Raniere Tosses Word Salad with Wild Hand Dressing in Rare Video

This post is dedicated to my friends, who still believe Keith Raniere is a man of remarkable intelligence and great humanity who has their best interests at heart.

Those who already know Raniere is an unethical idiot need not waste their time reading further.

In a little known video, originally made for a purported website called “theplanetpride.com,” an unseen person interviews Raniere about education and why he’s proud to be from this planet.

This is evidence that Raniere claimed to be human.

Throughout the video, Raniere speaks in a language that sounds like English, and emphasizes words with hand gestures. These gestures, one must assume, are fraught with significance, perhaps having deep meaning on the planet of his birth.

Feet Not Human

Before we get to the video, one evidence often cited of his being an alien, that Raniere not only lacks human sympathy, he also does not have human feet. Raniere’s feet are as wide as they are long. His shoe size is reportedly 6 1/2 by 6 1/4.

But it is possible, as some suggest, that through some quirk of nature, he maintained the feet or paws of one of his upline on the long evolutionary trail. Happily, with the dismantling of NXIVM and the failure to find a virgin successor, he has only a small downline, for whom this post is written.

Now back to the aforementioned video.

A transcript follows with screenshots from the video:

Unseen Interviewer: Could you tell us about your ideas for this education for a new Earth?

Raniere: Oh that’s interesting. Children need to become adults. That is, in our bodies, they’re mature.

We can bring. We can go out and produce. We can sustain ourselves.

But then there’s another stage of upbringing, of education, that must happen: Taking adults to become humanitarian adults, ecological adults, adults that can understand the nature of being on a planet, being in an environment with many, many people and many, many different types and the basic practices of how to do that.

So, one of the most important things I believe in the upbringing of children is that children need to be exposed and have deep relationships: teacher-adult relationships, where the child is brought up by people from different cultures, so that the child does not feel, first and foremost, “I am of such-and-such a culture,” and then secondmost, “I am human,” and I translate all these cultures as I did when I was a child, translating the French culture into American, translating German culture into American, translating Chinese culture into American.

That subjugates those cultures. But I think our children could have a much better time if they were brought up with three or five different cultures, and that they see themselves as something that is beyond those cultures that is human, that is common to all of those cultures.

And that every individual that participates in these different cultures is not that culture first, human second, but human first that happens to have this flavor or that flavor, or that culture, or that culture.

There’s a common cultural-ness and if you are a child, and as you said, and you are brought up in multiple cultures, those cultures become family to you, become part of, you become part of your memories, your upbringing.

You can’t go against that culture because going against that culture is going against yourself. And that’s the actual point, to have a recognition that going against another culture, going against another human, is going against ourselves.

The Interviewer asks Raniere something he can’t quite hear.

Raniere: Am I proud to be…?

Interviewer: … from this planet?

Raniere: Oh, very!

Interviewer: Why?

Raniere: I think it is the most awesome gift to exist. So, to have the opportunity to have a body, to live and to grow, and to have all of these moments through which we experience joy, is the most awesome, incredible experience. And this is all a gift to us.

And if you enjoy your moments, how could you not be overjoyed, over grateful, to be given that opportunity?

A few comments explained

Two comments Raniere makes have significance. One is “Children need to be exposed and have deep relationships: teacher-adult relationships.” Raniere certainly had teacher-adult relationships with female children, and used various manual and bulb mode exposures, setting the shutter speed and aperture values personally on his Canon EOS 20d camera. He refers to concepts he brought forth in Rainbow Cultural Garden, where parents were encouraged not to raise their children, or even speak to them, but to have a series of low paid nannies raise them, speaking to them in a different language every day, so that the children might grow up speaking their native language as poorly as Raniere speaks English. His second comment, “going against another human is going against ourselves.” He went hard against his enemies, such as this writer, suing them or trying to land them in prison. He went against me, and I returned the compliment. I wonder if you will admit that to yourselves?

Hand Gestures are Important

We have a guest interpreter joining us today to illustrate some of the most meaningful Raniere hand gestures: OK, you guys. I know it is sarcastic. But the hand gestures are a little wild. Isn’t it embarrassing to continue to follow your Fuerhrer Vanguard?