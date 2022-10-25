Allison Mack Prison Sentence Extended 3 Months, Nancy Shaves 2 Months Off

Allison Mack

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sentenced Allison Mack to 36 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to two felonies: racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Mack reported to the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin, on Monday, September 13, 2021. Initially, the BOP gave her a release date of March 27, 2024 – 30 months and two weeks.

This date came with an assumed six months off for good behavior.

The BOP gave her a register number: 90838-053. She was 39 when she entered. She is 40 now.

Dublin is a low-security prison. It appears Allison took educational programs there for more time off credit. Several months ago, she got a new release date. The BOP took three and one-half months off, amending her release date to December 15, 2023.

But now she seems to have lost the time. The BOP currently lists her release date as March 29, 2024.

A source familiar with the system said, “She must have violated something, broke a rule or failed to follow one. She took courses and earned additional time off and then she fucked up and lost good time.”

Nancy Salzman

By the way, Nancy will get out earlier than expected. Her release date was February 12, 2025. The BOP modified her release date to December 4, 2024.

She has 25 months to go in FCI Hazelton. But because she is 68, she may qualify for compassionate release or get time off for old age and taking courses.

She shaved off more than two months.

Pervy Sex

In Episode 1 of Season 2 of the Vow, Nancy Salzman said:

“I had a conversation with my daughter recently who explained to me that the only time that Keith Raniere ever enjoyed any kind of sexual relationship was when there was something a little bit depraved about it. She said to me, like, when you went away on vacation, he used to love to have sex all over your house. And you wouldn’t know. He would love that sort of thing—or it had to be a threesome, or it had to be some kind of off thing.”

The daughter referenced is Lauren Salzman. How did Lauren know about having sex all over her mother’s house? How come she did not tell her mother?

Nancy Salzman’s house in Half Moon NY.

Nancy admitted in her sentencing memorandum that she had sex with Raniere. Did she admit that to the filmmakers for the Vow?

Did she corroborate that when Raniere had sex with her, it had to be a threesome or some kind of “off thing.”

Or did she act as if she had never had sex with him, and this perverted side of Raniere was a surprise to her?

Her sentencing memorandum reads, “Like many others, she was forced to diet to meet his ideal of a perfect woman and, and no matter how thin she became, she was never thin enough. In the beginning, after meeting all of Raniere’s demands, she was told without explanation that he would not continue a physical relationship with her. That, however, was not enough for him. Although he refused her a physical relationship, he did not want her to have intimate relationships with others, claiming that doing so ‘was not in her best interest.'”

Ratings Down on the Vow

The Vow episode one of season 2 had lower viewership than any episode of the Vow season 1.

In fact, the first season 2 episode, ‘Test of Loyalty,’ had less than half of most of the nine episodes of season 1.

According to ShowBuzz, Test of Loyalty, which premiered on October 17, 2022, had 143,000 viewers.

Season 2

Viewership and ratings per episode of The Vow No. Title Air date Rating

(18–49) Viewers

(millions) 1 “Tests of Loyalty“ October 17, 2022 0.03 0.143[41]

Dropping Defendants

Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Attorney Neil Glazer represents about 70 plaintiffs in his NXIVM lawsuit.

They are suing NXIVM leaders.

Glazer dropped Nancy and Lauren Salzman, and Karen Unterreiner as defendants. There has been speculation about why he let the two Salzman’s go.

Nancy was the president of NXIVM, and Lauren was one of DOS’s first-line slave masters.

DOS First-Line Masters with their Master in the middle.

I do not know the exact reason Glazer dropped these defendants, though I can take a guess.

#1 They do not have any money and they are willing to testify against defendants Clare and Sara Bronfman who do have money.

Still, it is peculiar. Two of the lead plaintiffs, Daniela and Camila, have more serious claims against the Salzmans than the Bronfmans.

For instance, Lauren was the point person for Daniela’s confinement of almost two years.

Camila accuses Nancy of grooming her when she was 13. She alleges Nancy worked to cut her off from her family to put her in the predatory path of Raniere.

The Bronfman sisters between them have more than $500 million and are the reason for the lawsuit. And cause enough to drop the lawsuit against three women who might help the plaintiffs get some of it.

Raniere Still in SHU

Last we heard Keith Raniere is still in the SHU and has been cut off from directly contacting almost all of his old NXIVM followers.

This looks like a lead up to his transfer to another facility, which I predict will occur after the first of the year.

Changing Documents

Allegations have been made that the documentaries play fast and loose with the truth. All documentaries everywhere.

We have been reporting on Marc Elliot’s lawsuit against Lionsgate, producers of Seduced.

But when is a little fudging OK? In the world of documentary making, the show must go on.

This is the actual government exhibit of the inner circle in USA v Raniere.

Below is how the Vow presented the inner circle.

You’ll note they took out all last names and blurred out several individuals. But curiously, they did not blur out the exhibit number. Some might think this was the original government exhibit when they saw it on air.

This altering of a document and presenting it as real seems perfectly acceptable in documentary making. In journalism, this would be a serious breach and could get a reporter fired.

In a court of law, the alteration of an exhibit or evidence and presenting it as untouched would be a criminal offense.

So it is all situational.

For Marc Elliot, though the producers of seduced took some nasty liberties, I doubt he has much of a leg to stand on. That’s show biz.