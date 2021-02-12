Allison Mack Published Sadly Prophetic Poem One Week After Frank Report Started Publishing Branding Stories

Within one week, I published nine more stories in the series:
– June 7: Part 2:Branded slaves and Master Raniere; More details of secretive master-slave ‘branding’ revealed
– June 8: Part 3: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Low Cal Diet Helps Slaves Receive Energy From Master Raniere
– June 9: Part 4 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Branding is slipped on like a noose and by surprise
– June 9: Part 5: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; An eerie sight – women forcibly branded in the name of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack
– June 10: Part 6: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack Left Acting to Brand Women
The stories had an instantaneous effect on Nxivm, Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, and DOS.
People in Nxivm started leaving because of the shock and repulsion they felt upon learning what Raniere and Mack had cooked up.
Numerous DOS slaves also quit. DOS stopped branding and recruiting.
No one else was reporting on DOS or Allison Mack and Keith Raniere’s role in it. [The New York Times was not to publish their branding story until October 17, 2017, more than four months later.]
I started my second series on June 13: Part 1 The Slave Women of DOS – Revealed.
On the same day, [and just a week after I began writing about DOS], Allison Mack published her sad and eerily prophetic poem, “SHE FEELS CRAMPED IN A CLOSET” on allisonmack.com
Here is her poem:
By Allison Mack
Cold sweats. Constantly.
It’s been so long that I can’t even remember the first time I stepped into the closet of self loathing to hide from the world.
I send out my best representative, the “Allison-bot”, who knows what to say, is always funny and never has armpit stains.
The part of me that smells, bleeds and says the wrong thing hangs out in the closet trembling while she peaks through the cracks in the door.
Why am I so nervous?
Because I am a fugitive on the run from intimacy and the fear of showing those pit stains and blood.
I anticipate rejection and so I reject sentencing myself to a life squished in a closet filled with all the things i feel most ashamed of.
What would happen if i threw open the door and jumped to the foreground?
Naked. Raw. Cellulite jiggling. Moles exposed.
My leg is cramping and I feel myself outgrowing this hiding spot. I am tired of being a voyeur.
I want to live my life.
I feel the rush of adrenaline.
Am I willing to be brave and jump out from behind the door and test the hypothesized destruction?
Wait for it…
…Maybe tomorrow.
***
Tomorrow was to come for Allison Mack some ten months later, on April 20, 2018, when she was arrested by the FBI in Brooklyn NY. It is not surprising that back in June 2017 when she wrote her poem, Allison felt cold sweats and anxiety about being caught.
People often have premonitions about their future.
She was with Raniere when he was apprehended in Mexico. And never again would they be alone together or even speak alone.
When she wrote her poem back on June 13, 2017, it was in the early days of being found out. A secret sorority that she knew [but did not tell the women she recruited] was headed by a man, her master, fueled by blackmail material, and topped off by branding women on, or near, their pubic area with his initials, was now no longer a secret.
Allison might have thought that the DOS ideals were good, that they would help develop tough, strong women. And the slavery and the discipline were necessary and would yield results – ending the far worse slavery of female weakness.
But she knew already, perhaps by the way I spun it on Frank Report, and because so many of her longtime friends were bolting from her charms and away from her master, Raniere, that DOS would not play well to the masses.
“I anticipate rejection,” she wrote, “and so I reject sentencing myself to a life squished in a closet.”
It was not hers to reject. She will be sentenced by a judge, most likely, almost certainly, to a prison term and a prison cell is like a closet.
When she wrote this poem, she knew she was headed to doom. It was apparent, inevitable. She speaks of the hypothesized destruction. It was only hypothesized then. They must have known among them – Raniere perhaps the first to understand – that destruction was imminent.
And it came, wave after wave after wave.
At her plea hearing in April 2019, two years and 10 months after she wrote her poem, Allison was to denounce her master, the man that fueled the events that brought her to her fate.
It has been almost two years since she took her plea deal. She waits for her next curtain call. Sometime in the next month or two, she will be before the judge again, this time to hear his sentence. She is 38 and when she speaks before the judge and asks for leniency, she will denounce Raniere again. By so doing, she may not spend much or most, perhaps none of her forties in prison.
If she is eloquent and sincere or sounds sincere enough in her damnation of the man that held her in the palm of his hand for a dozen years, and to whom she vowed to be a slave forever, she may yet be spared years cramped in the closet.
At the end of the hearing, after she speaks, she will learn her fate. It will be prison, no doubt, and the possible remand to prison, into handcuffs and shackles, off to a cell and a new life. [Perhaps the judge will kindly let her report to her assigned prison].
And then tomorrow has come.
It is interesting that she should publish such a thing at that time. After all the years in NXIVM, idolizing Keith and his teachings, she still felt self-loathing and the need to put a shiny, happy mask on? Surely this is proof that years of Keith does nothing for a person. At best, she still had very low self-esteem and, at worst, he made her feel like a piece of shit. It is very sad indeed.
“Naked. Raw. Cellulite jiggling. Moles exposed.”
This was the particular devilishness of Raniere. The manipulation via gaslighting and other mechanisms—in particular of women who in general are more emotionally malleable than men—to subtly and slowly over time humiliate their self-esteem and induce in them this exaggeration of faults that existed—or never actually did but were made to believe they did in them—to keep them in a virtual cage of the mind for his control. Real leaders sincerely help and elevate others for the latter’s benefit. They don’t attempt to break them where every real minor (or made-up) flaw is magnified to hold them back.
Like I said in that comment that was elevated to an article, was whatever small hole that Allison felt in her life worth the giant crater he dug into it? No. Absolutely not.
He’s a disgusting “human” being who deserves to be where he is now.
Wow. From someone who has only started following all of this in the last year or so, this was a good archive to see.
So many indefensible things exposed no matter how anyone wants to spin it.
Why do the remaining supporters like wife Nicki and others not throw public support her way or to other NXIVM convicted women? Why only Keith?
