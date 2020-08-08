Sexologist Wants Everybody to Masturbate as Much as Monkeys and Even ‘Nice Guy’ Does

By Mary Frederick
In response to my article Hebephilia? Underage Teens Advised to Masturbate, Sext and Watch Porn By ‘Expert’ at Healthy Teens Network, one of this website’s regular commenters, “Nice Guy,” wrote about his excessive need to masturbate.
Nice Guy wrote:
“Dear Mary Frederick- All men & young men crank it to women: Grandpas, coworkers, dads, brothers, sons, uncles, and all other male acquaintances, crank it all the time. My generation started-off with National Geographic and graduated to PlayBoy. Now we have the internet. When I was in college, I had sex with 3 different women in a 24hr period…..And guess what? I still cranked it.
“Men crank it!!!!! Get over it !!!!!! Move on!!! Get a f********g life!!!!! Maybe give it a try and you’ll be less stressed out. Sometimes I even do it to fall asleep. 😀”
Nice Guy may have partly missed the point of my article, which was about adults advising children to watch porn, sext and masturbate. But since he brought up his own private practices, I think it appropriate to respond that, traditionally, in our Judeo Christian society [as well as Hindu, Buddhist and Muslim societies] masturbation is not considered a beneficial practice.
I know of no religion that encourages it. In fact the old adage is that if you masturbate too much you will go blind. I think there is a lot of truth in this. I never thought the adage meant literally blind, but, rather, what the ancients meant, the old wise women and men who taught their children this, was that you will lose your inner or spiritual vision.
However, the old timers may not have known all. An even older ancestor, evolutionarily – monkeys and primates – masturbate frequently.
.***
As a woman who has been married for 25 years, is monogamous, never cheated once on my husband, never even looked at another man, and never once masturbated during our entire marriage, I am extremely healthy, mentally and physically, and I pray, spiritually.
I raised two healthy children, one boy and one girl, both in college. We are affluent, and my husband and I earned our wealth through honest, hard work. We never took a government handout. We are devout Christians.
I cannot help but think that excessive masturbation will make people return to the mind and spirit of the primate. That’s my opinion. I force it on no one. Don’t force your opinions on me either. It is my settled personal belief that masturbation, especially if it is excessive, makes a person dull.
The concept of sex, and the energy it invokes, is best shared with another, as God intended – your spouse. That is my view. I think if a teen can, she or he should save themselves sexually for marriage.
Excesssive masturbators wind up lonely and dulll and irrelevant over time, I believe, because they lose their connection with the spirit and become excessively dependent on physical pleasure. They also habituate themselves to having that pleasure alone instead of sharing it. Sharing that energy with the right person might indeed be the very key to using it wisely. It does, after all, when used with the right person, have the power of God – the power of creation. A human life can be created by the combination of one male and one female in sexual union.
I am convinced that sexual energy should not be squandered and that many mental illness are caused by excessive masturbation and that many people who are in mental distress are chronic and excessive masturbators.
If young people were to save this vital and very potent energy for the right partner, true love would come to them, as God intended. I think this is what the ancients believed and what they believed is embodied in the Bible, and the scriptures of other religions.
History shows that this may be true. Have you not seen from history that when unchastity comes to a society, it soons falls apart. Look at Rome or Greece as examples. This is the very lesson inculcated in the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.
Of course, I don’t say I am an expert on everything. I could be wrong. Maybe masturbation will unlock the keys to some golden gate that will make a person more spiritual and wise. It may be a path. So, in fairness to the opposite view, here is the view of a “sexologist” who wrote to me about her idea that constant mastubation – every day, even for half at an hour at a fingering – is just the remedy for much that seemingly ails a woman.
Introduction of Sexologist in Singapore
From Martha Tara Lee
Facebook: eroscoaching | Twitter: drmarthalee | YouTube: drmarthalee | LinkedIn
The State of California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education, an anti-fraud or anti-diploma mill unit of the California Department of Consumer Affairs, determined that the Institute did not meet the minimum legal standards for “offering of bona fide instruction by qualified faculty” in 2014 and it closed shortly after.
Orgasmic Meditation: A Path to Living in the Erotic
Orgasmic Yoga
Talking Race in Sex Work
Vulva Pleasure 101 by Jasmine King
Knotty Night Danielle Lopez (Nudista)
BDSM – Domina Chase and Petrick Peticles
1 Comment
Men who don’t regularly ejaculate have a substantially higher risk of prostate cancer.
This data indicates release in the absence of an available partner is not only recommended, but may be necessary to avoid cancer and other associated health risks.