Allison Mack Was Not Completely Nude When She Was Branded – Raniere Instructs Her to Have Slaves Branded Nude – Listen to Them Discuss It Here!

Nxivm slave master Allison Mack recorded a conversation she had with her master, Keith Alan Raniere, during a walk they took on January 9, 2016, at 6:59 AM.

The place was Knox Woods in Half Moon, New York where they both lived until late 2017. The topic was branding women.

The branding had just started. Allison herself had been recently branded, as were, it is believed, six other women – the First Line DOS slaves of Raniere’s.

Raniere wanted to perfect the branding ritual and give Allison instructions.

In this tape [see below] you can see the sadistic mind of the lunatic demon.

When Allison and the other women were branded, they were branded by a man who was evidently hired and was practiced in scarification. They kept their underwear on and it was not as painful as the other, future branding sessions would come to be.

Later, Dr. Danielle Roberts, a DOS slave herself, a slave to Allison, would do the branding and make it far more painful, deliberately, as per Raniere’s instructions.

,

As we study if Raniere could be potentially a murderer, I think this conversation with Mack is revealing and helpful.

It is believed that the recording was provided to the feds by Allison Mack and was played to the jury in the trial against Keith Raniere.

Here is the transcript of the recording.

AM = Allison Mack. KR = Keith Raniere

AM: Keith and Allison, January 9th, 6:59 AM talking about branding on a walk.

KR: You guys did it and you weren’t completely nude. Do you think the person who’s being branded should be completely nude and sort of held to the table like a sort of almost like a sacrifice? I don’t know if that’s a feeling of submission. And the person should ask to be branded.

AM: OK

KR: They should say ‘please brand me it would be an honor’ or something like that. ‘It’s an honor I want to wear for the rest of my life.’

AM: OK.

KR: And they should probably say that before they are held down. So it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced.

AM: OK.

KR: We know the depth of our love through pain.

AM: Right

KR: There is no other way in the human condition. And also of course, videoing it gives collateral. Something that they say initially. ‘Although my body may be burned or tortured, my love is stronger.’

***

This is Raniere’s teachings to the women who trusted him: Brand them with his initials [and as some believe Allison Mack’s initials too].

Make them feel pain. Equate pain to love and them give them lots of pain and delude them into thinking this is how they show love. Pure sadism.

Note the part about videoing the nude branding of women to use potentially as blackmail worthy ‘collateral.”

And some of his defenders say, he is incapable of murder.

The brutal branding of the slaves of DOS evolved, based on Raniere’s instruction to Mack into a 25- 40 minute branding session. Dr. Roberts would slowly etch out the brand, stroke by stroke, with a white hot cauterizing pen on the pubic region of the women. They were permitted no anesthesia.

Because it was so painful, four other nude slaves had to hold down the nude slave to be branded – one holding each limb. Another slave would video the entire session making sure to capture both the face and the vagina of the branded woman, each in turn.

Raniere would be in control of these videos to use as possible blackmail on the women in case they decided to leave or reveal the secrets of DOS.

Oftentimes, I was told, the women, or at least Dr. Roberts, wore a mask because the smell of burning flesh was gag worthy and the chance of airborne infection was high.

The Fall of Allison Mack

Allison Mack went from a popular TV actress to a cult member to a slave and slave master to an indicted defendant charged with sex trafficking to a convicted racketeer facing years in prison.

For whatever reason, Raniere chose her to lead other women into the branding and blackmailing of women. She might be a victim, but she was certainly a willing and enthusiastic perpetrator.

Submission?

One point of interest: Note the way Raniere says the word “submission” in the recording. He puts a lot of emphasis on the final syllable of the word. Listen to Allison softly say “OK.”

It seems as if she is hypnotized and Raniere, who is alleged to be a master hypnotist, has her under his complete control and one of his code words for her is “submission.”

This argues towards a theory that Allison is more victim than perpetrator. Although I have often heard it said that one cannot be hypnotized to do something against one’s true nature.

Finally, the plan to brand thousands of women might have worked but for two things. One: Sarah Edmondson was willing to risk having her collateral released [it was released] to bring down this wicked cult and two: Catherine Oxenberg was upset enough about her daughter India being branded that she came to me to seek public exposure of this monstrous practice.

Had it not been for these two women and the work I did to publish it, Raniere and company might be still branding women, blackmailing them.

When I first started publishing the branding stories, beginning on June 5, 2017, few took notice outside the cult. It caused a sensation within the cult, and women started quitting immediately. But the mainstream media was slow to take notice.

Gradually they did, starting with the New York Times and then the Albany Times Union.

I feel we are in the same place now.

People read my branding stories and said, “that’s impossible. He’s making this up.”

My writing about the possibility of murder – by Raniere – has been greeted with a similar fate. People are saying “That’s impossible.”

But this time the mainstream media is quicker to write about it. It was four long months between my breaking the branding story and the NY Times writing their story, four months of being the sole reporter to write about Raniere branding women before the world caught on.

This time, thanks to Investigation Discovery, who took an interest in my investigation into possible murders, the mainstream media is already taking notice.

And the film, The Lost Women of Nxivm has not aired yet.

When it does, people will start to take the possibility that Raniere besides being a sex trafficker, a racketeer, a financial criminal, and an abuser of women and girls, may be far more nefarious than previously believed.

He might be a murderer.

Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

