Roger Stone Clarifies Stance on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

By Roger Stone

Many friends, conservatives and strong supporters of President Trump are surprised that I have chosen to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. I only ask that you focus on exactly what I have written, not what the fake news media has reported which has largely distorted what I am saying and how I feel.

I have outlined a number of public policy areas where the Governor’s actual performance does not meet his political rhetoric. Additionally, I think it would be disingenuous of the Governor to run for reelection without pledging to serve all four years of his next term and to specifically forgo any challenge to President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

President Donald Trump, despite a concerted, illegal coup plot against him, utilizing both unlimited funding and the broad powers of his own Justice Department, fulfilled his promise to the American people to restore our economic vitality and strength, forged better trade agreements that actually benefit the United States as well as our trading partners, withdraw us from international multi-billion dollar agreements where we were expected to finance efforts for a cleaner environment while the largest polluters in the globe were required to pay nothing, rebuilt our military strength and, at long last, reformed our criminal justice laws which have disproportionately and unfairly destroyed the lives of poor people, African Americans and all people of color.

To my mind, President Donald J. Trump has earned the 2024 nomination if he chooses to seek it. Let’s just say that in the event that he does not elect to run, let’s just say that Governor Ron DeSantis would not be the candidate I would support. Republicans, conservatives and Trump supporters across the nation who are impressed with our Governor with his high flying rhetoric, must focus carefully on his public policy decisions.

While I have lauded his efforts to end internet censorship, the legislation he ultimately signed was poorly crafted, incomplete and may not pass review in the courts where it is being challenged. On the question of election integrity, the Governor insists that we have just had the most honest and fair election in Florida’s history. I believe based on extensive work by Defend Florida and on the law of mathematical probability that there are at least 1.6 million phantom voters currently on the Florida rolls. The Governor needs to purge the rolls of voters who have died, moved out of state, are registered at an address where there is no residential property (usually raw land or a vacant lot) or who never existed at all.

While conservatives across the country hailed Governor Ron DeSantis when he announced that he would ban mandates to force school children to wear masks in school, the reality is that 1.6 million are still being forced to wear masks and the Governors response to local insurgent School Boards who are breaking the law has been impotent.

No one can doubt that Ron DeSantis is clever. He did not support Donald Trump for President in 2016 and would not endorse the Trump candidacy even after Donald Trump was nominated and they were running on the same ticket as DeSantis was seeking reelection to Congress. Ron became a Trump supporter the instant Donald Trump was elected and made extraordinarily effective use of FOX television and conservative talk-radio to emerge as among President Trump’s most articulate defenders in the Russian collision hoax.

President Trump rewarded DeSantis with his endorsement in the Florida Republican primary for Governor, catapulting him from being a little-known provincial Congressman to being the Republican nominee for Governor over Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam who was the Republican establishment’s candidate of choice. Ron DeSantis owes his nomination for Governor to Donald J. Trump.

Unfortunately, Governor DeSantis did not run a very effective campaign for Governor and I believe but for two visits to Florida by President Trump in the closing days of November of 3, neither DeSantis nor former Governor Rick Scott – who participated in a $1 billion Medicare fraud, but who was nonetheless elected statewide by the brilliant Republican strategist Tony Fabrizzio – would have been elected.

Please take a moment to read what I have actually said about the Governor and why I fervently hope that he will act quickly to make his actions meet his popular conservative-sounding rhetoric and claims.

