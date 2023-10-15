Joette Katz’s Stance on ‘Junk Science’ in Criminal Cases: A Contrast to Family Court Practices?

By Peter Szymonik

The CT Law Tribune this week features an amusing and ironic commentary from Joette Katz entitled Junk Science and the Evolution of Criminal Convictions.

For those unfamiliar with her, Ms. Katz is a former state Supreme Court justice, former commissioner of DCF, and now a member of the mysterious “Editorial Board” of the CT Law Tribune.

Soon after she joined this board, the CT Law Tribune stopped publishing articles on problems in our “family” courts.

Ms. Katz received press notoriety a few years back for threatening a staff member who called her out for abusing a state privilege and using a state-owned parking space to park her BMW roadster, in addition to the space she was already assigned for her job. (Seems one parking space just wasn’t good enough for her.

Ms. Katz oddly writes editorial commentaries for the CT Law Tribune perfectly timed to coincide with horrific ‘family’ court events or DCF failures, citing what a “difficult” job people in these departments have.

This week, Ms. Katz writes about the problem courts face when “junk science” is used in criminal cases.

I almost spit my coffee up considering all the “junk science” “custody evaluations” used in our broken and corrupt “family” courts to tear children away from their parents and families.

Evaluations based on nothing, which provides no medical benefit, that insurance doesn’t cover (because the medical community does not recognize them), and parents are fleeced tens of thousands of dollars to pay for, under threat of sanction, losing their kids, or in some cases, potential imprisonment.