Sarah Bronfman-Igtet & Hubby Basit Igtet Lose Round 1 of French Court Battle Over Abandoned Hotel

Sarah Bronfman-Igtet and her hubby, Basit, are showing just how much they learned from Keith Raniere’s Executive Success Programs’ training courses.

Not content with being obscenely rich despite never doing anything to earn the money other than inheriting it, the dynamic duo decided several years ago that they would take their talents to the town of Apt in France – and see if they could make some money there.

Although he claims to be “a Zurich-based international entrepreneur with a strong track record in iconic hotel and property acquisition,” Basit is actually best known for persuading Sara into marrying him before he revealed to her that he was basically a pauper.

And although she claims to be “a philanthropist and education entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the field of human potential,” Sara is possibly best known for seducing the Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden as part of Raniere’s scheme to get the Dalai Lama to come to Albany, NY to prop up his his reputation as a spiritual leader, when he was actually running a criminal enterprise.

Definitely not a match made in heaven.

*****

The French Connection: Part 1

Soon after moving to France, Sara and Basit set up several companies to serve as fronts for their various schemes.

One of those companies was Athol Education Group (AEG).

In December 2018, AEG launched what it called “The Campus Beyond The School” – which it claimed “…will guide children as young as 2 years old to master their mind, body, expression and world as they are simultaneously taught German, English, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, French, Japanese and Russian”.

If that sounds a lot like Raniere’s ill-fated Rainbow Cultural Program, it’s because the two are mirror-images of one another.

At the time the Igtets launched their educational program, the Mayor of the town of Apt, Dominique Santoni, appeared in several publicity photos with them.

Later, the town’s Office of Tourism helped to promote the program’s Holiday Camp – and its Summer Camp.

As previously reported in Frank Report, Mayor Santoni was forced to suspend her reelection campaign earlier this year when news broke about the Igtets’ ties to Raniere’s criminal enterprise.

Since then, the French government ordered the closure of the unlicensed “Campus Beyond The School”.

*****

The French Connection: Part 2

Athol Hospitality (AH) was another company that Sarah and Basit set up after moving to France.

As previously reported in Frank Report, Athol Hospitality took over the management of a luxury resort located in Apt.

Now, comes word that Sara and Basit are being sued for failing to make rental payments on the hotel they were leasing – and possibly for taking some of the artwork, equipment and furniture that were not owned by them when they hurriedly fled from France to Portugal apparently out of fear that Sara might be indicted and extradited back to the U.S. as part of the Eastern District of New York’s takedown of the NXIVM criminal enterprise.

Per a decision that was rendered on January 9, 2020 – which only covered a small portion of the hotel owner’s claims – Sara and Basit were ordered to pay the sum of € 50,242.79 to the hotel owner for the rent that was due for the month of February 2020 plus some additional statutory penalties ( 1 Euro is currently worth about $1.20 ).

In addition, the presiding judge in the case, Pierre Channoy, also declared the lease to have been effectively terminated by the Igtets as of January 1, 2020 – and ordered them to return the property to the owner within 15 days ( They will be charged € 5,000.00 per for every day that goes by after that deadline ).

It is not known at this time whether the Igtets have returned control of the property to the owner.

The rest of the hotel owner’s claims – which apparently will be decided by another court – are much more substantive. In addition to wanting the property – and all the artwork, equipment and furniture returned to its control – the owner is seeking a judgment for € 1,016,400, which is the amount of the monthly rental payments that were still due on the lease, plus some other statutory penalties.

At the time they took control of Domaine des Andéols, Sara and Basit claimed that the hotel was Athol Hospitality’s “first outstanding address in France”.

What they failed to mention is that they were merely renting the hotel – and that company had no other properties anywhere.

Instead, they said that the company “aims to develop a hand-picked portfolio of properties providing unique guest experiences, nurtured by a delicate balance between the company’s three pillars: art, nature and wellness”.

It’s very obvious that neither the Igtets nor their company has “truth” or “honesty” pillars.

According to the still-active website for the company, Athol Hospitality was created by Basit in December 2016 – and was managed by Stefan Fraenkel.

Thus far, our efforts to reach the dapper-looking Mr. Fraenkel have been unsuccessful but we are currently following him – along with 16 others – on his Twitter account.

*****

Will Sara Return to the U.S. for Clare’s Sentencing?

At one point, Clare Bronfman’s attorneys asked that her sentencing be postponed for a few months so that her mother and sister would have time to make arrangements to attend the proceedings.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, who will preside over the sentencing hearing on September 30th, promptly turned down the request.

Now, the question remains: Will Sara take the chance of being arrested to come to New York City to show her support for her sis?

Not if she has an IQ above room temperature.

*****

Finally, Frank Report broke the news that Basit Igtet has split with his long time counselor and adviser Faisal Feituri over what sources say Basit’s ongoing and deep ties to anti-American Muslim factions.

Faisal Feituri, Top Aid to Sara Bronfman’s Husband Basit Igtet, Breaks From Former Boss; Denounces Igtet’s Anti-American Stances

This is an ongoing story and bears much more scrutiny.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



