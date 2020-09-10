Volleyball player Keith Alan Raniere

Former Nxian: I Played Nxivm Volleyball With Raniere and Nobody Let Him Win

September 10, 2020

By a Former Nxian

This is in response to the article More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

There is a lot here, but I’ll only correct the volleyball mention.

Under this picture

you wrote,

“Here is Keith Raniere hitting the ball in volleyball and I am pretty sure the other players let him win most of the time.”

None of us ever let Keith win, or gave him an easy point. We all fought as hard as we could to win against, and with, Keith.

In your screen grab above, I know both people pictured, and both always fought to win points on Keith. He was very skilled and athletic, and we always enjoyed playing against or with him. We would often stop playing and he would comment on a muscle movement or injury he or someone else had and reflect on healing.

He always came across as caring and insightful.

I know it is hard for you all to see him in that light, but try and understand that for us, we were having fun playing a game together as friends. Sure it was in the middle of the night, but Keith was an odd duck, and we all understood that and made allowances for it.

But we never let him win.

Keith Raniere is the role model for all student athletes

“Keith Raniere” also anagrams to “Irate Kin Here”, which has oddly played out through all of this…

https://new.wordsmith.org/anagram/anagram.cgi?anagram=keith+raniere&language=english&t=500&d=&include=&exclude=&n=&m=&a=n&l=n&q=n&k=1

 

 


About the author

View All Posts

Correspondent

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: