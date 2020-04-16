Amway Is a Totally Legit Company, Despite What Amway Failure, Scott Johnson says

Ed. Note: Nicolas Nazal rebuts Scott Johnson’s report that Amway is a scam and actually comes right out and says Scott was merely an average person and hence, lacking outstanding qualities, was a failure in Amway.

It is his opinion that the fault lies not in Amway but in Johnson.

Mr. Nazal’s views do not represent the views of Frank Report, but in the interest of open discussion, I think it was fair to give the man his opportunity to express his opinion. Since Mr. Nazal is from Asia and English is not his first language, I assisted him in editing his post for clarity and grammatical accuracy.

By Nicolas Nazal

I can’t believe that after 60 years of the glorious Amway company’s success, there are still people thinking they are smarter than the FTC.

If the information contained in Scott Johnson’s report – Scott Johnson: Amway Is the Scam-Way – were real, then I am an impossibility!

Why?

Because, not only am I a success, but more than the 90% of my Amway business earnings come from real customers, not Amway members. This is the same for most of the Amway businesses in Asia.

Furthermore, you claim that Amway products are overpriced, but you don’t consider the premium quality and how long they yield!

You get what you pay for and with Amway you get more for you money.

Again, if Mr. Johnson’s report were truth, myself and thousands of other successful distributors around the world for decades are not real.

Let me make something clear. The Amway business can be for anybody, but NOT everybody can do it.

This is not a fault of the system because the business model is the same for all distributors.

I have met hundreds of people in the process of building my business.

What I find always happens is that common people always have a common result. Average people have many things in common:

Almost the same personality (melancholic)

They are lazy

Have so much fear that they can’t even practice a phone call with their own sponsor.

Average people criticize, complain

Are not able to solve almost anything on their own.

This is what I suspect Scott Johnson brought with him – an average or common personality. He is certainly no over acheiver.

How in the universe can such as Scott have any result in this or any business?

This common mediocrity, seen in Scott and many others, is why so few people can succeed in Amway or fir that matter in any business in their lives.

This is true of all business. Most people are workers They are not destined for success.

What makes success is pure leadership. Scott clearly did not have that special talent.

And hard work is required too.

I have to spend several hours after my day job is finished building my Amway business. I also have to spend many weekends, and time on my vacations, holidays, and even family and friend’s birthdays, helping my distributors to earn money and for which I earn money too.

No excuses.

I must be the best example for all my distributors and most of them, I think, are very grateful for the time and help I spend with them. It is a win, win.

Leadership is leading by example; is being at the service of your people.

Average people just can’t bear the pressure of leadership that is why so many people fail in this business.

The problem is not in the Amway company or its products.

The problem is inside each loser, such as Scott, that blames the system and can’t see that they have the problem inside their own mediocre brains.

Well, in the end I care about this scurrilous report by Scott Johnson.

I doubt you know this but the Chinese government asked Amway to keep its factory running for the help and quality of its products. This is probably something you do not believe either, Scott.

During crisis periods, many traditional companies are going bankrupt, but Amway continues to grow our business, even with record sales in March.

I guess this is not real for you either, Scott.

Well, I do not care what you think. You failed in Amway. I and many others are a success.

I have the result; you can stay and make your excuses.

I can easily see you begging the US government for money to bail you out in the next few days and making false reports on Frank Report.

Meantime I keep growing my Amway business, helping hundreds of my distributors earn money and making a lot of money myself.

