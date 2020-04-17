Amway Works in Chile (and, No, I Am Not Chinese!)

See other posts in this series on Amway.

By Nicolas Nazal

First I want to clarify that I am Chilean [and not Chinese as Scott Johnson assumed] and I apologize for my English.

The statement that 90% of sales in the Asian market come from customers is not true. This statement was a mistake in the writing and interpretation of what I wanted to write.

Amway statistics indicate that in Asia most of the billing comes from real customers, but it does not reach 90% like my own Amway business in Chile.

Let’s remember that we are talking about averages together with a punctual result that is my own.

In any case, my business and the average of Asians is a total success considering that Amway does not pay to recruit people.

When I say that 90% of the money that comes into my business comes from customers, I am saying:

1) This is true for my business and I regret that other Amway businesses are not like this, however I congratulate the Asian market because they are doing the right thing.

2) Of the total distributors of my business, only 30% really do something to grow their business. In this 30% of distributors, most of my distributors have five or more clients who buy from them.

3) Remember that Amway does not pay to get people in.

4) Most of my distributors are young people who do not work and whose only form of income is this business, so they cannot buy for themselves.

5) Because my business depends on 90% of real clients, there are times when very few people enter my business and even so the billing remains stable. This is a sign of a healthy business done with real clients.

The danger of talking about averages and doing simple math with this business is that it includes within the same bag the majority who really do nothing to grow their business, with a small percentage of people who are intermittent and abandon, along with the small group of people who really make a constant effort and who do have results.

In this way you cannot simply divide Amway’s total income among the 3 million distributors, because from there a very small percentage really makes a real effort to grow their business.

The vast majority do not really deserve to receive anything because they do nothing. In fact, because in my organization my wife and I are the ones that do our best, it would be tremendously unfair for a Robin Hood to come and take money from us to distribute it among the 60% of the people on my team who really don’t deserve it .

Apart from this information, I can recommend that you better investigate Amway’s compensation plan, as you clearly lack information on how the money is distributed.

In Chile the income level of 9%, which is an achievement that can even be done with a single person, is easily enough to pay the house bills.

Upon reaching 15% compensation Amway pays you the equivalent of what 70% of the professional population of Chile earns ($647 dollars).

My wife and I are currently 21% Platinum (compensation plan for Latin America) and within our organization we have a 22-year-old boy who is Platinum Ruby, which means that he earns more money than we do and so we can feel very proud because he resolved his life thanks to the invitation and help that we dedicated to him.

Yes, we work a lot; we also argue with people like you and we also had problems, but we, unlike most of the people who take this opportunity, go ahead and build a system. We are nothing compared to the Asian market, but at least in my country, my wife today earns between 2 and 3 times what she earned in her job.

Finally, I want to clarify that I am using my real name, you can find me on Facebook, Linked-in and Instagram and my statements are based on experience and not on assumptions.

My results in the business speak for themselves. That is why, apart from clarifying this situation, I do not care about the opinion of the people.

Be happy with what you think you know.

But I have the results.

