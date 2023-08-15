Was CT Judge O’Neill’s ‘Ambrose Decision’ Ordered By Racketeers to Cover Up Family Court Crimes?

By Gwen Cunninghman

Will brand-new CT Judge Thomas J. O’Neill’s insults thrown at the mother in the Ambrose case go unnoticed?

Honest judges are supposed to be neutral triers of fact.

Neutral observers know who Dr. Richard Gardner was.

The new judge’s insults during what should have been fair “Emergency TRO” hearings is the same tactic used in Gardner-style family court hearings since the 1980s.

Dr. Gerard Adelman’s April 26, 2022 memorandum in the Ambrose divorce and custody case says all court-ordered therapy with the mother is “to be more challenging than supportive in nature.”

Judge O”Neill must have read Dr. Adelman’s prescription.

His weird enthusiasm in his new role as judge, therapist, and political fixer isn’t a good sign for children and families in that state.

What happened in the Ambrose case means those complicit in CT AFCC, Inc. federal crimes are doubling down.

Add the brand new judge, O’Neill’s challenging insults to the mother combined with the mysterious removal of the prior judge, Gladys Nieves, who has years of experience in complex family law cases, is curious.

Where did she go?

Should she go into hiding?

Add to that the corporate lawyer O’Neill hopping on the bench a few months ago, just in time to take the focus off the CT AFCC Inc.’s federal crimes committed since 1984.

The Ambrose case isn’t only about CT AFCC, Inc. Director Gerard Adelman and CT AFCC, Inc. Treasurer Robert Horowitz steering lucrative Connecticut family court cases anymore.

It’s no longer about Judge Thomas Moukawsher disbarring attorney Nikola Cunha for noticing the corruption in Connecticut family courts.

It won’t be about Connecticut parents, frustrated to extremes after the Connecticut DOJ offices covered up the racketeering and extortion in Connecticut family courts, destroying children and families since 1984.

If what just happened in the Ambrose case is a war game designed behind closed doors to sink the ship of the mother and her three teenagers, that theater to save the reputations of all who were complicit in the public-private racketeering in Connecticut family courts since 1984, is yet another crime.

Remember the “kids for cash” scandal a few years ago in Pennsylvania?

The DOJ investigated two Pennsylvania judges, successfully prosecuted the “kids for cash” cases, and jailed the Pennsylvania judges for the same kinds of crimes committed in Connecticut since 1984.

That’s what’s at stake in the Ambrose case now.

If the DOJ investigates, prosecutes, and convicts everyone complicit in CT AFCC, Inc. federal crimes in Connecticut: about a hundred judges, lawyers, evaluators, and state government employees will probably go to jail.

Happy, healthy, carefree teenage years for those three Ambrose teens aren’t on Judge O’Neill’s To Do List.

Attorney Alexander Cuda’s grandstanding for two days in a court supposed to be reserved for hearing life-threatening TRO cases did the following:

Served himself and those complicit in CT AFCC Inc. federal crimes, not the three teenagers;

Served as a distraction from the AFCC, Inc. Director Gerard Adelman and AFCC, Inc Treasurer Robert Horwitz’s involvement in the Ambrose case — and thousands of cases before that;

Served as a distraction from Mr. Moukawsher disbarring Attorney Cunha for exposing Judge Adelman’s association with Dr. Horwitz in the Ambrose case — and hundreds of cases before that;

Served to promote the use of terms such as “parental alienation” and “coercive control” to churn lucrative child custody cases for profit in small networks of family court professionals throughout the state;

Served the profitable family court industry, those who assault children, and the deadly cultural/political wave consuming the state of Connecticut and the entire nation.