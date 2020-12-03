MK10ART - Keith Raniere in prison.

Is Raniere Safer After Frank Report Provides International News Coverage Regarding His Fears of Being Murdered in Prison?

December 3, 2020

Keith Alan Raniere, 60, was sentenced to a 120 year prison sentence, which unless some new discovery comes to extend human life to much longer life spans, it means, one day, unless he should win on an appeal, he will die in prison and be removed from federal custody only to be buried.

As it is, he is known in prison as a “chomo,” the prisoner parlance for a child molester. That poses a danger to anyone in our US prison system. Such a conviction can mean a death sentence.

His attorneys, recognizing this, asked Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons [BOP] that Raniere be placed in a “sensitive needs unit” or “drop-out yard” – a protective custody facility for prisoners who likely would be targeted in the general population due to their crimes or celebrity status.

The judge declined to make that recommendation, deciding to leave it up to the BOP to decide where to assign him.

Raniere is presently at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC], where he has been since April 2018, awaiting permanent  assignment.  He could be assigned to a maximum security facility, and if he is, and he is placed in the general population, he will be in grave trouble.

If he assigned to solitary confinement at the Colorado supermax, he will be safer but will be subject to the torture of isolation, year after year in a tiny cell with no human contact.

He could also be assigned to a prison that houses a high percentage of sex offenders, like Devens or Tucson, where he would be comparatively safer since he would be among chomos and therefore less of a target.

Or the BOP could assign him, as his attorneys requested, to a place with a drop-out yard, where he would live among prisoners who are also targets of possible murder, and abuse, who need protective custody because of the nature of their crimes, their celebrity, or the fact that they are informants.

On November 25, I posted recordings of Raniere’s concerns about his possible murder in prison. Exclusive! Keith Raniere Most Recent Message to the World: ‘I Will Be Killed in Prison – Soon!’

Keith Raniere, “I’ll be in here the rest of my life if we don’t do something. The rest of my life may not be that long. Considering the way things are in here, you know, once I get to a destination point, I guess I’ll go to a pen.”
With these charges and if I go to a penitentiary, it is a death penalty.
Keith Raniere: “Once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know.”

If Raniere is murdered in prison, after predicting he will be, it will be a big story. No matter how many people celebrate his death and say he had it coming, implicit in his murder will be the inference that the BOP is incapable of protecting prisoners in the USA.

The story Frank Report published about Raniere’s concerns became a worldwide news story and so the spotlight is on the BOP.
Perhaps to some degree it may serve as life insurance for Raniere.
Here are some media outlets that picked up the story, referencing Frank Report for quoting Raniere.

What would life be like for Raniere at a maximum security prison?

Life in a pen for Raniere will not be safe. Chomos are marked. They are also pariahs. If a prisoner even associates with a chomo, he is considered the same as them.

According to a Fox News story, here are some murders of chomos that took place in prison.

  • Sex offender David Oseas Ramirez was beaten and drowned in his jail-cell toilet by his cellmate in Florida’s Duval County Jail.
  • An inmate serving a 40-year sentence for running a child-pornography ring was slain at a Michigan federal detention center.
  • Clinton Don Simpson – accused a decade earlier of abusing a dozen children in his backyard – was killed at age 76 by a fellow prisoner in Texas.
  • In May 2018, an inmate in California jail killed an accused pedophile – telling authorities it was his “public service.”
  • In 2015, a former cop in Michigan – convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl – was strangled by his cellmate.
  • Former priest John Geoghan, was strangled and stomped to death by another inmate in a Massachusetts facility in 2003.

 

The alternative, in a maximum security prison to paying protection with money or sex, is not much different than the supermax. If he gets a maximum security assignment, and he wants to increase his chances of safety, Raniere would have to serve his sentence in protective custody, which means solitary confinement, for he would almost certainly be attacked and possibly killed otherwise.
He might not be safe even if he paid protection. General population prisoners see it as a badge of honor to beat, stab, rape or kill sex offenders, especially child sex offenders. It could happen in the yard, workout facilities or the chow halls.

In my mind, the best assignment for Raniere is a drop-out yard, or perhaps Devens where there are sex offenders.

Or perhaps let him serve his sentence at the MDC, where he is now. He seems safe there. And since he got a life sentence, not a death sentence, it is right and legal to protect him from murder in prison.

 

 

 


