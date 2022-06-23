Samantha Le Baron: FBI Agent Banged the Table; Penza Yelled at Me – ‘You’re a Victim’

Samantha Le Baron was a DOS slave and a member of the Dossier Project. She is 33 and lives in Sarasota, Florida. Samantha was a DOS slave. Her master was Sylvie Lloyd. Lloyd, in turn, was Monica Duran’s slave. And lucky Monica was a direct slave to the leader of the all-female group, Keith Raniere.

In the parlance of DOS, Raniere was Monica’s master. He was Slyvie’s grandmaster and Samantha’s great grandmaster.

Great Grandmaster Raniere [US Government’s slave]

Master Sylvie Lloyd [Monica’s slave]

Samantha Le Baron [Sylvie’s slave]

Samantha is a member of the polygamous Le Baron family in Chihuahua Mexico. The Church of the Firstborn (or the “LeBarón family”) is a Mormon fundamentalist group.

The LeBarons declared that God bestowed on them a special priesthood. God gave them the keys of authority.

This was in play even during the pre-millennial demi-messianic office. Once God restored the kingdom of God on Earth, the Le Barons knew that their role was to be its leader.

They waited on God. Meanwhile, the Le Baron’s accepted His Divine Will.

They adopted the Right of the Firstborn Le Baron male to special offices. One office was the One Mighty and Strong.

Another title was the Presiding Patriarch in All the World.

And you think the title of Vanguard is pretentious.

The men due to their exalted status needed to extend their lineage and to do that they needed multiple wives. For no one woman could bear all the children a Le Baron male would want to bring to the world to do God’s work. Because of this faith in polygamy, the Mormon church kicked them out and they started their own group.

Not everyone understood God’s will. And Ervil Le Baron had to take God’s Will into his own hands.

Ervil Morrell Le Baron was the leader of a polygamous Mormon fundamentalist group.

He ordered the killings of his opponents in a religious fashion. He employed the religious doctrine of blood atonement to justify his murders.

The US government was not as religious. He went to trial, and an irreligious jury convicted him.

An impious judge sentenced him to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of an opponent.

Ervil died in prison in 1981.

The point of this is that Samantha grew up in a cult-like group whose men often resorted to violence – often over water rights.

NXIVM must have seemed like an Oasis. They were used to Raniere’s style of polygamy.

If I am not mistaken Samantha is married to NXIVM supporter Justin Elliot [standing left], who is the brother of Marc and Brian.

DOS women: Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron, and Danielle Roberts. All of these DOS ladies, except for Mack, are happy about their experience with DOS.

Samantha’s Story of Penza and the FBI

By Samantha Le Baron

I grew up in Le Baron, Chihuahua in Mexico. I have a BA degree in Multidisciplinary Studies specializing in Language Acquisition, Language Development, and Social Sciences.

I am trilingual and have been dedicated professionally to the fields of human potential, women’s studies, education, and economic development. I am currently developing a new ceramic product line.

I started in ESP in July 2014; I became Nancy Salzman’s assistant in September that same year. I became a coach in ESP at the beginning of 2016 and joined DOS in September 2016.

In March 2018, FBI agents came to Clifton Park, NY, and served me with a Grand Jury subpoena when I was at Nancy Salzman’s house.

I had never gotten a subpoena before. I did not even know what it was or how to pronounce the word.

When the FBI agents were outside, I went to open the door, and as I tried to go outside, it seemed that one of the agents got scared and wanted to grab their gun.

I stayed inside, and through the cracked door, they asked, “Are you Samantha Le Baron?”

I identified myself, and they gave me the document and left.

The subpoena identified me as a “target” of the investigation.

I never ended up attending a Grand Jury.

I went to talk to the Government with my attorney on May 4th, 2018. The interview was attended by me, my attorney’s partner, the lead prosecutor, Moira Kim Penza, and at least four other individuals who I believe were FBI agents.

I believe, among those FBI agents were Michael Lever and Michael Weniger. I believe Lever was present at the interview. I don’t remember him asking questions. Only at the end they asked him if he had any other questions for me.

I believe the interview lasted for at least four hours.

As soon as I arrived, I was told I was not a target, and they thought I was a victim. I was surprised because the subpoena had indicated I was a target.

I remember, shortly after arriving, that AUSA Moira Kim Penza, in a quiet voice, asked the other agents, “Is she American? Does she have citizenship?”

The Government began asking me basic questions about my family and where I was from, and I remember feeling very scared and even shaking. They assured me that they were there to help me and they said they “knew I was a victim.”

I remember them asking me leading questions, to the effect of if I thought in DOS, they used fear to motivate me, and at one point, one of the interviewers remarked something to the effect of, “But we want her to answer [that they used fear].”

It seemed to me that the Government officials were confused, as they seemed to assume DOS had bad intentions. I gave them my perspective that even if I felt fearful at times, when my “Master” was trying to motivate me, it didn’t mean that she had bad intentions or wasn’t acting for the sake of my benefit or my growth.

Another leading question that I recall being asked by Ms. Penza was, “At V-Week [Vanguard Week], what was something that was going on that was bad?”

Michelle Salzman and Samantha Le Baron at V-Week.

I remember thinking the question presupposed there was something bad happening, which I didn’t believe.

I remember responding, “I don’t understand the question,” and it seemed they were frustrated by my answer.

I remember sharing my opinion about Sarah Edmondson, where I expressed that I felt she was one of the people causing the trouble – disenrolling people in NXIVM – and at this point, I noticed Ms. Penza get defensive.

She started raising her voice at me. She interrupted me and did not allow me to say what I thought.

This gave me the further impression that the Government agents had made their minds up and did not want to hear my honest perspective, as it did not conform to their narrative.

I remember that the Government asked me, among other things, if I had a relationship with Keith Raniere. They also asked me about Sylvie [Lloyd], Monica [Duran], and if I owed money to ESP.

They asked me why I thought Keith Raniere lied on the website and when I answered, Moira Penza told me that Keith Raniere was a liar, and she repeated this statement at least twice during the interview. She seemed to have a strong dislike for Keith.

I remember, when I was telling them about my future plans, they told me that I was a “smart woman” and I “should go and do something else.”

During the interview, I remember the Government agent, which I identify as Weniger, raising his voice and hitting the table at times; I felt scared, and I did not feel comfortable at all. It also felt inconsistent with what he was telling me. He kept saying, “I’m trying to help you,” but at the same time, he was being rough with me.

It seemed he was not content with my answers and that by yelling somehow, I would change my testimonial.

Whenever I qualified my answers with phrases like “in my opinion” or “in my experience,” Ms. Penza raised her voice and said in what I felt was a rude tone, “We know it’s your experience!”

I remember the Government agents telling my attorney and me, “We know you don’t think you are a victim, but we think you are a victim.”

They told me that, in psychology, it sometimes takes time to realize you are a victim. With this statement, I assumed they meant I would later come to realize that I was abused, which was not my experience.

Before I left, I recall Ms. Penza telling me, “I am glad you are here in Brooklyn so that we can call you whenever we need you.”

I was never called back for a second interview, nor was I called to testify. I left the interview scared of the Government for simply not agreeing with their narrative. They did not seem to like that I would not agree to take on their label of victim and that I had contrary viewpoints to theirs on ESP, DOS, and some of the so-called victims, who were, at one time, my close friends.

Regarding my relationship with Sylvie, she was a coach at the Albany Center; this is how I met her; she was my mentor in Mobius – an advanced training. I knew her but never interacted much. We were very different.

When she invited me to DOS, she asked if I wanted to go for a walk. I said yes because I wanted to make more friends. She asked me questions about what I wanted in my life, what I was looking for, and she said she thought she had something that might help me.

In DOS, I was never asked to diet or to count calories. I did do what was called “acts of care,” like running errands for Sylvie or walking her dog, she always told me I didn’t have to do them if I didn’t want to.

There were many times when Sylvie asked me to do things, and I didn’t do them. At some point, she even told me she was tired of telling me what to do because I wouldn’t follow through. The only consequence for me not doing as I was told was a simple conversation exploring why I had failed.

Because of the way I was treated during my interview, I would have been too scared to testify on behalf of the defendants. Nevertheless, I was never asked to testify.