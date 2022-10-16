Missing 4 Years, Was Ben Szemkus a Victim of Clinton or Biggest Liar?

Some smart, but not very nice guy wrote:

Ben Szemkus has been missing for over 3 to 4 years. Why hasn’t Frank Report reported on this story? Frankly, Frank has some explaining to do. The last time Ben was seen was at a party with Frank Parlato,

Roger Stone, Elliot Spitzer, Stormy Daniels and Loni Anderson. A green light was clearly visible right before Ben disappeared. Frank has a green light on his boat. As per regulation requirement by US Coast Guard. It’s no coincidence! What is going on here?

According to edency.com Ben went missing four years ago.

Is Ben Szemkus Missing? You may not recognize his name, but he’s the guy who came forward about attending a NVIXM recruiting party several tears back. He asserts that James Alefantis, Anthony Weiner, Huma Abidine, and Stormy Daniels. He also asserts that they had a snuff video that they watched. James Alefantis in attendance only further strengthens the #pizzagate case against him in regards to being a child trafficker and molester.

Ben had taken a polygraph and it was determined he was being truthful about the facts he brought forth…. It could be darker than it appears…

GodsKingdom cast suspicion on the Clintons.

Quoting the WorldsTruth, [now defunct, possibly made so by the Clintons?] GodsKingdom wrote:

The whistleblower who exposed the Clinton’s ties to child sex cult NXIVM has gone missing and is feared dead, according to reports. Ben Szemkus spent months exposing how people closely connected to the Clinton family, including Huma Abedin, Eric Schneiderman, Stormy Daniels and Anthony Weiner were all members of the infamous sex cult.

Dr. Stephen Jones of GodsKingdom has evidence that “Hillary was part of a witch’s coven that met in California.”

He wrote, “If there are any other whistleblowers out there, please understand that Hillary Clinton… will stop at nothing to prevent her exposure. Take serious steps to protect yourself.”

Dr. Jones explains “Satanists are well represented in every state government and in the federal government.. They are well motivated to seek to control the government and law enforcement in order to hide their crimes.”

What happened to poor Ben? Did Satanists get him for speaking about a party?

Ben said he attended a Nxivm “mixer” in Hamden, Connecticut, in February 2007. Ben revealed the people in attendance.

His list Stormy Daniels [with bodyguard]. Keith Raniere Allison Mack Anthony Weiner, then a US Congressman Huma Abedin, Weiner’s girlfriend, later wife, and Hillary Clinton aide. Eric Schneiderman, then a NY State Senator. James Alefantis of “Pizzagate.” An internet conspiracy alleges Hillary Clinton and John Podesta ran a child-trafficking ring out of Alefantis’s DC restaurant, Comet Ping Pong. Clare Bronfman Sara Bronfman. Nancy Salzman A dozen women attending Yale. Catherine Oxenberg India Oxenberg [then aged 15] Michael Avenatti Elliot Spitzer Ashley Dupree, the woman at the center of Spitzer’s prostitution scandal that forced his resignation as governor a year after the party. David Brock, political consultant who founded Media Matters for America. Frank Parlato Roger Stone. Brandon Porter [with a clipboard] Ben Szemkus, with an unnamed female friend.

After Ben revealed the party, some questioned Ben’s honesty. Ben took a lie detector test and passed it. On March 1, 2018, Ben tweeted:, naming others at the party he had not mentioned before. “As I was leaving, Elliott Spitzer and Ashley Dupres were walking in like movie stars (those were the only pictures I saw that were taken at that event).” Ben’s Twitter account is now gone. We have been unable to determine if Satanists at Twitter took it away or if Clinton used witchcraft. When I interviewed Ben, he said Stormy Daniels went into a bedroom with Raniere and got branded.

David Brock – a consigliere of the Clinton family.

Michael Avenatti became Stormy Daniels lawyer years later. Ben said he was at the party in 2007.

Eric Schneiderman was an NYS state senator in 2007. He became NYS Attorney General in 2011. He resigned after women alleged Schneiderman beat them and called them slaves.

Alefantis was wearing a tight, white designer shirt. “He was the classic gay man. Mr. Savy. He always had something witty to say,” Ben said.

An Arabian woman and a sweaty man entered the party while Raniere, Mack, and Stormy were in the bedroom.

They were Anthony Wiener and Huma Abedin.

Wiener “mentioned the NXIVM movement. He had a very vested interest in being there and seeing what was going on,” Ben said.

“Huma had a mystical look. One point when I was looking at her across the room and she was staring right at me it looked like she was steaming; it just seemed like when you turn on a stove really hot.” Ben said.

Ashley Dupree arrived as Ben was leaving. He could not say if she got branded.

Before Ben left, Wiener said, ‘Hey Huma, have we got the info on everyone here?’

Huma got Ben’s signature on a sheet with the others. Ben’s signature was on the top of a printed sheet for taking names and phone numbers.

Now poor Ben is missing, and nobody can find him.

I was in Big Pine Key at the time of the party and had a boat with a green light. Keith Raniere used a blue light.

That suggests I’m innocent.

Did Satanists get Ben Szemkus. Or did he decide to lay low and stop making an ass of himself?

He may have been the last casualty of Executive Success Programs.