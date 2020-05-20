Tragic Examples of Human Suffering and Death From Coronavirus Where There’s No 5G Debunk Nonsense Conspiracy Theory!

By AnonyMaker

The article The Emperor’s New Virus: COVID-5G: and Yes, 5G Does Have Something to Do with the Coronavirus! is an unfortunate distraction from the sad emerging reality that coronavirus is now – as experts predicted – starting to spread to parts of the world that are poorer and less advantaged, less connected physically (which is why the initial wave largely skipped them) as well as technologically. Many of them are much less able to cope as well, and are, and will be, suffering horrific tolls from COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation is among the latest such area in the US, along with the infamous St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana, and other rural areas often – but not always – with some sort of obvious industrial factor, such as meat-packing plants. Albany, Georgia was one of the unfortunate early examples, randomly hit by a pair of “super spreader” events in the form of packed funerals – and an area with no 5G.

COVID-19 now spreading fastest in small, rural counties

> https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/497975-covid-19-now-spreading-fastest-in-small-rural-counties

I see that the 5G theorists are now refining the spin of their faulty correlation-as-causation theory, trying to fabricate further twists of speculation to account for – or else, just to ignore – places where there are heavy COVID-19 fatalities but no 5G.

The inconvenient example of Iran is explained away imaginatively as “secretly trialing [5g]” – even though the toll spread well beyond major cities that could possibly have nascent 5G infrastructure, into rural provinces like Khuzestan, a COVID-19 hotspot though much of it has no cell service at all.

The sad case of Ecuador, which I’ve brought up previously, is ignored – it possibly has the world’s worst COVID-19 toll, so hard hit that it can’t even fully account for the deaths, and of course with virtually no 5G.

Brazil has ended up suffering as badly as Italy – in large part due to poor national leadership that has denied the problem and thus let it fester, worse yet possibly influenced to tragic indifference by pseudo-science and bogus theories. Wealthy areas with various advantages, including most of the country’s limited 5G, are largely being spared, while the disease ravages slums, and spreads to secondary cities and rural areas with less to no 5G if cell phone service at all.

Nigeria’s Kano state is now the site of that country’s second-worst, and emerging, outbreak – and, again, a rural one with no 5G even in its capital city, and little cell phone coverage at all outside of that downtown.

I actually find it rather sickening to have to cite these tragic examples of human suffering and death, in order to debunk the irresponsible imaginings of armchair theorists living comfortable lives behind computer screens. Shame on those on who have nothing better to do than indulge their own paranoid fantasies, while being willfully blind to the actual suffering of their fellow human beings.

And yes, typical of modern technological society, possible EMF risks of 5G – almost certainly minor – haven’t been as thoroughly researched as they might, prior to commercial deployments. That would be properly addressed through lobbying efforts, and the setting up of serious research think-tanks – but that’s not what 5G conspiracy theorists are up to. Instead, they are engaged in a sort of gratuitous moral panic that exists mostly for its own sake, and to allow a few thought leaders (almost all-male, just like in cults) hold themselves out as knowing better than all the world’s PhDs.

Finally, if there’s a real conspiracy around 5G, it’s more likely this – economic advantage-seeking and disinformation warfare of just the sort that the Chinese also engage in:

Your 5G Phone Won’t Hurt You. But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/12/science/5g-phone-safety-health-russia.html

