Dr. Danielle Roberts Defended

Frank Report has published numerous articles on Dr. Danielle Roberts, the DOS branding doctor. A friend of hers, who has written to me several times in the past, and as early as 2017, claims my articles on Dr. Roberts are ‘slanderous, libelous and defamatory.”

By Laura

Dr. Danielle Roberts is a very good doctor who tries to help her patients.

She is also a victim, as much as victim as all the other women in DOS! She was not one of the “First Line Masters.” She was a slave of Allison Mack and was in love with Keith Raniere. She left her long term boyfriend for Keith. He deceived her totally. He never loved her.

If she lent her professional training to the women who were branded, she was at least making it significantly safer due to her medical training.

Without her, if the DOS women still wanted to be branded, they would have done it anyway and it would have been done by someone with less training and that might have done potentially greater, more extensive, physical harm.

She has not branded anyone since shortly after your branding stories came out in the summer of 2017. So please do not suggest she is still branding women.

Still, do you realize that of all the women she branded not one of them had an infection, not one suffered any serious injury from branding. It may have been painful but that is what the women agreed to. Danielle did her best to make it the least painful it could be.

Also I want to correct you on one statement you repeatedly make. The branding did not take 40 minutes. The whole branding ceremony took that long but the actual time Danielle applied the stencil and pen was between five and 10 minutes.

She always tried to minimize pain and do it quickly as possible. She did not want to rush either. She wanted to do the design carefully so that it would look good and not be too large of small. At the time, she believed that this would be a world wide mission for women empowerment.

Of course she was foolish but please remember this is what she thought.

Whatever she did she tried to be conscientious. She tried to minimize pain and be compassionate.

A lot of women who were branded were scared and Danielle was there to calm them and make them feel comfortable. She is credited for making the branding safe.

As I told you before, Dr. Roberts moved to Albany to help people. She is a kindhearted, well intended person that was misguided and manipulated by having her pure care and concern for others incredibly twisted.

Calling her out on your website as one of the main culprits is far more damaging then helpful and more isolating for her. It is not only ruining her career but it makes integrating socially back into the rest of the world even more challenging from this point forward.

Please remove any slander, libel or spin from your articles regarding Dr. Roberts. She was manipulated. That does not make her mad, deranged or psychotic. She is a victim! It’s the boiling of a frog, slowly over time.

Confusing, manipulating, and defaming her isn’t helping her. You have become the exact tool then through which you helped Keith Raniere get more control..

Write about these women in truth. Start by stating that they are the ones who are being manipulated! Please consider that. Otherwise the victims will be labeled as the culprits and not as the victims they are.

Why is Dr. Roberts a perpetrator when you consider most of the other branded women victims?

Just because she used her skill to make women safer? It is not fair. Intellectually educated women are just as susceptible to thought reform as anyone else.

Please don’t be like most people and presume these women should know better. That thinking is a large part of what keeps groups like this going because everyone is thinking, “oh, not me. I wouldn’t fall for that stuff.”

The same above can equally be applied to educated intellectual men as well.

Your writing is a beautiful tool. “The pen is mightier then the sword” as it’s said. As such, how you literally “paint” and portray these female victims in your articles guides the readers opinion of these women. Consider that and maybe you’ll come full circle in your logic: To break the cycle, the blame needs to be directed to the source, Keith Raniere! Not the victims of the source.

I want Keith Raniere to get a long prison sentence and his organization in Mexico and everywhere to fail as he sits in prison!

But the “followers”, “believers” and victims need to know they not criminals or crazy or mad. They are victims. That’s how you take away a madman’s power – by taking away his followers, not blaming them. That perpetuates the cycle and keeps guys like Keith in power over his victims.

Will be you glad if she loses her medical license? Why, when she does so much good with her healing?

Stop writing about her.

