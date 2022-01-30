CT. Family Court: Rich Daddy Role Plays as Teen Girl Having Sex With Father, Gets Custody of Teen Daughter

It’s not a crime to role play. And in Connecticut Family Court it’s a decided advantage.

This is a case where the father of three children, including a teenage girl, role plays online as a teenage girl, who has sex with her father.

Be assured, none of this is cause for alarm in Connecticut Family Court.

The role-playing, wealthy father got custody of his three children.

Divorce Connecticut Style

Geoff Herzog and his wife Robin, of Stamford CT., sought a no-fault divorce. In Nov. 2015, Robin filed for divorce against Geoff. Custody of their three children was contested bitterly.

Geoff had a number of attorneys. Attorney Nickola Cunha represented Robin.

During 1945 days of litigation, Geoff spent far more money than his spouse. He reportedly bragged he spent more than one million dollars to ensure he purchased custody of his children.

Their divorce case involved 240 docket entries, followed by 70 post judgement entries. There were numerous judges – a privilege afforded to well-heeled litigants – to ensure the man with the money gets the forum he requires.

This case saw Judges Colin, Tindill, Heller, Truglia, Hartley-Moore, Strada, Fusco, McLaughlin and finally Gould preside.

Judge Mark Gould was the golden judge who ensured that Herzogg won custody.

When you see some of the proceedings you will have to wonder what Judge Gould was thinking.

Geoff Was Linda

Early on, it was discovered that Geoff Herzog had an alter ego. Online he was Linda 24, a 16 year old girl who sought sexual encounters.

He was on chat forums as Linda, who Geoff said, was 5’5″, with long blonde hair, blue eyes, with a great body and 34 inch chest and who works at a “video store.”.

Herzog computer findings report

Herzog later changed his online name from Linda to Sara.

Dec. 3, 2015

At a deposition, Geoff was asked about Linda 24.

Q. How long have you participated in chat rooms where you role-play as Linda 24?

A. I don’t remember the exact time I started, but it would have been around 2009 or 2010 maybe.

Q. Who is Linda 24?

A. A character.

Q. Who created Linda 24?

A. I did.

Q. Why do you role-play as Linda 24?

A. It’s a creative outlet.

Q. What are the screen names have you used in chat rooms?

A. Sara P. That was the only other.

***

Q. When was the last time you went into a chat room as Linda 24?

A. I can’t remember. But probably maybe a year or two ago.

Q. You know you are under oath, right?

A. I can’t remember. It was a long time ago. Just to be clear, I recently changed the name I use.

Q. To what?

A. To Sara P.

Q. When was the last time you went into a chat room as Sara P?

A. Sometime in October.

Q. Why did you change your name from Linda to Sara P?

A. Because I was being harassed online.

Q. You were — Linda 24 was being harassed online?

A. Yes.

Q. By who?

A. Other people.

Q. How many other people?

A. I mean, just people were bothering me, so I changed my name.

Q. Bothering you in what way?

A. They were messaging me, people I didn’t want to talk to.

***

Q. When you were role-playing as Linda 24, was Linda 24 ever a character under the age of 24?

A. Yes.

Q. Under the age of 20?

A. I think so. But, again, my chat — the chats, I don’t retain the memory of every one thing I’ve chatted.

***

Q. And how old was Linda 24 in those chats, sir?

A. … I think it was — I think — I can’t remember exactly, a teenager.

Q. A teenaged girl?

A. … I’m not sure I remember typing that.

Q. Have you ever met any of the people you role-played with in a chat room?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever provided any personal information to anyone you’ve met in a chat room?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever provided an e-mail to anyone you’ve met in a chat room?

A. No. I mean, if I had, they have been made up e-mails but not real e-mails.

Q. They would have been made up e-mails?

A. Yes.

***

Q. And do you agree that Linda 24 sometimes plays the role of a teenaged girl?

A. I’m not sure that I can remember exactly. But sometimes she might have been involved in being a 19 year old or younger, yes. But none of this involves children. It is all adults.

Q. Well, a teenager is not an adult, sir, is it?

A. I am an adult. The person I am chatting with is an adult.

Q. Linda 24 is role-playing as a child.

A. No, Linda 24 is an adult.

Q. Linda 24 in the chat rooms is pretending she is a teenaged girl, yes or no, sir?

A. Not all the time.

August 19, 2016

At a hearing, Judge Thomas Colin expressed concern about Herzog’s chatroom activity, relating to sexual relations between a father and daughter. This was disturbing since Herzogg has a daughter, who said her father used to hop in bed with her while he was naked, something that made her uncomfortable.

Judge Colin awarded temporary custody to Robin and gave visitation rights to Herzog, provided all electronic devices in his house were password protected, a supervising third party was present, and that Geoff “shall not partake in any chat room or internet discussions during parenting time.”

In the transcript of the hearing, Judge Colin said, “Now, I would note that, I am concerned about the nature of Mr. Herzog’s chatroom discussions in this case. And particularly the evidence I heard about the discussion related to sexual conduct between a father and a child, I found that extremely concerning.

“That doesn’t mean that I have concluded Mr. Herzog is guilty of anything. To the contrary; the record should be clear that I have made no such finding that he is guilty of anything. But that testimony is concerning. And I heard Attorney Plancher describe Mr. Herzog’s explanation

for why one would engage in that type of behavior. And it could be completely innocent fantasy. It could not be. I just don’t know.

“But putting aside all the allegations and sexual abuse, which have not been proven, if nothing else, those discussions — a reasonably prudent mother, similarly situated would have to be concerned by reading those chatroom discussions. I don’t think any objective observer could think otherwise.”

The judge also noted: “Mr. Herzog is accused of role playing an incestuous relationship, not of the act of incest itself. As a result, there is no accusation of a crime or act of moral turpitude.”

What a relief.

A father goes online and pretends he is a teen girl who wants to have sex with her father, while, at the same time, he has a teen girl in the house. But nothing to see her. It doesn’t mean he is guilty of anything.

January 18, 2017

While the judge was mildly concerned, Attorney Cunha was deeply concerned.

She emailed Georgia McKenzie, who was the children’s nanny, and the designated supervisor present at visitations with role-playing daddy Herzog.

Attorney Cunha said she was concerned about whether she was supervising the visits correctly; especially with respect to the use of electronic devices. She wanted to make sure McKenzie understood why the supervised visitation was in place, because: “Mr. Herzog has engaged in serious questionable conduct which includes social media as a young girl, engaging in graphic sexual fantasy chat in the nature of a young girl (Mr. Herzog’s character) having relations with her father.”

April 21, 2018

A disclosure was made by two of the children that daddy-role-play Herzog touched the private parts of one of the children during his supervised parenting time. It was not clear when he touched the girl whether he was in the role of adult daddy or little teen Linda.

April 23, 2018.

Attorney Cunha was concerned that the DCF investigation into daddy-role-play not be compromised. She sent an email to attorney Mark Feller of CT. Dept. of Children and Families complaining that actions of personnel at the children’s school relating to sexual assault allegations against minors was in violation of the law. The email concludes, “I will not sit back and allow these children to be mentally and physically abused any further at the hands of their father.”

April 26, 2018

Cunha wrote to Jeniffer Cerezo and Kari Gutierrez, administrators at the school attended by the youngest daughter.

The email concludes that “my client [Robin] has recently made reports to the Police and [DCF] specifically concerning allegations relating to this child and an alleged injury to the child directly related to her interactions with her father.”

The best way to stop this pesky complaining and shut down an investigation, was to transfer custody to the father and cut the mother right out of the equation.

May 4, 2018

The one smart thing Herzogg did was to get a new judge. One that would be sympathetic to daddy-role-play’s needs.

It was so arranged that Connecticut Family Court Judge Mark T. Gould took over the case and he, dutifully, awarded sole legal custody of the three children to role-playing-papa, Geoff Herzogg.

Robin gets the children every other weekend and one night per week. The rest of the time they are with Geoff/Linda/Sara.

The children were mortified when they learned the court ordered them out of their mother’s safe home to the home of the man who thinks of himself as a teen girl who wants to have sex with her father.

It was scene out of the movie Psycho.

March 6, 2019

Shocked at the transferal of custody from a loving mother, whom the children wanted to live with, to an abusive father, who they despised and were fearful of, Cunha wrote to Gary Stanek, a therapist appointed by the court, and others involved in the case, accusing them of “corruption and manipulation.” She said she would file a complaint against them.

She wrote, “Each and every one of you are very dismissive of the true facts and choose to turn your heads to the horrific psychological abuse and the factually supported physical and sexual abuse that Mr. Herzog has subjected his children and wife too.”

What she did not take into consideration [or perhaps she did] was that Herzog was paying these therapists and if they wanted to keep on being paid, they had better declare that he was the better parent.

July 19, 2019

After winning custody and getting his divorce, Role-paying Daddy Herzog filed a lawsuit against Attorney Cunha accusing her of making libelous statements against him. His complaint alleged Cunha accused him of “scandalous and illegal actions” in emails she wrote.

He lost the libel suit but brought attention to the allegations Cunha made, which Frank Report was pleased to reveal.

It is in fact thanks to Role-Playing-Daddy’s lawsuit that we found out about his peccadilloes. It makes one wonder if his money purchased the children. It is something we have seen again and again in Connecticut Family Court.

But what about the children? They are with their father.

Still, at any given moment, one does not know who he is. Sometimes he is daddy looking for a chance to hop in bed naked with his teen daughter. Perhaps sometimes he is his own teen daughter, in his mind, and, who knows, maybe his teen daughter is, in his mind, his daddy.

He may be all confused, just looking to express his inner sexuality – something he is encouraged to do, for he has the money to pay for it, and it’s all in the day’s work in Connecticut Family Court.