Kendra Voth Talks ‘SEX’ to Underage Girls on Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design Website

The following is a post entitled “SEX” by Kendra Voth, on Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design, a website appealing to girls from 12-15 years old.

When this was published, in January 2009, both Voth and Kreuk were members [Kreuk was a coach] of Nxivm, the “life coaching” company that became notorious after it was revealed on this blog, and later in the New York Times, that its leader, Keith Alan Raniere, had women he designated as slaves branded on their pubic region.

Testimony in his sex trafficking trial reveal that at the time his followers Voth and Kreuk were seeking to enlist 12-15 year old girls on their Girls By Design website, Raniere was actively seeking and raping 12-15 year old virgins.

We know a lot more now than we knew then. But no one has yet come forward with conclusive evidence that Kreuk or Voth knew about the serial rapes their leader enjoyed.

Voth and Kreuk solicited young girls to answer their “Sexy 7” questions and not just send them in writing but “send in your answers via video, audio, or text to: sexy7@girlsbydesign.com. And while you’re at it, send us a self-portrait to go with your Sexy 7. Camera shy? Then get creative! Draw yourself, make a collage, take a pic of your big toe…you get the idea. ”

Your big toe?

How about another body part? It is known that Raniere was fascinated by taking pictures of women and girls, especially close up vagina shots.

At the time, Voth and Kreuk were encouraging girls to send in pictures of their big toe, Raniere was actively expanding his massive photo collection stored in his library of his followers nude shots, including 15-year-old Camilia’s close up vagina shots.

This is nothing more than circumstantial evidence. It does not mean Voth and Kreuk were recruiting girls for Raniere’s perversion back in 2009.

Still, it is hard to imagine what reason Voth and Kreuk had for devoting so many pages to sex, sex slavery, prostitution, sleep deprivation, “Sexy 7” questionnaires, etc..

In any event, here is Kendra Voth’s seemingly innocent post on Girls By Design. It is entitled bluntly enough “SEX” and, keep in mind, this is directed to preteen and teen girls, whom she refers to with the adult name, “Ladies.”

SEX

By Kendra Voth

Hey Ladies,

Being a new mommy I have been thinking about parenting and was wondering if teens talk to their parents about sex?

I remember in school we had sex-ed class with the typical demonstration of putting a condom on a banana and the teacher asking us if sex was apart of a typical conversation at the dinner table with our parents. “GROSS! Gag me with a spoon!” was my first thought. At the time I couldn’t even imagine talking with my mom and dad, especially my dad about sex! I am sure he would of sent me to an all girls convent if I even uttered the word PENIS. ahahaha! I could just imagine sitting at the dinner table, “Hey Dad could you pass the salt, oh and what is an erection?” But no seriously, where do teens turn to get the answers to their questions and learn about sex?

As a new parent, and I know I have a lot of time to figure this out, but I want my kids to be feel they can talk about sex with me. Don’t all parents say this? But how do you think we as parents can encourage our kids to be comfortable around us about sex? No matter how much we want our kids to come to us with these questions they may choose not to. So then I wondered where would they get the answers to their questions?

My first thought was the Internet, so I Googled what I thought a teen might Google, keys words, like ‘Sex Questions”, “Teen Sex” ect. OMG! NO! MY EYES! MY EYES! there are certain things that you just cant unsee, you know? All kinds of Pornographic sites come up. OK then I freaked out a little, imagining Marcus at the age of ummmm lets say ten, sitting on the computer curious, like little boys are and Googles the word “Breasts”…so I Googled the word ‘Breasts” Surprise, Surprise more Porn! I don’t want Marcus to come across these types of sites and think that this is what sex IS and this is how women want to be treated intimately! Can you imagine if this is the way boys and girls learn about sex? Well maybe it is, is it?

Ok then I thought well when I was a teen I talked to my friends, but now as an adult looking back I realize that I was getting advice from those who were just as confused as I was, hahahaha. But I least I felt safe to be open and honest with my friends, but was this my best source to learn about sex?

Ok to add another layer to this puzzle…what if…what I have learned about sex all of these years aren’t correct either? What if my views of Sex growing up aren’t accurate? How do I know? This is something I need to further investigate. I mean in school they teach you the science of sex and how to be safe, but how do we learn about intimacy, and values when it comes to sex?

What do you guys think? Any insight?

Xo

Kendra

By Frank Parlato

I have a few comments on Kendra’s post on SEX.

Why is Voth talking to teens and preteens about sex online?

She becomes explicit almost at once. She writes, “I remember in school … putting a condom on a banana and the teacher asking us if sex was apart of a typical conversation at the dinner table with our parents….

“I couldn’t even imagine talking with … my dad about sex! I am sure he would of sent me to an all girls convent if I even uttered the word PENIS. ahahaha!….

“I could just imagine sitting at the dinner table, ‘Hey Dad could you pass the salt, oh and what is an erection?'”

Is this supposed to be funny or is she slyly making suggestions and perhaps weeding out girls, setting up children to get used to having sex with big daddy Raniere?

She writes, “I want my kids to be feel they can talk about sex with me… So then I wondered where would they get the answers to their questions?…

“I Googled what I thought a teen might Google, keys words, like ‘Sex Questions’, ‘Teen Sex’ etc.”

Is she giving children hints? Actually making a suggestion for them to do something forbidden so they will begin to consider doing it?

“OMG! NO! MY EYES! MY EYES! there are certain things that you just cant unsee, you know?,” she writes..

Now what kid reading this will not Google her suggestions ‘Sex Questions’, ‘Teen Sex’ etc.”

Voth gives even more encouragement for girls to start looking at porn.

She writes, “All kinds of Pornographic sites come up. OK then I freaked out a little, imagining Marcus [her son] at the age of ummmm lets say ten, sitting on the computer curious, like little boys are and Googles the word ‘Breasts’…so I Googled the word ‘Breasts” Surprise, Surprise more Porn!”

She continues, “when I was a teen I talked to my friends, but now as an adult looking back I realize that I was getting advice from those who were just as confused as I was, hahahaha. But I least I felt safe to be open and honest with my friends, but was this my best source to learn about sex?”

Is this an invitation by Voth for girls to get advice from her and Kreuk and if I am not mistaken Kathy Russell –about sex?

Voth continues, “Ok to add another layer to this puzzle…what if…what I have learned about sex all of these years aren’t correct either? What if my views of Sex growing up aren’t accurate? How do I know? This is something I need to further investigate. I mean in school they teach you the science of sex and how to be safe, but how do we learn about intimacy, and values when it comes to sex?

“What do you guys think? Any insight?”

Yeah, I have some insight.

Are these Raniere’s words?

Are Voth and Kreuk hinting that their little girl readers, rather than go to parents where it is embarrassing, or friends who don’t know about sex, they might get help from GDB – from Voth and Kreuk?

And if any of the girls happened to be ripe, perhaps girls with little or no parental supervision [think Dani, Cami and Mariana’s parents] or a girl who might be groomed for Nxivm, or explicitly for Raniere’s quest for a virgin “successor’ — Kruek and Voth would be in a fine position to help her.

They could explain that what the little girl learned about sex isn’t correct, that her views of sex growing up aren’t accurate.

Maybe they could even arrange a trip to Albany to learn from someone, a great mentor, a great ethical leader, the world’s smartest man.

A man they could talk to and utter the word “penis,” and ask him “what is an erection?” and even put a condom on his banana to see how it works.

Of course this is rank speculation. I make no accusations. I am only asking questions.

Raniere taught his students, including Voth and Kreuk, that it was society that made adult-child sex wrong and that in many cultures [which he declined to name] parents had sex with their children and children enjoyed it.

Raniere suggested some children are “adult-like” and are mentally capable of experiencing sex with adults. He noted the age of consent varies from country to country and state to state.

“What’s abuse in one area is not abuse in another,” Raniere said.

“Some little children are perfectly happy with that (experience),” Raniere said. “It’s more society that abuses them than the parent.”

Was GBD just another of the many outlier recruitment organizations Raniere created to recruit women and girls for sex.

Sources who told me that Kreuk worked closely with Nancy Salzman and Pam Cafrtiz to create GBD.

Both of these women knew Keith was a pedophile. Whether Kreuk knew it at the time is not known.

GBD shares similarities with his other secret sex recruitment groups:

DOS [sex slaves], Jness [women], The Source [actresses], The Knife [writers], exo/eso [yoga enthusiasts], Anima [Mexican dancers], Ultima [dancers], One Asian [Asian women], The 10C, [women] Delegates [teens], The University [women and teens], A Capella Innovations [college girls], and, of course, Nxivm itself.

Why should we believe Girls By Design was any different?

