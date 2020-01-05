Nancy Salzman Cheated on Raniere for Years, Now ‘Bonking’ Keith’s Dentist!

By George Frobisher

I got another assignment from Frank – always bottom of the barrel stuff. This time – I regret to inform readers – I have to report on a longtime affair that Nancy Salzman has been having with her dentist.

It’s no one’s business who Nancy is shagging. But I know old Frank. He thinks this is clickbait. As if anybody cares who Nancy is schtupping. I’ll write it, but I won’t like it and don’t be surprised if I quit this blog if I don’t get some meatier assignments.

Here goes:

She always had a winning smile. Nancy Salzman that is.

And that’s because she could afford the finest dentist money can buy.

Now we learn from a source that Nancy has been bonking her dentist for years – and what’s worse, he’s Keith’s dentist too!

Of course, he is not presently Keith’s dentist. Keith is now housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and all medical and dental care is provided free to him by the Bureau of Prisons and paid for by taxpayers.

Still, Nancy is on the loose. Her sentencing date has not been set. She is subject to home confinement but only at night. During the day, she is allowed out and, of course, she is permitted to go out any time – day or night – for medical and dental appointments.

And there is no restrictions barring her dentist from making house calls, which I assure you he has.

So this is the news: Not only is Nancy currently getting banged by her dentist — but even when Keith was free and the Lord of Clifton Park – Nancy was out screwing the good dentist behind Keith’s back – for at least four years.

That’s right, she was screwing him even when Raniere was requiring all the women in his harem – including her – to be faithful to him.

Her daughter, Lauren, who is also in Keith’s harem, may not have ever slept with another man in the 20 years he enslaved her. But Nancy was far too wise for that.

I recall hearing stories about Nancy and another inner circle member entertaining two gents for an evening of delight. And she was not alone. I know of another inner circle member who told Frank Report she had an affair right under Keith’s nose.

There were probably others.

It is kind of strange because Keith said if any of the women he was close to had sex with another man, it might kill him – so attuned with the highest spiritual vibrations was he.

Yet somehow he survived.

We all know Cami cheated on him, not once – but twice – having sexual encounters with both Jim Del Negro and his stepson Robbie. The latter affair seemed to unhinge Raniere. As readers recall, he demanded Cami tell him whose semen tasted sweeter and whose cock was longer.

Poor Raniere.

Cheated on left and right – and the unkindest cut of all – by Prefect too! All the time he thought she was lying in his dentist’s chair, she was actually lying on her dentist, or lying about her dentist, while he was filling her cavities.

Frank Report knows the name of the dentist, of course, but I don’t think I will mention it at this moment. I think it fair to contact him first to see if he wants to make a comment. There is nothing illegal about dating a Prefect of a racketeering sex cult. But it might be bad for business.

I also have heard that the good dentist took Nxivm courses and speaks glowingly of the “tech.”

Just think, some of the times when Nancy was giving wet kisses to Keith, she had just come from a nice cleaning job.

Ah, if only Keith knew then.

Some pictures of Nancy’s teeth.

Overheard outside the dentist’s office when Nancy was there:

Can you open your mouth a bit wider? Damn it, I think it broke off Please don’t bite down on my equipment I think I can fill it with what I’ve got You will feel a little prick

Her dentist said to Nancy, “I am going to drill you now!” Her dentist said to Nancy, “If you feel uncomfortable, just jerk your head and I’ll pull out.” Vanguard went to his dentist, and as the dentist was leaning over him, he said, “I see you have had oral sex recently.” Vanguard said, “Why, is there a pubic hair in my teeth?” The dentist said, “No, you’ve got shit on your nose.” **** It was Nancy’s first time with someone else – since she had been with Vanguard. As she lay back, her muscles tightened. She put him off, searching for an excuse, but he refused to be dissuaded. He asked if she was afraid. Nancy shook her head. He had experience, but it was the first time his finger found the right place. He probed deeply. She shivered. Her body tensed, but he was gentle like he promised he’d be. He looked deep into her eyes and told Nancy to trust him. He’d done this many times before. His cool smile relaxed her. She opened wider to give him more room for an easy entrance. She begin to plead and begged him to hurry, but he slowly took his time, wanting to cause her as little pain as possible. As he pressed closer, going deeper, she felt the tissue give way. Pain surged throughout her body. She felt a slight trickle of blood as he continued. He looked at her concerned and asked if it was too painful. Her eyes filled with tears but she shook her head and nodded for him to go on. He began moving in and out with skill but she was too numb to feel him within her. After a few frenzied moments, she felt something bursting within and he pulled it out. She lay panting, glad to have it over. He looked at her smiling, warmly telling her that she had been his most stubborn yet most rewarding experience. She smiled and thanked her dentist. After all, it was the first time Nancy had a tooth pulled. ****

Viva Executive Success!

