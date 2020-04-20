Sex Slave Allison Mack Tells Her Master Keith Raniere She ‘Wanted to Change the Way Women Thought and Felt About Themselves’

This is part 7 in our series of sex-slaver Keith Alan Raniere teaching his sex-slave, former actress Allison Mack.

Part #1 Allison Mack Questions Her Sex Slaver Leader Keith Raniere on ‘What Is Creativity?’

Part #2 Allison Mack Breaks Down and Cries When Sex-Slaver Raniere Speaks to Her About ‘Authenticity’

Part #3 Sex-Slave Allison Mack Gets Lessons on Acting From Her Sex-Slaver Master Raniere

Part #4 Allison Mack’s Incredible Conversation With Sex-Slaver Raniere on the World Calling Her ‘Terrible, Terrible, Terrible’

Part #5 Sex Slave Allison Mack Learns From Her Master Keith Raniere About Suicide and ‘the Magnitude of Love Is Through Pain’

Part #6 Allison Mack Tells Her Master Her Sex-Slavery ‘Educated My Inner Light’

The work of transcribing was accomplished by Marie White, working off a video of Keith Raniere’s conversation with Allison Mack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PTG0CB_biM&authuser=1

This portion of the interview involves Keith explaining the value of his women’s group Jness, which was one of the primary recruiting fields of his sex slaver, secret organization, DOS, where he branded and blackmailed women.

Keith offers more finely diced and excellent word salad to his gullible slave Mack who eats it readily, topped as it is with an abundant load of bullshit dressing.

He also gives an excellent example of himself when he describes the difference between the worlds nauseated and nauseous. He being the latter.

Keith: You have top female authors saying things that are so much lock and key into the problem and what you come to realize with Jness is the dance that we all do and ideally people start to divest themselves in that dance but you have to see the dance before you can divest yourself from it and I think it’s many weeks of education in groups with men and women that come to trust each other and come to share very directly and look at these things and truly look at them and my hope is that this study is a transformational process that will bring more and more people to see the different things that are going on and in bringing this ability to see two people the hope is that over time we will evolve beyond, which I believe so.

Allison Umhum

Keith: I had learned like distinctions in language. Once you learn distinction, like you learn the difference between ‘good’ and ‘well.’ It’s very hard to use them incorrectly again, or ‘nauseous’ and ‘nauseated.’

You know someone says ‘I’m nauseous’. Once you understand the distinction, it’s very funny to say ‘I’m nauseous’. You know it, um, if I’m saying ‘I’m nauseous’ it means ‘I am making other people nauseated.’

The feeling of nausea is something that is very uncomfortable for us and if we have that feeling we are nauseated, if we are nauseous, we give other people that feeling.

Allison: We induce nausea.

Keith: Awe I’m nauseous. Everyone in the room feels nauseated, so it’s sort of this funny thing. Now are you going to be able next time you go, as many people do, and say ‘aww I’m nauseous’? No nauseated, because you see it.

Allison: Yeah

Keith: So you see the point? When you have these distinctions, when you see it and especially when you see it not just because someone like me says so, or trainers say so, or the trainees say so, or the people in the training say so, you know, so you have a group of men in the group of women that are communicating with each other. Maybe it’s just a very isolated and not true, but when you see it time and time again, in best sellers, major movies and it’s not once, not twice, but in incredible by percentage, everything you see, you start to divest yourself from the dance.

Allison: Umhum

Keith: And then it becomes more, because you realize it’s more prevalent. It’s not just in your little group. It’s not just in your little training. It’s not just in some person’s mind. That in fact there is evidence.

Allison: That’s incredible, When before I met you, somebody had asked me in an interview what I wanted to do in my career, like if I wanted to do one thing in my career and I said ‘I wanted to change the way women thought and felt about themselves’ and so when I came and found out about Jness, the curriculum from women that you had developed I felt very relieved because I felt like I knew what I didn’t want to be, but I didn’t know what to supplant that with, so it was like I had this opportunity to kind of be this.

You know when I was on television more regularly, like this opportunity, this example, this idea of something different, something new, but I didn’t like know what that was like…. I was just wondering if you had any thoughts or ideas on what a more wise woman or a more evolved woman would look like or is that a hot topic to ask?

Keith: No and I can only approximate it. I believe that and I, you know, have my own definitional basis of stages going from boy to man to a leader man, to a wise man. You know from a girl to woman and there are other stages to centered woman to wise woman but the ultimate state, ultimate experiential operating state that both males and females reaches, one where they can see all of these things, and they also have a deep understanding and compassion for all people, and all areas of them and whatever stage they’re at with it, they get it and they have a deep moral sense of what their experience in life has brought them to understand as good and bad, the morality of being human so, and, you know, I wish there was some little book you could write that gives you all the ethical answers but moral decision-making, moral questions, ethical questions don’t have a single answer and you can have people on multiple sides of an issue and sometimes the issues have multiple sides that are all moral, humanist, compassionate, but from were their experience in life and where they come from, that is the authentic way they experience it and you know there are many more questions that really it’s not that there is an answer, it’s not the answer to the question that’s important, it’s the contemplation of the question

Allison: Umhum

****

I love his answer to Allison’s question about what a more evolved woman would be like.

He has his own definition of how a boy grows to be a man, a leader man, to a wise man- such as he, himself.

He also has ideas of how a girl grows to a woman, to a centered woman to a wise woman.

“But,” he says, “the ultimate state, ultimate experiential operating state [which only he has experienced] that both males and females reaches, one where they can see all of these things, and they also have a deep understanding and compassion for all people … and they have a deep moral sense of what their experience in life has brought them to understand as good and bad, the morality of being human….”

Yet Raniere had no compassion and no morality and poor, gullible Allison failed to understand this until it was too late and her life was ruined.

He continued, “I wish there was some little book… that gives you all the ethical answers, but moral decision-making, moral questions, ethical questions don’t have a single answer and you can have people on multiple sides of an issue and sometimes the issues have multiple sides that are all moral, humanist, compassionate.”

He was none of these. He was not moral, a humanist or compassionate. He was lying to Allison and to his other followers, deliberately lying. He was not, as his attorney, Marc Agnifilo argued in his defense, “acting in good faith.”

He wanted to be immoral, beastly and sadistic to his followers and to all beings and to make them believe he was only interested in their welfare.

He loved to destroy lives and was successful in doing so to many, including Allison Mack, who is clearly in love with him.

His final statement: “There are many more questions, that really it’s not that there is an answer, it’s not the answer to the question that’s important, it’s the contemplation of the question.”

Spoken like a true bullshitter. Why is the answer not important, but only the contemplation of the question?

Because he wanted a world with no objective rules of morality.

And so he never answered the original question, what is a wise woman or evolved woman like.

And poor gullible, foolish, misled, tragic Allison Mack can only nod her head, and feel the awe of his genius, as he leads her to her destruction.

He led her so far toward her doom that she in turn recruited slaves for him and got them to have sex with Raniere. She was, perhaps unwittingly, a sex slaver.

It is perfectly true of Raniere that he got people to do the opposite of their ideals in his quest to destroy them. Allison came into Jness and probably DOS with the idea of “wanting to change the way women thought and felt about themselves.”

Not as slaves, not as blackmailed and coerced women, slaves who lost their self confidence and lived in terror, half starved and sleep deprived.

Give some credit to Raniere. He twisted her good intentions into evil, without her noticing the subtle change in her work and her deeds.

She left he brilliant career, lost her fortune, lost her freedom, and thought she was doing it to help improve the lot of women.

Instead she helped him in branding and blackmailing sex slaves- all women. And she changed the way a lot of women thought of themselves – and all for the worse for the women and herself.

It is a remarkable achievement on the part of Raniere.

