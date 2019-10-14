Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk Started Little Known Nixvm-Raniere Secret Recruiting Company to Lure Female Artists – Called ‘Juicy Peach’

Warning: Juicypeach.org – once operated by Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack as a Keith Raniere-inspired website to lure in artists is no longer in their hands and is now a porn site.

Juicy Peach [juicypeach.org] was another Keith Raniere-inspired endeavor that, on the surface, appeared to offer a legitimate function but that, in reality, was nothing more than a front to recruit people, especially slender women and girls, into Nxivm and Raniere’s control.

Some of the other similar companies were:

• The Source [led by Allison Mack] meant to lure in actresses.

• The Knife of Aristotle [led by Rosa Laura Junco and Nicki Clyne] meant to lure in writers.

• Girls By Design [led by Kristin Kreuk] meant to lure in teen girls.

• One Asian [led by Olivia Cheng] meant to lure in Asian women.

• A Capella Innovations [led by Clare Bronfman] meant to lure in college-age female singers.

• Jness [led by Pam Cafritz and, later, Allison Mack] meant to lure in women in general.

• Delegates [led by India Oxenberg] meant to lure in Mexican teen girls to the Albany area by providing them errand type jobs.

• DOS [led by Mack, Nicki Clyne. Junco, Lauren Salzman, and other women] meant to lure in young women with a predilection toward BDSM and a willingness to obey unusual commands.

• And numerous other groups and companies that did not succeed as business models but were never really supposed to.

One of our readers and commenters, Peaches, shared some new information about Juicy Peach – one of the least well known of Raniere’s various “luring” companies.

It does not seem to have gotten off the ground and it is unknown if Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack ever got a single recruit for Raniere through this company.

This is not to say – and I direct this to Kreuk fanboys and ardent defenders – that Kreuk or even Mack – back in 2007 – when Juicy Peach was essentially birthed – that the two actresses – who then starred together on the popular TV show Smallville – had evil intentions.

They may not have understood Raniere’s dark side.

They may not have realized they were recruiting for Raniere. They may have thought they were trying to help aspiring artists and did not know that Raniere was their puppeteer and they, his useful idiots.

On the other hand, they might have known their efforts were meant to help bring people into Nxivm and to learn from Raniere’s genius – which they genuinely believed in.

They may have thought the end justified the means

That is not to say, fanboys, that Kreuk or Mack knew that Raniere was just out to fuck women and girls – but, rather, they may have thought that the teachings were so splendid that if they made the acquaintance of aspiring artists – through offering then small grants of money – artists who may be ripe for Nxivm courses – that they would find the right sway to pitch them – for the good of the artist and to please their mentor, Raniere.

It is quite possible that Kruek did not seek to exploit young female artists but rather that she and Mack were using their celebrity – in order to lure artists [preferably female] into Nxivm so they could be helped in life through the amazing tech, devised and invented by the world’s smartest and most ethical man.

Our commenter Peaches [no relation to Juicy Peach] provided some hard to find info: “Juicy Peach was a website that offered small grants put together by Kristen Kreuk and Allison Mack for art students. The 2008 reference to ‘branding’ jumped out at me.”

The following was written by Allison in regards to selling a calendar, the two put together:

“If this is something that sounds interesting or you think is cool, jump on board! Grab a calendar to start off your year or indulge in the ‘Mack/Kreuk branding’ and grab a personally-signed headshot! I will keep you updated on the growth and progress of this new experiment, and in the meantime, you can enjoy the process alongside us!

“Thanks for all your support on our new and exciting adventures! Yay, 2008! New growth, new ideas, new inspiration! Ciao for now!”

So what were they offerring: “A calendar created by Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk using a compilation of pictures taken during their travels. Photographers also include Chad Krowchuk and Mark Hildreth.”

Here is a Youtube video on Juicy Peach

Here is the Juicy Peach Mission Statement.

“Mission:

“Juicy Peach is a not-for-profit gallery and store born as a way to utilize art to support the creation of more art. We are dedicated to harnessing our success and abilities to create a community of support so our contemporaries will have the opportunity to do the same. Basically, we are selling stuff so other people can make and sell more stuff!

“Not-for-profit

“Juicy Peach will be a not-for-profit company based in the U.S.A. and will be official in January 2008. All products sold will come with a receipt.

“Criteria for artists:

“Must be a U.S. citizen

“Artists who receive this grant will be creating authentic, unique, and innovative work in any of the following fine art fields: writing, performing, and visual arts, including film.

“Juicy Peach supports and encourages the brave act of authenticity in the pursuit of skilled professional artistry.

“Part of being human is to encounter and work through adversity. As an artist, there are times when adversity feels like a massive concrete wall directly in front of you, reaching just beyond where you could feasibly leap on your own.

“Juicy Peach is part of helping you find a way through that big, giant concrete wall.

“Grant

“The first Juicy Peach grant will be $1,000 and will be given when we have raised that much money. If you would like to donate your work to the store, please send your submissions to info@juicypeach.org.

“When your work is sold, Juicy Peach will reimburse you for your raw materials, but not your time. Profits will go directly into the grants. Juicy Peach will begin to take submissions for grants shortly.

“Inspired. Authentic. Juicy.

“Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk

“Juicy Peach > Products

“Juicy Peach Calendar [sold out]

“Personalized Headshot.: Allison Mack $40.00

“Autographed Headshot: Kristin Kreuk $40.00 “

***

It is not known how many headshots were purchased for $40 and it is unknown if the two Juicy Peaches, Allison and Kristin, ever gave out a single grant.

Like many Raniere ideas – the ostensible goal was not one he cared to succeed at. He was after young women to have sex with and women to control and rule – and, of course, women [and men] with money and even working-class people – even some who were not so pretty – to work and spend most of their money on Nxivm classes – as so many did – when they were persuaded to join the stripe path and go up the ranks of Nxivm.

Juicy Peach is just another example of how the cult worked.

Again, it does not mean that Kreuk or Mack were rotten. Their intentions may have been splendid. They were at best lacking in insight into the mind of their foul mentor.

Keith Raniere with his ardent student Allison Mack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

