Role-Playing Pervy Papa Threatens Frank Report for Exposing CT Family Court Corruption

On Jan. 30, 2022, I wrote a story about Geoff Herzog, of Stamford CT, who got custody of his children despite the fact that they wanted to live with their mother.

There were odd things in the record that suggest he should not have custody but only supervised visitation.

Among the most concerning is that Herzog likes to role play on his computer pretending he is Linda24, a girl of 16, who likes to have sex with her father. Herzog is a father of two girls and a boy. There have been allegations that he takes fantasy into reality.

The mother, Robin Gills, has never had any allegations of abuse, or incompetence leveled against her. She has less money than Herzog though. The children, much to their dismay, now barely get to see her.

Yes, that’s right. You guessed it. This is a case in Connecticut Family Court.

To get primary custody of his children, Geoff had to pay a fortune to lawyers and a guardian ad litem, but in CT Family Court that’s how it’s done.

He also had to meander in the forum shopping judicial haven, Connecticut Family Court, where they change judges like some men change from boxers to girls’ panties.

Judge Donna Nelson Heller CT Court

Here are the judges on this case:

Erika M. Tindill Donna Nelson Heller Anthony D. Truglia Margarita Hartley-Moore William E. Strada Anthony P. Fusco Stephanie A. McLaughlin Thomas D. Colin Mark C. Gould

He had a problem with judge #8, Judge Colin, who handed primary custody to the mother.

In the end, it worked out happily for Herzog, though not happily for the children, after he switched to judge #9, Judge Mark Gould, who reversed the decision of Judge Colin and gave primary custody to Herzog.

Judge Mark T. Gould

As Linda24

Below is what Geoff Herzog looks like.

On online chat forums, he appears as Linda24. Geoff describes Linda as 5’5″, with long blonde hair, blue eyes, with a great body, a 34-inch chest, with small, round, firm breasts, and “a pussy with a thin mound of blonde fur.”

His predilections seems to run in incestuous directions. Some of the sites he visited, or photos or videos he downloaded, were identified/described in a forensic report:

xspanked-masterspetx_pet_ “Love visiting Daddy at work & the conference room has plenty of space and those glass windows make sure everyone enjoys a show at lunch.” “my-sister- didnt-care-that-i-was-watching.” “my-dad-like-fuck-me-and creampie-me-deep jiggly-cherry1- Lesbian Legal 7 My.Dads.Hot.Girlfriend. jiggly-babysisters2-cd1.avi AMotherDaughterThingVol.2.mp4 MySisterMyLoverDigitalSinNEW2014WEBDLSplitScenes LesbianFamilyAffair FuckDollAbuser.bondage.com.log yng-maleboy.bondage.com.log #summer_intern.log /Nero/Baby.Sitters.2 Nero/Lets.Play.Doctor My%20Sister%20My%20Lover%

Ok, no big deal. The guy fantasizes about being a 16 year old girl who has sex with her father and sister. That this dude got custody of three children, two of them girls, one of them a teen, age 15, might shock people in other places and climes. But this is Connecticut.

Herzog Explains Linda24

Geoff explained his online chats when questioned by Robin’s attorney, Nickola Cunha.

Q. Why do you role-play as Linda24?

A. It’s a creative outlet.

Q. What are the screen names have you used in chat rooms?

A. Sara P. That was the only other.

***

Q. Have you ever met any of the people you role-played with in a chat room?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever provided any personal information to anyone you’ve met in a chat room?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever provided an e-mail to anyone you’ve met in a chat room?

A. No….

***

Q. And do you agree that Linda24 sometimes plays the role of a teenaged girl?

A. I’m not sure that I can remember exactly. But sometimes she might have been involved in being a 19-year-old or younger, yes. But none of this involves children. It is all adults.

Q. Well, a teenager is not an adult, sir, is it?

A. I am an adult. The person I am chatting with is an adult.

Q. Linda24 is role-playing as a child.

A. No, Linda24 is an adult.

Q. Linda24 in the chat rooms is pretending she is a teenaged girl, yes or no, sir?

A. Not all the time.

[Love that last answer.]

Doesn’t Know Who He Chats With

It is important to remember that the people behind the keyboards are role playing and usually do not know each other. Geoff as Linda24 does not know who he’s chatting with.

Geoff might have imagined LoriLovesPlay2 looks like this:

But LoriLovesPlay2 is much more likely to look like this:

This is what LoriLovesPlay2 might think Linda24 looks like:

Let’s examine their dialogue since this is the man to whom CT Family Court gave custody, and he refuses to let his children be with their mother except every other weekend and a few hours, one night per week, a cruelty to them.

A Chat

Below is not a real picture of Geoff Herzog but an interpretive photo to show that people chatting are not necessarily like the people they pretend to be.

Linda24: Eyes wide

LoriLovesPlay2: mmmmmmmm they feel awesome…. If you were older, like my other students, I’d have you train and stretch in the nude so I can see your muscle development.

Linda24 If I was older?

Linda24 looks confused

Linda24 but… but I am 16 coach!

Linda24 I’m not a baby!



LoriLovesPlay2 Yes I would never ask you at 16 to strip naked for me. Just my older girls who are over 19.

Linda24 I won’t say anything miss.. if.. if you think it will help me improve faster.

Linda24: please?

LoriLovesPlay2 I know you’re not a baby dear…. But I’d hate to make you feel uncomfortable.

Linda24 No.. no.. I.. mean.. you know how committed I am to the program!

Linda24 In fact… I.. I am kinda hot in this anyways

LoriLovesPlay2 yes… but you need to be committed to me as well. Not just the program.

Linda24 Of course. I am Miss.

Linda24 Absolutely committed to you!

LoriLovesPlay2 hmmmmmm and I can trust you 100% and you will be honest and obedient for me?

Linda24 nods.. smiling widely

LoriLovesPlay2 very well….. but please don’t make me regret trusting you like this before you’re old enough.

Linda24 nods and quickly strips naked.. my young toned body on complete display… small round firm breasts bobbing and a pussy with a thin mound of blonde fur.

LoriLovesPlay2 its ok sweety….. you need to be comfortable with your naked body… or do you not trust me enough to be naked in front of me?

Linda24 no.. no..

Linda24 smiles

Linda24 I’m comfortable.. really

LoriLovesPlay2 Ok back to all fours then sweety….. lets work your bum again.

Linda24 Drops again to go on all 4’s… arching her tight smooth ass in the air.

Linda24 Seeing her naked body reflected in the mirrors

LoriLovesPlay2 mmmmmmmm very nice sweety….. looking in the mirror as well to see your pert little breasts hand under you….. you have a very sexy bottom sweety.

***

In another chat, Linda24 wants Nexus One to “corrupt a girl from sweetie to slut.”

Nexis One: Perfect. What age?

Linda24: 16-19

As he testified, Herzog later changed his name from Linda24 to Sara P and, I am told, the “P” stands for Palin.

Judge Colin Had a Different View of Herzog Than Judge Gould

After certain disclosures were made, at a hearing Judge Thomas Colin awarded temporary custody to Robin and gave visitation rights to Herzog, provided all electronic devices in his house were password protected, a supervising third party was present, and he “shall not partake in any chat room or internet discussions during parenting time.”

At that hearing, Judge Colin said, “I am concerned about the nature of Mr. Herzog’s chatroom discussions…. And particularly the evidence I heard about the discussion related to sexual conduct between a father and a child, I found that extremely concerning…. a reasonably prudent mother, similarly situated would have to be concerned by reading those chatroom discussions. I don’t think any objective observer could think otherwise.”

There were allegations that Geoff did more than troll online for masturbatory fantasies. Two of his children said Herzog touched the private parts of one of the children. One reportedly said Geoff waved his penis in front of her in the bathroom. Another reportedly said he would hop into bed with her naked.

Judge Colin had concerns. But Herzog had money. He was able to get a new judge.

Connecticut Family Court Judge Mark T. Gould took over the case and awarded sole legal custody of the three children to Geoff.

Herzog Gets Mad and Threatens to Sue

In any event, I wrote CT Family Court: Rich Daddy Role Plays as Teen Girl Having Sex With Father, Gets Custody of Teen Daughter on Jan. 30, 2022, where I mentioned some of the above facts and my opinion, which is that Herzog should let his children see their mother when they want.

The day after I published my article, Herzog wrote:

Jan 31

I just saw your article about me. I will file a lawsuit of defamation if it is not removed….

I would be happy to discuss the story.

Absolutely! I want to send you some documents. What is a good address for you to receive them?

This email address is good.

Just to confirm you are agreeing to receive service of a subpoena by email. Thank You

Just confirming you do not wish to tell me on the record what you claim is untrue about the article?

I absolutely do want to tell you that. In court…. But if your confident that your right about the total crap you wrote then send me an address and stop being such a wimp about being served. I have three kids I’m trying to raise on my own in this community and your being played – nothing you wrote is true. I want to show it to a judge who can then decide how much it’s going to cost you, or you can take it down. Either way, since I’m not a public figure you are you going to fund my kids college educations because your lies are going to cost them friends and me work.

So, where will you accept service?

Are you denying you are/were Linda24 and Sara P? Did your children ever accuse you of indecent or improper behavior?

It’s all lies. Please send me an address so we can settle this properly. Either you have some integrity and you can defend this attempt to destroy me and my kids ability to be a part of this community or you can’t…. Did you ever think that maybe your being jerked around? No, that’s why you printed this article.

I’m going to bed. Tomorrow I will expect the article down or an address so we can resolve this in court. I have three children to protect from your desire to be internet famous.

Feb 7

This email is meant to memorialize the following:

I have asked you to take down an article I have told you is false You have admitted via email you had not even sought feedback if it were true prior to publishing You have selected a picture linked to my business as a way to maximize the harm the article does to me and my family You have refused to remove the article You have refused to provide an address to allow me to serve you legally.

It is clear you desire to destroy me and my children is absolute and vengeful so you can get some extra views on your website. I would share with you the difficulties this article will cause in supporting my children or allowing them to have normal lives, but it’s clear you don’t care.

Thank You

Feb 28 Hello Geoff

I am planning a follow up story. If you wish to be interviewed please let me know. I am sure you are… I think the fact that your too scared to tell me where to serve you speaks volumes about your credibility. If you were a real journalist you would defend your actions in court. Go play with your friends and help them ruin our kids lives. Every article you write at this point is more evidence for me to show the court just what kind of person Robin and Ken [Robin’s husband] are. I get that I’m an easy target for you since I’m Jewish, but at some point I just have to agree with Taylor Swift and know that haters are going to hate. Our kids are starting ballet and baseball in the spring to try and meet new friends but I can imagine for someone like you that just makes you more eager to hurt them. Mar.1 Thank you for your comment. I will use it. As for playing into CT court – that’s your arena and you have largely stolen the children’s mother from your children – using its corruption as your tool. No thanks I prefer my arena – journalism – to your arena – corrupt CT court. As for your being Jewish – I did not even know until just now. Does being Jewish have anything to do with your role playing as a horny teen girl, stripping eight year old girls, hopping into bed naked with a 4 year old, masturbating in front of a child, all things alleged of you (care to comment? ) or hurting your children by keeping them from their mother? Awaiting your reply Alleged by who? Let’s start with Ellen Jones Geoff fired off an email to Ellen Jones, his former landlord/roommate and copied me. Ellen I’m so sorry to bother you after all this time but I am being constantly harassed by a guy who is saying and writing horrible things about me on the internet. When I asked him who this was all coming from he said it was you! I can’t believe that you would be saying these horrible things about me but I wanted you to know that’s what he said he was going to publish. You can see below he said you were his source. This guy was in a sex cult or something so he is probably totally fucked up and I don’t think he knows what he is saying, but you should be aware of what he is writing. Hope all is well. Geoff Then he wrote to me about Ellen All of this from a real estate agent I rented a place from for like 3 months! What the fuck is wrong with you? Everything you wrote is a lie. I don’t know how many times I have to repeat this…. And one more thing I can’t figure out. Why were the courts corrupt for me? Of all the people everyone in CT decide to risk their careers for they choose me? My ex lives in a mansion and doesn’t need to work and I am on Medicare with my 3 kids. How do you figure I engineered all this corruption?… How many porn images were found on your computer?… Dude – you just told me you got everything from a real estate agent. At this point I think we can both agree your just making this shit up. Print whatever you want, but don’t pretend your a journalist…. *** I told Herzog that we would start with Ellen Jones. I did not say she was the only source. But let’s start with the testimony of Ellen Jones on Jan. 24, 2017 in the Superior Court, in Stamford CT in the divorce and custody matter of Robin Herzog v Geoff Herzog, before Judge Thomas Colin. *** Nickola Cunha represented Robin. In the hearing, we learn that Herzog resided with Ellen Jones as a tenant for a few months in the summer of 2016, as a roommate/tenant paying $1500 per month for two rooms in her six bedroom home. Strange Behavior? Q: And during the period of time that Mr. Herzog resided in the same home with you, did you ever observe him

interacting with any children? A Yes. Q: And what children did you observe him interacting with A … I had a swimming pool at the house… and he had a friend [Andrew] who would come over and his daughter would swim. And then on one occasion she brought a friend with her. *** Q. And do you know what activities that Mr. Herzog and Andrew engaged in on that date? A. They had a picnic by the pool. And then they came up and they were in the hot tub and playing in the pool. The kids going down the slide. And then they came up to change out of wet clothes. *** Q Was Mr. Herzog in the hot tub with children other than his own? A. Yes. *** THE COURT: So what’s the relevance if he’s in a hot tub with the father of the two children? ATTY. CUNHA: So this already came out in examination of the guardian ad litem and this directly relates to the testimony concerning Mr. Herzog’s request for the children to be taking their clothes off and this witness intervening because the children were uncomfortable and refusing to do so. *** Q. And what did you observe with regard to Mr. Herzog’ s interaction and the two young girls? A. …. I observed when the girls came back up to the house, they were in the laundry room being asked to take off their wet clothes. Geoff brought in two t-shirts too big, you know, adult size t shirts for the girls to change into. Andrew’s daughter had no problem doing that. But the other little girl absolutely did not want to take any of her

clothes off. She was super uncomfortable. I excused the men from the room and said let me handle this…. Andrew’s daughter indeed did get changed. The other little girl absolutely did not want to take her pants off so I said you don’t have to take your pants off but let’s at least put this dry t-shirt on which she agreed to do. *** Q. And, ma’am, during the period of time that Mr. Herzog resided in your home, did you observe him on the computer? A Yes. Q. How often? A. Constantly.

*** Q. And… during the period of time that Mr. Herzog resided in your home, were there any issues that occurred that caused you concern with Mr. Herzog’s conduct? A. One morning I came down to go to work and there was a pile of — all of his clothing laying on the kitchen floor

which I thought was really strange, although he did use the bathroom that was off the kitchen. I thought that was odd behavior for an adult man to leave all of his clothing on the kitchen floor. *** Q. Why were you in fear when he moved out? A Because he was in my face and was yelling and screaming at me. ** Q. During the period of time that Mr. Herzog resided in your home, were there any interactions between Mr. Herzog

and his parents that caused you concern? A. At one point Mr. Herzog told me that he wanted the family cats and his dad yelled at him that he couldn’t take

care of his own three children much less two cats. *** Masturbatory Delight Q. … during the period of time that Mr. Herzog resided in the home with you, were there any activities that

he engaged in that you are personally aware of that interrupted your peaceful enjoyment of the property? A. On an almost nightly basis I was woken up by the headboard in the adjacent room knocking against the wall. *** Q. And when you say that you were woken up on a nightly basis from the headboard banging against the wall, what

exactly do you mean by that? From whose room was that noise coming from? A. His room was directly adjacent to mine. The headboard in that room was direct — was on the wall that

shared a wall with my room. So the noise was coming from his room and on a nightly basis I would wake up because the headboard was banging against the wall. Q. And for what duration or period of time — how long would those episodes last for? A A couple of minutes. *** Q. Did you ever discuss the headboard noise coming from the room that was waking you up with Mr. Herzog directly? A No. Q. And why did you not discuss it with him? A. Because it made me really uncomfortable. Q. And why did it make you uncomfortable? A. Because I believed it was sexual in nature. Q. And what made you believe it was from sexual in nature? A. Because those are the sounds that are made when people are pleasuring themselves. Q. It was your belief that the noise that you were hearing was Mr. Herzog pleasuring himself? A. This is my belief. Q. And it is your testimony that that occurred on a nightly basis? A Yes. Threw a Cinder Block at Wife Q. … Did Mr. Herzog disclose to you any information concerning incidents that between himself and Ms. Herzog? A Yes. Q. And what did he disclose to you? A He disclosed to me specifically on a day that they were building a playset outside that he had taken — that

she — that his wife had made a big deal out of the fact that he had thrown a rock at her and he indeed had told me

that he picked a — I believe it was a cinder block and sort of heaved it over to her. *** A. So he acknowledged to you that he did in fact throw a cinder block at his wife? Q. Yes. ***

In explaining why she called Ellen Jones as a witness, Cunha told the judge, “There was testimony that supports the ongoing concerns of Mr. Herzog’ s constant use of the computers, of Mr. Herzog’s sexual activities and that’s been a significant ongoing concern specifically with the chat line communications that he engages in, and that he’s acknowledged that he engages in, that are graphic in sexual nature. There is also testimony with respect to Mr. Herzog’s ability to manage his temper.”

Judge Colin concluded: “I’ve heard a number of various allegations over the course of this case, including during this hearing that seem to be the basis for Ms. Herzog’s justification for continued supervision and the list is getting longer. “At this point it sounds like among the reasons why Mr. Herzog should be supervised according to Ms. Herzog’s allegations include that he has a bad temper, sexual assault claim, improper computer behavior, bad diet and dairy restrictions with the children, or failure to give a proper diet, body order, bad television shows, possession of child

pornography, inappropriate or not enough diaper changing and today we’ve added to the list that he’s a bad tenant and he pleasures himself on a nightly basis.”

How Did Pervy Papa Get Kids?

That’s the million dollar question. Reportedly Herzog [and his parents] paid more than a million to buy custody.

After Judge Colin had given the mother primary custody and Geoff supervised visitation, and not to be online as either the underage Linda24 or even the adult Sara Palin, what happened next?

Easy, Geoff had money. He lives in Connecticut. He arranged to switch judges.

Judge Gould handed custody to Geoff and threw Robin out of the children’s lives, much to their horror and dismay. Their primary attachment figure was snatched from their lives.

It is up to Herzog to right this wrong, and let the children have their wishes. Somehow, I doubt he will. He would rather sue and bring this case attention than make his children happy.

I know it might seem mean to air this guy’s dirty panties out in public, but it is not half as mean as this callous rascal denying his children free and easy access to their warm, loving mother, their primary attachment figure, and the one whom all three have repeatedly said they want to live with most of the time.

This deviant brought it on himself. He could start today to bind the wounds of his children and restore peace, and work things out civilly with the mother of his children, and do so beyond the corrupt CT Family Court system.

It is my hope that he would.

He talks about losing income and respect because of my stories. He should expect that to happen. Will a mother ever rest, will the children ever be happy, without their true needs fulfilled?

As it says in Proverbs, “he who troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind, and the fool shall be servant of the wise.” This fool has much more to inherit, and none of it good.

In our next story on the Herzog case, we will look at how custody changed with a change of judges.

CT Family Court Delenda Est.