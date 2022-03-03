John Tighe: The Idiot’s Guide to Keith Raniere

It seems to me with all the recent discussion about the legality of the conviction of Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard, one would think he committed nothing more than a statutory rape against a willing teenager.

So, for all of you who don’t know the whole story about Keith – and that obviously includes Suneel Chakravorty – let’s take a brief trip down memory lane.

*****

Part 1: Getting to Know Raniere

KEITH RANIERE IS A LIAR.

And not just your average liar.

Keith is a pathological, compulsive, and farcical liar.

I have never been able to understand how adults who society has judged to be competent could fall for his complete and total bullshit.

Here’s a little test for Frank Report readers:

Guess which things Raniere really claimed:

A. He was his Pre-school Class Judo Champion at the age of 3.

B. He was East Coast Judo Champion at age 12.

A. Raniere wrote his first full Opera at the age of 4. The next year it premiered at the Metropolitan Opera.

B. By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level; his passion and aptitude for music would inspire him to master many other musical instruments – and he eventually learned to play seven musical instruments.”

——————————————————————————————————————————-

A. He was invited to the Playboy Mansion in California where he had sex with multiple bunnies at age 4.

B. He understood quantum physics and computers by age 4.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

A. He was verified by the Guinness Book of World records as the smartest man in the world.

B. He won the “Best Costume” award as a giant penis at his Middle School’s Halloween dance.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

A. He won the watermelon seed spitting contest at 9 at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

B. He tied the New York State high school record for the 100-yard dash.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

A. He claims to hold 147 international patents, including 47 in the United States; to have earned degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology; and to have authored two books.

B. He founded Harvard University in 1636.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Anyway, you get the point.

Keith wasn’t the average liar – he was a true master of verbal façade. A deceptive fuck that got off on selling people worthless info as it were fact.

All to blow himself up.

And the funniest thing was these feeble-minded idiots fell for this shit.

Just a suggestion: next time someone says they’re one of the top three problem solvers in the world, ask them: OK, asshole, what shit did you solve?

*****

Part 2: What Was Raniere Selling in NXIVM?

Nothing.

It was all a scam.

It started with Consumers’ Buyline Inc. (CBI), a bullshit rip-off company that was shut down by New York State.

Next was National Health Network, another scam selling questionable vitamins to the gullible and foolish.

Finally, he joined with Nancy Salzman, a nurse and trained practitioner of sorcery and neurolinguistic programming, to found NXIVM, a sinkhole of bogus information with a side of pseudoscience along with a system of theories, assumptions, and methods erroneously regarded as facts.

This led to a type of Neo-shamanism, with Raniere as the all-powerful and knowing leader of what quickly became a cult of personality.

*****

Part 3: The Bronfman Bitches

Enter the stupid Bitch Sisters to the tune of “Send in the Clowns.”

NXIVM probably would have died a natural death – and Raniere would have gone on to be the world’s greatest insurance salesman – were it not for the fact that Sara and Clare Bronfman fell into his lap.

Two of the most fucked-up members of one of the world’s most fucked-up families.

The only thing keeping them off the JERRY SPRINGER SHOW was the money they inherited – lots of it.

Raniere hit the Big Scam Lottery when Sara and Clare joined NXIVM.

Two dumb bitches with guilt complexes, low self-esteem, limited intellectual capacities, and no direction in life.

Raniere milked them like two fucking cows, twice a day.

Now, he had the money – and the political and societal connections that came with it – to go after his enemies.

I know… I was one of those enemies.

*****

Part 4: Raniere the Rapist

Keith had been a pedophile long before he co-founded NXIVM – or, more correctly, a hebephile.

His crimes were numinous and well documented.

His first known victim was Rhiannon when she was 12 and 13 years old.

She met Raniere in 1990 when her mother worked for Consumers’ Buyline Inc.

She filed a State Police report against Raniere in 1993 for rape but, even then, it seemed the police were acting as his personal protectors. Her complaint was dismissed when she refused to wear a wire during a meeting with Raniere.

Next was Gina Hutchinson, who was 14 or 15 when he started fucking her. He destroyed her both physically and spiritually.

She was shattered and was either murdered or committed suicide.

I could go on and on, but you can see the pattern.

Part 5: Even More Depravity

The smartest man in the world kept getting bolder and bolder.

He seemed to get bored easily and, as time passed, he demanded more and more from his inner circle.

His appetite for underage flesh was insatiable but he also continued to enjoy humiliating and degrading his most loyal followers.

He got his rocks off on their suffering as he put them through test after test of self-inflicted pain.

For reasons unknown, Keith was protected by both the police and the high and mighty in politics in Upstate NY.

Keith was free to do as he pleased.

His experiments became more and more grotesque.

I truly believe his human branding games were just preparation for his ultimate objective: human sacrifice.

I believe Keith would have eventually ordered his followers into a ritual of human sacrifice.

Do I have proof of this? Nope, nada, zilch.

But it does follow a natural progression of ever-escalating tests of the devotion of his acolytes.

What better way to show your strength, your love, and your toughness than slaughter a helpless, innocent person?

I think Raniere was enthralled by the power of the Mexican drug cartels – especially their blind obedience and their cruelty. He saw those as strengths.

*****

Part 6: Raniere and Alyssa Rozenbaum AKA Ayn Rand

So much of what Ayn Rand believed seemed to be motivated by naked revanchism.

Her whole obnoxious, condescending, superior, more-intellectual-than-thou schtick appealed to Raniere.

Ayn Rand was willing to bend the truth, and sometimes outright lie, to promote herself. From an early age, she admired serial killers, rapists and others who showed brutality to the weak. She also despised the softer side of humanity, such as empathy, generosity or familial bonds.

Raniere’s “teachings” reflected a lot of Ayn Rand’s thinking:

Charity is for suckers – and it’s not especially noble to engage in it.

Helping those who need help corrupts society.

The wealthy are wealthy because they deserve it.

Even though the Bronfman bitches never worked a day in their lives and couldn’t be bothered to graduate from high school, they were to be revered because of their wealth.

This vision of Raniere and Rand appealed to the Bronfman bitches – and soothed their collective guilt.

Rand’s vision of the world was based on rational selfishness: i.e., that it was rational to pursue self-interest.

Your own pleasure was the most important goal in one’s life.

Even if that means fucking children, lying, cheating, or manipulating people into self-mutilation.

The Bronfmans were taught that charity was at best foolish and at worst evil.

Poor people should be gassed just for being poor, and all charity was quasi-sinful.

This is what Raniere really taught.

Just substitute Lucifer in for the Poor and Raniere could have written it himself.

*****

Part 7: What do I think of Keith Raniere?

One word: Selfishness.

Of course, I reject Objectivism – I’m too theistic, too classical, and too religious for that bullshit.

In an individual, selfishness uglifies the soul.

I believe that Objectivism is based on FEAR – and that Raniere is – just like Rand was – a frightened little asshole.

Terrified that the world would find out that he’s really no big deal.

People who are completely self-centered preserve their “self” by sacrificing others.

The Bronfmans are afraid of poverty, afraid of solitude, afraid of confronting the grotesqueness of their own lives.

One of the strings binding the sisters is that again and again, their fear pushed them into committing more craven acts of selfishness.

Raniere – who sacrificed children for his pleasure – is now terrified that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

*****

Part 8: Conclusion

At the very moment when he was at the height of his power, Keith made a fatal mistake.

He overestimated the power of the Bronfman money.

The authorities in the Capital Region had been completely compromised and although this protection was complete locally, it ended 100 miles below Albany.

The Bronfmans were big fish in Albany but mere carp in New York City.

They fucked around in Brooklyn and found prosecutors who weren’t big believers in self-pleasure that was based on the sacrifice of others.

So, did they cheat a little to get a conviction?

Maybe.

But in the end, did the “smartest man in the world” fuck himself?

Absolutely.

This moron had all the money in the world to put on a strong defense. He had a team of lawyers that 99% of defendants can only dream of.

If I had that kind of team, I would have walked out of court with a lawsuit and an apology.

But Keith sat there like a child hearing stories about his little, soft dick.

Any other man would have been totally embarrassed. But not Keith.

Per his orders, his lawyers presented no defense.

That’s because the fat little toad didn’t have the balls to take the stand.

Smart move there, genius. That really worked out well.

What were you so afraid of, Keith? That the world – and your dead-enders – would see the sniveling coward you always were?

Even that little punk Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was charged with killing two people during the 2020 Kenosha riots, took the stand in his own defense. And by doing so, he walked.

So don’t complain now that the prosecutors might have cheated a bit.

Kind of ironic, don’t you think?

You and the Bronfmans – who fueled so much corruption – might have been done in by a little corruption.

I call that poetic justice.

*****

Former Federal Inmate John Tighe