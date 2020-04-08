List of Nazis Who Were Reincarnated as Nxivm Members, According to Leader Keith Raniere

Comparing Keith Alan Raniere to Adolf Schicklgruber Hitler is not fair, some people say. However, Raniere himself often compared his disciples to Hitler and members of his inner circle.

Former Nxivm members have told Frank Report that they were told they were Nazis in their past lives.

Raniere, who was known by the self-given title of Vanguard, explained to followers that his need to purify the world made it necessary for him to undertake the bad karma [disintegrations] of some of the worst people who ever lived and make them noble, ethical human beings.

And who was worse, Vanguard noted, than the Nazis and their Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler?

Raniere told disciples that he not only knew everything about their present life, he knows all their past lives and all their future lives.

Especially what will happen to them if they did not obey him.

What will happen he said is they will return to the kind of behavior they exhibited during their Nazi past and pay dearly for it.

In this way, Raniere made the claim that all self-professed saviors make: that he was unique in that he took on disciples who were truly fallen angels and saved them.

Here are some of Raniere’s past and present students – and who he identified them as being in their past life:

Toni Natalie: His former girlfriend and the woman he designated to have his avatar child. He identified her as being Hermann Goering.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Barbara Bouchey: Another former girlfriend, Keith identified her as Reinhard Heydrich.

Barb was trained to march like a German and given the German nickname “Ya.”

This teaching was interspersed with Raniere’s claim that he was going to sire for her a child who would be an avatar and help create a more noble civilization.

Unlike Toni, who he told about her Nazi past only when she was about to leave, Keith told Barb about her Nazi past while she was deep in the relationship with him.

Barbara Bouchey left Nxivm and semi-repudiated Raniere, claiming he was a wonderful boyfriend but mentally ill – but also claiming that Nxivm had a lot of good in it and should possibly be revived.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Ivy Nevares: She was identified as a lower-level Nazi working under Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda.

Ivy co-authored two books and numerous articles with Raniere.

Like Toni and Barbara, Keith told Ivy that he would sire for her an avatar baby.

One insider cult source told FrankReport.com about Ivy :

“One example of Keith’s malevolent, merciless nature is harem member Ivy Nevares. In recent years, I took a training with Ivy Nevares. She had let her hair grow so long it was below her feet. It was very nutty. She told me that she couldn’t cut her hair until Keith determined that she had healed her ethical breach and gave her permission to cut her hair. She said that she had to demonstrate to Keith that “she really cared’

“Apparently they [cult members] led Ivy to believe that she would someday marry Keith and have his firstborn child once she ‘healed her ethical breach’. Yet all of Keith’s women knew this was a complete and total fallacy. My friend said Ivy was despised by Keith’s harem as she had been his #1 wife in the mid- 2000’s and hated the idea of the harem and they were all insanely jealous of her. They were happy to participate or perhaps better put, rationalize, Ivy being iced out. Yet these women all knowingly participated in defrauding Ivy and using mal-intended unlicensed weekly therapy sessions to convince her that her fantasy was real when they all knew it was all a lie.”

Ivy Nevares has repudiated Keith Raniere and left Nxivm.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Pam Cafritz: She was one of Raniere’s most loyal followers.

The late Pamela Cafritz was identified as an obscure, low-level Nazi, whose name has not been passed down to history. Her low status did not exculpate her from her Nazi treachery, but it was to be perfectly clear that she was a much lower-level figure in Nazism and in order for her atone her crimes, she needed to be very subservient to other, higher-ranking former Nazis.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Alejandro Betancourt:

Mexico City Nxivm leader, and trust fund baby, Alex Betancourt was identified not as a Nazi, but as a Fascist. Raniere told Betancourt that he was Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator, in his past life. Raniere reportedly told Betancourt that he had a lot to make up after having killed so many people during World War 2.

Alejandro “Alex” Betancourt was identified as Benito Mussolini. The lesson to be learned from this, according to Keith Raniere, was that Betancourt was a world leader in his past life but went wrong. So, in this life, with Raniere’s help, he could be a world leader again but this time he would do right. But only if he did exactly what Raniere told him to do.

Both Salinas and Betancourt have repudiated Raniere.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Brandon Porter:

There is at least one source who says that Raniere told Dr. Brandon Porter, now notorious for his Nxivm human fright experiments, that he was Josef Mengele, the Angel of Death, in his past life.

Raniere’s view [said to be Porter’s as well] was that Mengele was misunderstood and was actually a good man who tried to save as many concentration camp prisoners as he could. Unlike the others, who Raniere “guilted” because of their Nazi past, Raniere used an opposite tact with Porter.

He let him know that Mengele had an unfair reputation when he was a humanitarian.

In this way, Raniere taught Porter not to care what the world thought about him as long as he did Keith’s noble work.

Porter is said to be loyal to Raniere to this day, despite being universally known as a human monster

It is not known if he presently believes he is Dr. Mengele. Dr. Porter lost his medical license in 2019.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Nancy Salzman:

While many people assumed that if so many of Hitler’s former inner circle were now part of Raniere’s inner circle that perhaps the Vanguard was the Fuhrer himself.

Raniere repeatedly denied he was Hitler.

For some time, Raniere informed his followers that, in addition to having Nazis [in their past lives] as his disciples, he also had a number of people who were Nazi victims – mainly Jews who were exterminated in concentration camps.

He identified Nancy Salzman as one such Jewish victim who died in a concentration camp.

One day, Raniere made a reversal.

Barbara Jeske, who was believed to be Henrich Muller, head of the Gestapo, asked Raniere directly “who among us is Adolf Hitler?”

In answer to Jeske’s question, Raniere said Nancy Salzman was Adolf Hitler.

Salzman, who had been previously told she was a Jewish concentration victim, realized that Keith had gradually given her light so as not to shock her. She was not ready to be told she was Hitler before.

According to sources, Nancy resolved to be forever in his debt out of gratitude for him saving her and absolve her of the tremendous crimes she, as Hitler, committed.

She was also proud that she was once a world leader who had charisma and the ability to move the world. She just needed Keith to make sure she did it in a positive way this time.

Was Adolf Hitler reborn as Nancy Salzman?

After being arrested, Nancy Salzman repudiated Raniere and told others that Raniere misled her and her daughters.

She and her daughter, Lauren, have been convicted on racketeering charges.

It is hard to say whether all the women who were told they were Nazis believed it, or if any still do. I doubt Barbara Bouchey or Nancy Salzman still believe they were Nazis, Reinhard Heydrich or Adolf Hitler.

Maybe they never believed it and merely went along for whatever gain they thought was available to them by agreeing with their Vanguard.

It is interesting to note that Raniere used this Nazi past life technique in the beginning with his Nxivm followers. Later, he seems to have dropped the Nazi technique. There are no reports that Raniere ever told Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne etc. that they were Nazis.

Instead, he branded them and made them sex slaves.

