Clara Luz Flores Loses Race for Governor of Nuevo Leon – Was Frontrunner Until She Lied About Raniere and NXIVM

Clara Luz Flores, the candidate for Governor of Nuevo Leon lost the election. She came in third place behind two men.

Samuel Garcia, 33, a former senator, was the winner.

Did Luz Flores lose because she was once a NXIVM coach who once filmed an interview with Keith Raniere or because she lied about it?

We may never know.

What we do know is that Luz was the frontrunner – ahead in the polls until late March this year. She was running on the “I am woman, vote for me platform.”

The NXIVM connection or the stupid lies did her in – or perhaps both.

NXIVM and Keith Raniere are not popular in Mexico ever since the Frank Report broke the news that members of the group were branding women with Raniere’s initials.

For Luz Flores it started back in 2017 when Frank Report broke the news that she was a coach for NXIVM and provided a picture of her in her yellow coach sash to prove it.

She was then the mayor of Escobedo, a city in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

This year she decided to run for governor.

Any online search shows Frank Report stories about her connection to NXIVM. But when journalist Julio Astillero interviewed Luz Flores on March 24, and asked the candidate about her link with Nxivm, she replied, “I don’t know what NXIVM is. The only thing I know is that NXIVM is … some pills.”

She was referring to Nexium, a drug for heartburn.

It is impossible for even a politician to become a coach for NXIVM without knowing the name of the company whose students she is coaching. After being asked other questions, the wily Luz Flores admitted, “I took a self-improvement course. I was not at NXIVM. I took a self-improvement course….”

“Who was the head of that organization? Keith Raniere?” asked Astillero. Luz Flores said, “The people I met are only those who were in Monterrey. I did not know anyone else.,

“[Did you meet] Emiliano Salinas or Keith Raniere?” Astillero asked.

Luz Flores said, “No only the people of Monterrey and they are not from Monterrey. I attended a personal improvement course.”

The journalist asked, “Then you had nothing to do with NXVIM?”

“Only with the pills; I take them every day, ” said the coy candidate.

Then out came a video posted on YouTube of her speaking one on one with the man she claimed she never heard of — Keith Raniere, founder of Nxivm, for more than an hour:

She filmed the video with Raniere not in Monterrey, Mexico, but in Albany, New York, headquarters of Nxivm, at the home of Nancy Salzman.

In addition to Luz Flores going to Albany, she also went to Silver Bay on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains to attend at least one Vanguard Week – which was the annual 10-day celebration of the birth of Raniere.

If she was charged the same price as other attendees, Luz Flores paid more than $2,000 to attend the celebration of the man she never heard of.

Naturally these revelations, especially the video of her with Raniere, stunk her up badly — not only because she knew the brander of women – but because she lied about it.

Of course she did what so many people who get caught lying do — she blamed her opponent, a man trying to hold down women everywhere. It did not work.

She went from first to third in the polls.

As a consolation, at least she won the stupidity prize:

1. She was a “vote for me because I’m woman” candidate with ties to a cult that branded women as slaves.

2. She lies about her ties to NXIVM – which might have been explainable had she told the truth – which was she had some connection but distanced herself when she found out about the branding etc.

3. Her lies were stupid. Playing too cute, she said she only knew of Nexium, not NXIVM – had only been to classes in Monterrey and only met NXIVM people of Monterrey – knowing full well she had been to Albany and Silver Bay, filmed with Raniere for a promotional video and attended his 10-day birthday party.

Viva Executive Success!

