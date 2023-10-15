Joette Katz’s Stance on ‘Junk Science’ in Criminal Cases: A Contrast to Family Court Practices?

October 15, 2023
Joette Katz is a partner in the Business Litigation Practice Group at the law firm Shipman & Goodwin LLP.
By Peter Szymonik

The CT Law Tribune this week features an amusing and ironic commentary from Joette Katz entitled Junk Science and the Evolution of Criminal Convictions.

For those unfamiliar with her, Ms. Katz is a former state Supreme Court justice, former commissioner of DCF, and now a member of the mysterious “Editorial Board” of the CT Law Tribune.

Soon after she joined this board, the CT Law Tribune stopped publishing articles on problems in our “family” courts.

Ms. Katz received press notoriety a few years back for threatening a staff member who called her out for abusing a state privilege and using a state-owned parking space to park her BMW roadster, in addition to the space she was already assigned for her job. (Seems one parking space just wasn’t good enough for her.

Ms. Katz oddly writes editorial commentaries for the CT Law Tribune perfectly timed to coincide with horrific ‘family’ court events or DCF failures, citing what a “difficult” job people in these departments have.

This week, Ms. Katz writes about the problem courts face when “junk science” is used in criminal cases.

I almost spit my coffee up considering all the “junk science” “custody evaluations” used in our broken and corrupt “family” courts to tear children away from their parents and families.

Reliable: Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly writes her custody reports just as the GAL instructs her.

Evaluations based on nothing, which provides no medical benefit, that insurance doesn’t cover (because the medical community does not recognize them), and parents are fleeced tens of thousands of dollars to pay for, under threat of sanction, losing their kids, or in some cases, potential imprisonment.

 

  • Why don’t people understand that this is effecting everything? If all the families can be subjected to this abuse that is bad.

  • A recent study commissioned by Dalio Education done by The Boston Consulting Group found:

    “… in 2022 there were 119,000 young people in Connecticut who are ‘at-risk or disconnected,’ a number that represents 1 in 5 of Connecticut’s 14 – to 26-year-olds. …”

    Ms. Katz was DCF Commissioner from 2011 to 2019.

    The 14-year-olds mentioned in the Dalio study were born around 2009. They were around 2- to 10-years-old when Ms. Katz was DCF Commissioner.

    The 26-year-olds were born around 1997. They were around 14- to 22-years old when Ms. Katz was DCF Commissioner.

    When Ms. Katz was DCF Commissioner between 2011 – 2019, one in five 2- to 22-year olds were set up to fail?

    Of the 119,000 14 – to 26-year-olds, the Dalio Education says:

    “Fifteen percent of Connecticut young people aged 14-17 received select services from Department of Children and Families, which include (but are not limited to) foster care placement, mental health supports, and responses to allegations. Receiving these services is used as a proxy for a young person’s mental health needs and/or trauma associated with their family context, contributing to their heightened association with disconnection (2.3 times). This data highlights a group in need of additional supports. …

    … Another study by Connecticut’s Office of the Child Advocate found that the vast majority of incarcerated boys (under age 18) were at some point involved with the Department of Children and Families for abuse or neglect. Children referred to the child welfare system often struggle with trauma associated with their family instability, making them even more vulnerable to associations with the justice system. …”

    Among other report recommendations, they suggest, “ Individuals involved with the child welfare system are at greater risk of becoming at-risk and disconnected, partially due to traumas associated with family separation. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) should build on progress made through recent reforms to further examine its interaction with young people and explore ways to support them through transitions into/out of the system. …”

    What kind of science failed so many young people in Connecticut?

    Was DCF involvement and/or DCF neglect? The family court junk science isn’t mentioned anywhere in the report.

    How many millions, tens of millions or hundreds of millions of dollars the Connecticut family courts take from those 119,000 young people and their families from 1997 to 2009? Those studying how junk science contributes to criminal cases, at-risk cases and disconnected youth cases should consider what those numbers do, too.

    https://www.dalioeducation.org/news/connecticuts-unspoken-crisis/

