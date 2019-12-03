Russell, Salzman & Salzman Travel on Thanksgiving; Candid Photos of the Salzmans at Thruway Starbucks

The pretty ballerina, Kathy Russell, and mother and daughter racketeers Nancy and Lauren Salzman, all got to travel, it appears, for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Kathy’s lawyers asked permission of the judge for her to go for a one-day trip; the judge graciously granted her request.

Her attorney wrote, prior to the holiday:

Dear Judge Garaufis:

I write to respectfully request a temporary modification of Kathy Russell’s bail conditions to allow her to travel to St. Augustine, Florida for Thanksgiving. Ms. Russell would leave and return from Georgia on Thursday, November 28.

Earlier this year, Ms. Russell’s sister, Kelly, lost her husband. Kelly is spending Thanksgiving with her late husband’s family in Florida and Ms. Russell would appreciate the opportunity to support her sister during this difficult time.

The government, by AUSA Tanya Hajjar, and Pretrial Services do not object to Ms. Russell’s request.

I appreciate the Court’s consideration.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Justine A. Harris

Justine A. Harris

***

Our information on Nancy and Lauren Salzman’s holiday came from another source, who wrote to me as follows:

“So, Nancy & Lauren must have gone to New Jersey for the holiday. Unless they went to Brooklyn.

“I ran into them in a rest stop where they stopped to get coffee at Starbucks. While waiting in line, Nancy dropped a glass bottle and just walked away and didn’t tell anyone. She’s an asshole. But they just stood in line laughing and chatting like they’re not going to jail next month.”

My correspondent was kind enough to snap a few pictures of mother and daughter.

It’s nice to get recent pictures of these two Nxivm stalwarts, women who were quick to turn on their Vanguard leader, Keith Raniere, when they felt the cold assurance of longer prison sentences.

Some might question the ethics of taking and using candid photographs of the winsome mother and daughter. It is debatable. They caused much harm to so many people. They seem fair game. On the other hand, at least Lauren seems to have turned on her lord Vanguard.

She roasted him pretty good at trial. Some say she was the best witness in making him appear to be the cowardly psychopath he is.

The judge nearly had tears in his eyes and stopped the cross-examination, declaring that Lauren is a broken woman, a true victim. Give her credit. She helped bury the rodent.

Nancy, on the other hand, was fastest to get on the plea deal bus. She gave no testimony. It is not known if she helped the prosecution.

One thing is certain, next to Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere, Nancy caused the most pain to the most people. Next to Clare, she was the great enabler of Keith Raniere. If he has a place in the history of great criminals, his Prefect will always be remembered as being by his side.

I think she always understood that Keith was a psycho, yet used him to achieve her own ends. She gave both of her daughters to the monster too. And she had her daughters shun their own father for the sake of the monster and for her personal gain.

She was number two in the organization, the Prefect, yet is likely to get one of the lightest prison sentences.

It is hard to imagine her repenting or changing. This is “save your ass” time for Nancy. When she gets out of prison in a year or two, she will likely go back to whatever scam involving “helping” others to improve their lives, she can muster. Her reputation is so odious, she may have trouble finding people wealthy and stupid enough to want to retain her dubious services.

On her Linked-In profile she states she is a:

Trainer/Consultant Self-Employed – Present

Consultant Self Employed – Present

With her typical dishonesty, she says not a word about Nxivm or Keith Raniere. She is just a consultant and trainer.

No Sentence Dates for Mack and Salzmans Yet

Kathy Russell, Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere have sentencing dates in January. Salzman and Salzman and Allison Mack have yet to be given sentencing dates as of press time.

As for Lauren, one has to believe the best thing that happened to her was her arrest. She cooperated with the feds and will likely get a sentence in the 2-5 year range.

She is in her early 40s. Had Keith not been stopped, she would have likely been with him for decades more, adding to the long list of crimes and harm she did to others.

One of my favorite Lauren Salzman stores is how she, while awaiting impregnation by Keith, who promised to sire for her [and the world] the avatar baby, was doing Exploration of Meaning [EM] therapy on the misguided Ivy Nevares. This poor woman, who was once atop of the Raniere harem, fell because of some ethical breach. But she was also promised the avatar baby.

Poor Ivy did not know Keith secretly promised many women this boon.

Ivy was jealous and unhappy about Keith having so many other women. She was shielded from learning about some of the others and had to be constantly lied to. Lauren was chief liar. She counseled Ivy.

When Ivy told Lauren, in the confines of therapy, that Keith promised her the avatar baby, Lauren hid her surprise and hurt and consoled Ivy. She told her to have faith in Keith Raniere. She did not tell Ivy she too was promised the avatar baby.

Afterward, Lauren was heard to say what a fool Ivy was for believing she was going to have the avatar baby.

Nice therapist, that Lauren

Keith used to mock Ivy in front of Lauren and others [behind Ivy’s back, of course] and shunned Ivy for a time. He told her not to cut her hair as penance and she did so. Her hair grew so long it went beyond her feet.

Yet Keith and Lauren laughed at stupid Ivy letting her hair grow so long.

Little Lauren did not know she too was being played for the fool by Keith.

Thanksgiving at Home Perforce

The brutal Clare Bronfman stayed home in her Manhattan apartment on Thanksgiving. She had to. She is subject to home arrest and can only leave home for 90 minutes two times per week and 120 minutes once per week.

It might not matter, Clare is a vegetarian and would not have a sumptuous turkey dinner anyway. She is maintaining, according to reports, her Raniere diet, which appears to be consuming less than 1000 calories per day.

Clare is reportedly running the cult from her apartment. It is not known if anyone chose to visit her on this Thanksgiving weekend. She is required to have an attorney present when she meets with most of her cult followers. This she can easily afford.

Allison Mack also stayed home. She is confined to her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, California, except for outings specifically approved by her Pretrial Supervisor.

Allison, too, is lucky to have been arrested. Only 36, she should be out of prison in 5 years or less. She may perhaps be able to resume some kind of decent life like she seems to have had before she met the Salzmans and the Bronfmans who ushered her into the den of the monster.

Had Raniere not been nabbed, how many more years would she have been in DOS, helping to brand, blackmail and sex traffic women in the name of her lord and his great, noble mission?

Finally, as readers know, Keith Alan Raniere enjoyed the holiday at home too, in his cage.

Keith Alan Raniere is presently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY.

