
I hope you post Joe O’Hara’s response as its own piece. That poor man. The truth of Raniere, as the supporters of Nxivm often post: “sad”. But this time, it really is!
Wow, it’s a good thing that the Vantard wrote all this; otherwise, Garaufis might be inclined to really drop the hammer.
I could not read a sentence past a defence of Cognitive Dissonance. That’s his defence?
That was his bread and butter tool to ruin people’s lives.
“The opposition aggresses upon us to destroy, and to destroy as globally as possible. This is their guiding principle. Most civilized groups accept instead, in the least, the basic tenets of “retaliatory force in equal measure” and ‘minimizing damage’.”
I can personally attest that although he may have written those words, they do not represent the way that Keith actually operated in the real world. In my case, Keith sought to destroy — and was, in fact, successful in destroying — everything I had achieved and built prior to my 15-month association with NXIVM/ESP. My businesses, my reputation, and even some of my professional and personal relationships.
And what was my transgression that caused Keith “to destroy, and to destroy as globally as possible” me and my life? Because I had the audacity to tell him and Nancy Salzman that I didn’t want to work for them anymore.
There was no attempt to use “retaliatory force in equal measure” or to “minimize damage”. Instead, there was a well-financed, multi-faceted campaign to destroy me as completely and thoroughly as possible.
While I may have some misgivings about the way that Keith was prosecuted and the sentence he received, I also see that there is a perfect balance in the way that Keith used the legal system to destroy others — and the way that the legal system was used to destroy him.
Perhaps over the course of his time in federal prison, Keith will come to the realization that he caused his own ruination. Perhaps not.
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap”. (Galatians 6:7)
PS/I fully expect to be bombarded with hateful comments from some of Keith’s supporters that accuse me of all sorts of things. Of course, those will only verify the inherent truth of my comment.
Oh yes, the supporters and their ‘hateful’ comments while accusing others of hate. I thought I would post in support of your comment to cancel one of theirs out!
It’s laughable ‘most civilized groups accept’. The levels of hypocrisy are astounding. He is an absolute compulsive liar. He will never admit he caused his own downfall. I actually think he is digging his hole deeper for himself and the remaining ones awaiting sentencing.
“I also see that there is a perfect balance in the way that Keith used the legal system to destroy others — and the way that the legal system was used to destroy him.” That’s actually a great way to look at things and why he will gain not one speck of sympathy from me.
“A fool gives full vent to his spirit, but a wise man quietly holds it back. If a ruler listens to falsehood, all his officials will be wicked.” (Proverbs 29:11-12 ESV)
I too had to pass on reading yet another word salad from Keith, same crap different day. It’s bad enough reading the Followers drone on and on about Keith .
One of the worst things you can do for the victims of a narcissist is to continue to give him a platform to engage in his narcissism.
Isn’t it ironic (and unsurprising) that this clown talks about others not being able to admit to the wrong and destruction they have supposedly done to the “community” (cult) due to cognitive dissonance, while he sits in prison, convicted on all counts in a trial in which he didn’t take the stand to defend himself, where he refuses to admit to any of the wrongdoing he committed in the same breath? Whatever he says about them can equally apply to himself.
Has he even had a conscience to be turning it on and off like a vampire?
And this attempted emphasis on the claim that this community has done “so much good” is the same old evasive and trite tactic that doesn’t deny in any way the acts that he committed and was convicted for.
I have little sympathy for anyone who followed this man. What an unconvincing argument.
My suggestion is for Raniere’s prolix lyrics to be preceded by a brief summary of everything he writes, before his own text, for those who are tired of putting up with Raniere’s full-length, meaningless verbiage.
LMFAO 😂 Shivani
I knew his sentencing “remorse,” was fake.
The pompous faux-intellectualizing is getting old…the man doesn’t have a moral
bone in his body and any logical person will see his disingenuous attempts to prove his own ‘innocence’
I couldn’t read it. When he started talking about Cognitive Dissonance, I started asking myself: who the hell does he think he is? This guy calls himself a “scientist” but failed to follow scientific methodology, leading one of his doctors to lose a medical license.
There’s no scrutiny by peers. There’s no legitimate scientific methodology.
You don’t operate in a vacuum when you’re molding people’s lives, “Vanguard”.
This is more rambling word salad, and sadly, a lot of victims fell for this shit.
Oh, lordy. Toasters and vampires. Perhaps he needs to be in an asylum. He sounds like he is unraveling even further mentally. Hopefully, the routine and stability of living with fellow perverts in his forever home will soothe him.
I obviously did not read all of this. It was too long and rambling. It would benefit from having headers. I think Keith got used to his cult really caring about what he said and so he could just ramble on and on like a philosopher. But he is a convicted felon now. People don’t want to spend time hearing what he has to say (why learn from such a loser?).
Dear Keith, make your messages short and sweet. Nobody really cares. Not enough.
I would be interested in hearing more about Frank and how he beat you – or how Roger Stone is currently doing and what he thinks of the impeachment, etc.
I don’t care about Keith and if we read anything from Keith, it should be something short and quick.