None of us ever let Keith win, or gave him an easy point. We all fought as hard as we could to win against, and with, Keith.

In your screen grab above, I know both people pictured, and both always fought to win points on Keith. He was very skilled and athletic, and we always enjoyed playing against or with him. We would often stop playing and he would comment on a muscle movement or injury he or someone else had and reflect on healing.

He always came across as caring and insightful.

I know it is hard for you all to see him in that light, but try and understand that for us, we were having fun playing a game together as friends. Sure it was in the middle of the night, but Keith was an odd duck, and we all understood that and made allowances for it.

But we never let him win.

“Keith Raniere” also anagrams to “Irate Kin Here”, which has oddly played out through all of this…

