Disbarred Attorney Cunha Avoids Arrest Makes Statement About Corrupt CT Family Court Judges Adelman and Moukawsher

I am reaching out to alert all to the grave, malicious prosecution, miscarriage of justice, and victimizing of myself by Judge Gerard Adelman, Judge Thomas Moukawsher, Judge Jane Grossman and Michael Kamp.

I am seeking immediate censoring of each of the above judicial members.

I have been retaliated against and stripped of my Basic Human Rights.

I am currently facing a Take Into Custody Order (Capias) issued by Judge Thomas Moukawsher in a fake, made-up docket.

There is no writ, summons, or complaint. I was never afforded notice of the alleged wrongdoings that Judge Moukawsher has falsely accused me of committing. I was never provided the ability to defend the false claims published by Judge Moukawsher.

Judge Moukawsher continues to issue false narratives solely to cause my family and me intentional harm.

1. I withdrew $30,000.00 on February 2, 2022. The funds belonged to me. I provided a complete accounting with three months of bank statements. The money was earned pursuant to valid written agreements with one client. I provided a complete list of all active files. I turned over all files to the Trustee that clients didn’t request directly or directed that I give to an attorney on their behalf.

2. I have been denied my right to practice law for doing what I was obligated to do pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Attorneys.

3. I have always been honest in all my interactions with the court.

4. I fully respect and support all religions.

5. I fully respect and support all people.

6. I have always vigorously represented litigants regardless of religion, race, color, creed, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

7. I have worked endless hours throughout my career ensuring to provide legal assistance to less fortunate individuals unable to access legal representation.

8. I have continued to represent clients regardless of their ability to honor our fee agreement, to ensure that they have representation to the end of their matters.

9. I have acted in good faith to maintain the integrity of the judicial system.

10. I have always reported acts that I believe amount to violations of laws to whom I believed to be the appropriate public officials for investigation.

11. I am being gaslighted, subjected to meritless blame for acts committed by others for which I have and had no part, are being projected onto me.

Due to the conduct of the above-named judges, I have lost my business, hundreds of thousands of dollars. In addition, I am suffering grave health consequences and have been put in a false light in the public eye.

I have been denied access to redress through the courts.

I ask each of you to imagine for just one minute, being me, subject to the above horrendous acts solely for doing your job.

There must be judicial accountability. I am seeking support to stop this nightmare for myself, other professionals also subjected to retaliation, and litigants in this state that are stripped of basic human rights.