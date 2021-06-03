Credited by Sally Brink for Saving Her Life, Dr. Danielle Roberts, in Turn, Credits Raniere and Lauren Salzman

In her post Sally’s Shocking Story of How She Was Almost Destroyed By NXIVM High Rank and How Dr. Danielle Roberts Helped Save Her Life, Sally Gindel [formerly known as Sally Brink] wrote about her successful battle against breast cancer.

She said her victory was enabled immensely by two NXIVM physicians – Dr. Brandon Porter and Sr. Danielle Roberts — but hindered, overall by the High Rank of NXIVM.

Sally especially praised Dr. Roberts who she said saved her life.

Sally’s story is dramatic:

Right after Pamela Cafritz’s services in January 2017, Sally found a large lump in her breast. Dr. Porter scheduled a mammogram through a local hospital and was there to assist Sally with the complexities of the health care system and to review the results of the biopsy and scans.

Sally wrote, “Never at any time did Dr. Porter suggest that I forgo chemotherapy or any treatments for that matter. He guided us with information NOT suggestions. I am forever grateful for his care and support.

The results of biopsy and scans showed that she was at stage 2.

“I started looking at all my options with a team of people in ESP, led by Dr. Danielle Roberts. (This team also helped save my life.)” Sally wrote. “I also had two oncologists outside of ESP; one in Troy, NY and one in Long Island.

At the time, she was living paycheck to paycheck with no health insurance.

A Go Fund Me account was established for her and the response from the ESP community was divided. Some contributed directly to the Go Fund Me – where their names were displayed. Others reached out to her directly for my bank account information because, Sally thinks, they didn’t want to be seen on Go Fund Me by the “higher-ups” in NXIVM

“Some people told me they were told not to donate,” Sally wrote. “On the other side, many people donated from ESP not only their money, but other resources.”

Help came mostly from the lower ranks of NXIVM.

“Many of them… told me that they were told not to support me. Many higher ranks who I was close with, including the person who enrolled me into ESP, didn’t contact me at all…”

Sally continues, “By mid-March, I was told that if I didn’t start chemotherapy right away, I would die. It was an aggressive breast cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer.

“I was terrified… scared that I was going to die. I was scared that this community [NXIVM]… was a sham…. People [in NXIVM] who I had been friends with or worked with for years just stopped all direct communication with me.”

But one person in NXIVM did not turn away. Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Sally wrote, “Dr. Roberts asked me what my goal was so that we could measure how I was doing. I told her I wanted to be cancer-free in 90 days. I’ll never forget her saying, ‘OK. Let’s do it.’

“Dr. Roberts had no doubt in her voice when she said that to me. She and many others in ESP helped me achieve that goal.

“On June 1, 2017, my surgeon told me that my scans did not show any cancer. Dr. Roberts helped save my life. Do you know what it is like to owe someone your life? …. Do you know what it was like to find out that your Doctor was branding people while helping you cure your body of cancer?…. BUT, Dr. Roberts was an incredible Doctor and I owe her my life…. That is why I have always offered to testify for her with her case with the State of New York.”

In response to Sally’s thanks to Dr. Roberts, she has written a reply for Frank Report. ‘

By Dr. Danielle Roberts

I want to take a moment to thank everyone that made it possible for me to help Mrs. Brink in the way that I did. I had two amazing RN’s from the community (you know who you are) who were willing to step up at a moment’s notice to pull together a team and in-home clinic for her.

You both made yourselves available whenever she or myself needed you. You were my right and left hand; from making sure we had supplies for IV drips to making sure they were all mixed precisely and administered with care. Thank you.

I also want to thank Mr. Keith Raniere and Ms. Lauren Salzman. You both played a key part in helping Mrs. Brink overcome her resistance to using chemotherapy as a short-term tool to slow the progression of this very aggressive cancer.

Without your help, I likely wouldn’t have been able to persuade her to use the chemotherapy quickly enough to save her life.

Your EM technology allowed Mrs. Brink to resolve a confusion and internal struggle she was having between conventional and “natural” medicines. It bought the team and I enough time to help her get to the cause of her illness and set the stage for her body to heal more fully. It also allowed her to make the decision with more congruence.

This is a big struggle for many who believe chemotherapy is a poison (and rightly so).

I have seen patients who spite it lose their lives (when they didn’t have to) in order to adhere to a purely natural methodology – and, I have seen those who abuse their bodies just use the chemo (without looking to address the cause) further poison their bodies destroying their quality of life.

It is a tough balance and difficult decision.

One that, in this case, determined life or death. One that Mrs. Brink was able to make correctly with grace, less fear, less struggle and less self judgement because of your technology.

What a gift. Thank you, Mr. Raniere, for suggesting I ask for Ms. Lauren Salzman’s assistance immediately and for your work and effort to create the EM technology that helped her.

Thank you, Ms. Salzman, for making yourself available so quickly and at no cost to Mrs. Brink, and for all the time, effort, and study you put in to build the precision and skill necessary to help her and so many of us.

Mrs. Brink I’m so glad you are doing well.

We were all so blessed to have experienced and been a part of such a skilled, dedicated and caring community. I love you all. Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





