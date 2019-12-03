Flowers Calls Me a Liar Over Nancy and Lauren Salzman Photographs – I Respond

I published a story, Russell, Salzman & Salzman Travel on Thanksgiving; Candid Photos of the Salzmans at Thruway Starbucks.

In that story I published photos of Nancy and Lauren at Starbucks at a thruway rest stop.

In the story I wrote the pictures were provided to me from a source.

That source also wrote me [by email] as follows:

“So, Nancy & Lauren must have gone to New Jersey for the holiday. Unless they went to Brooklyn.

“I ran into them in a rest stop where they stopped to get coffee at Starbucks. While waiting in line, Nancy dropped a glass bottle and just walked away and didn’t tell anyone. She’s an asshole. But they just stood in line laughing and chatting like they’re not going to jail next month.”

Flowers, one of Frank Report’s regular commenters does not believe me.

In fact she calls me a liar.

Flowers wrote, “Disgusting…. you are not only paying someone to follow them around to take pictures of them (isn’t that stalking?). You can’t even come up with a believable lie. The person who took the pics claims Nancy dropped the bottle and smashed it, but where are the pics of that happening? Obviously, the photographer followed them to this location, and then secretly photographed them, and is now trying to pretend it was a random encounter.

“Why do you bother to lie?”

Before I take a moment to explain why it is not economically feasible to pay paparazzi to follow Nancy and Lauren Salzman around, I would like to quote from another comment of Flowers’ when she herself was accused of being near kin in personality to Toni Natalie.

A commenter named Dahlia made this comment, comparing Flowers to Natalie.

Dahlia wrote, “I too agree with Shivani and I’m glad Frank is spotlighting Natalie’s lying ways. Unfortunately, so many people fall victim to people like her because we are unaware until we’ve been stung. Flowers is a lot like Natalie. She draws people in with a tale of woe and then starts accusing the people who believed her, for a time, of harassing her once they realize she’s just spinning a web of lies meant to entrap people into her world of make-believe. Then she castigates these people through any means at her disposal trying to make herself appear more believable. She doesn’t care what happens to others. She only cares for herself.”

Flowers was quick to defend herself, writing in response to Dahlia, “Who am I accusing? Please explain, as you can’t just make baseless accusations without at least offering some explanation on why you believe that to be true.

“It’s pretty funny how you assume you know more about my life than I know. Would you consider group trolling with dozens of newly created sock puppets, impersonation, and intimidation by bogus lawsuit to be harassment? Or is it only harassment if it happens to certain people? Lol!”

Flowers, claims I am lying about having a source who happened to run into the Salzmans and instead insists I hired a paparazzi or someone with a camera, to follow the Salzmans to get a photo of them at Starbucks.

Let me use your own words, Flowers: “Please explain, as you can’t just make baseless accusations without at least offering some explanation on why you believe that to be true. It’s pretty funny how you assume you know more about my life than I know.”

If I hired someone to follow the Salzmans to take photos for my publication, it would not be different than what mainstream media does all the time. I recall the New York Post hired a paparazzi to wait for days to get a picture of Keith Raniere. They finally got one of him outside his house.

The Salzmans are public figures. It is not stalking to take photos of public figures in public places like Starbucks.

If I hired someone to follow the Salzmans, I would say it. I’d be proud.

But I am not prepared to invest a dime following the Salzmans. If I get a picture, fine. But I am not willing to pay for Salzman pictures.

And I imagine it would be pretty expensive to hire someone to follow them around, waiting for them to leave their house, then taking pictures of them at a coffee shop or rest stop.

When people leak pictures to me, I accept them, gratefully. I am not looking to challenge them on their unpaid contribution.

It would be different if I paid them. Then I would have requested pics of the broken bottle.

But, Flowers, I believe my source about the broken bottle. Not only because she tipped me off on other matters that proved reliable, but, also, because, like you asked at the end of your accusatory comment, ‘Why bother to lie?”

If we were going to lie, we could make up something better than breaking a 10 cent bottle.

The point in this, an investigative journalist depends on telling the truth. It is the whole joy of this work. The thinking through of things, the not jumping to hasty conclusions, and telling the truth, getting at the truth.

Poor Flowers, so many commenters are offended by you. They call you rude, and paranoid. You have few or no fans. Almost every one who is aware of your presence thinks you kind of a nuisance, a bit of boor, a dunce, and perhaps mentally unstable.

For my part, I would not care to lie about a source sending me photographs of two varmints on the move. If I told such a lie, Flowers, it would spoil my whole pleasure and pride in what I am doing on the Frank Report.

As for you, Flowers, I wish you could act more civil. There are other rude commenters here. But at least they have the redeeming virtue that they are amusing.

Flowers you are not funny at all.

Still, I will continue to publish your comments, even when you call me a liar and denigrate the work I work so hard at, but, if you were to go away – perhaps find another site for you rude comments – and I have never said this to anyone before – I, for one, will not miss you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

