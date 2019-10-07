Yet Another Suspected Lie of Toni Natalie’s, the Self-Proclaimed ‘Pretty Woman in the Green Scarf That Broke Raniere’s Heart’

Toni Natalie wrote in her book The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM, in Chapter 15, a story to illustrate how important she was as an enemy of Keith Raniere.

So much so that he even created, she says, a module about her, called “The Fall.”

During the early classes [ca 1999-2000], Nxivm [then known as Executive Success Programs or ESP] showed a video with various people in it. It happened to show Natalie in it – wearing her green sash – along with other people in the video. No particular mention of her is made in the video and she is not identified in it by name. Neither is any importance attached to her in the video.

But here is what Toni wrote:

“To hundreds of NXIVM students, I was Lucifer, the suppressive—the one he [Raniere] wrote the ‘Fall’ module about. In the classroom, in the module called “Persistency,” the proctor would say, “Who is the pretty brunette with a green scarf?” and then explain, “That is Toni Natalie. We don’t talk about her. She is the suppressive that broke Vanguard’s heart.”

When I first read this account in Toni’s book, I thought it was ridiculous and 100 percent untrue. It is preposterous, of course, that Keith Raniere, the ultimate egoist, would have his proctors [the teachers of his classes] tell the students that any woman broke his heart.

He was pretending to be celibate at the time. I also knew he was too prideful to ever make this kind of vulnerable and stupid admission – even if it were true – – which I doubt it is.

In short, I thought Toni was lying in her book. But just to confirm it, I asked numerous Nxivm members who were around at the time. Toni’s tale has been debunked by every longtime Nxivm person I spoke to – including former members of Keith’s inner circle.

One former Nxivm member was so incensed by the lie, that she took the time to write the following:

By A Former Nxian

I was in ESP when the module called “The Fall” was written. It was never about Ton Natalie. There had been other issues that had come up within the company – and most people never knew who Toni Natalie was unless they had been in Consumers’ Buyline before.

It’s true, people sometimes asked who the person in the green sash was in a video that was shown to students. However, the teacher or proctor never said about her, “Oh that pretty woman is the one who broke Keith’s heart, that’s Toni Natalie.”

What a liar Natalie is.

I’d like her to come forward and say who told her that she was mentioned in class!

One time, I asked Nancy Salzman who the woman in the green sash was in the video. I did that because, as far as I knew, there was no one living outside of Albany who was that high ranking at the time and I found it odd that this person who had a green sash was not around in Albany.

But I never said, “Who’s that pretty woman?”

Nancy did not refer to her as “pretty” nor did she ever say Toni broke Keith’s heart.

Most people in the leadership of Nxivm who had known Toni didn’t want to talk about her and would shut the conversation down if you asked questions about her.

I finally got Nancy to tell me that Toni had been part of Keith’s business, CBI.

Nancy also said that Toni had stolen $80,000 that Nancy had loaned her to build National Health Network and she skipped town and never paid Nancy back.

Because she had stolen Nancy’s money, no one wanted anything to do with her because, they said, Toni was not an honorable person.

After I left ESP/NXIVM, I first thought Nancy lied about Toni, but with things I experienced personally with Toni and what I have found out through others, I think Nancy, Keith and Toni are all wolves that turned on each other.

I glad to not have anything to do with any of them.

In my opinion, they all deserved each other. They have spent years trying to destroy each other, shit on each other – why do you think Toni spent so much time illegally on the NXIVM’s website – for which she was arrested?

All of them to this day will take advantage of anyone who will let them take them for a ride.

Toni wants to play the victim card but her true colors have come out now publicity and she cannot hide the wolf in sheep clothing.

Don’t be fooled.

That is why Toni doesn’t have longtime friends who will have a lot to do with her. She can’t hide who she really is.

As far as her repeated references to herself as pretty in her book, in my opinion, she is a VERY stupid woman who thinks because Keith Raniere AKA the CHILD MOLESTER, SLAVE OWNER, CULT LEADER, CON ARTIST told her she was PRETTY – so he could fuck her brains out – that means somehow she is SPECIAL.

No one needs to lie about their life to inflate who they are; lies are hard to keep track of. What an idiot.

“Inside the Mind of Toni Natalie and the Rise and Fall of Who the Public Thought She Was” – is what really happened with her book.

Hope it was worth every penny you’re making, Toni Natalie.

Beauty is only skin deep, but when you have a nasty personality, it doesn’t matter.

You might have been pretty once, but your lies have been showing up on your face and now you look like the witch you have always been inside. An ugly witch with a dark soul.

Editor’s Note: In conclusion, the story about proctors telling Nxivm students that Toni broke Keith’s heart is likely untrue.

It is possible that Toni was not lying in her book, but actually heard this from someone and presumed it was true.

But who told her this falsehood?

Will Toni come forward and tell us how she learned that her name was mentioned by proctors in classes?

Toni was obviously not at any of these classes where proctors told students that Toni broke Keith’s heart – after asking students who the pretty woman was in the green scarf in the video.

So, if she was not there, she had to have heard this from someone else or simply made it up.

If she made it up, she is especially stupid, since hundreds of people are around who can dispute her story.

If she heard it from someone else – perhaps her publishers, Grand Central Publishing, should have vetted her story.

In fairness to the truth – Is there anyone out there – among our readers who were in Nxivm – – who ever heard a proctor say, “Who is the pretty brunette with a green scarf?” and then explain, “That is Toni Natalie. We don’t talk about her. She is the suppressive that broke Vanguard’s heart.”?

I suspect no one anywhere ever heard a proctor say anything to a Nxivm class about Toni Natalie – because it never happened.

Keith Raniere would never allow Toni’s name to be mentioned in class. Not because he was brokenhearted over her – but because she was irrelevant to the class.

He may have hated her personally – as much as she hated him – but he would not have permitted her name to be mentioned in class – let alone that he was brokenhearted over her.

The whole concept is ridiculous.

But let’s keep an open mind – anyone please – did you ever hear a proctor mention Toni Natalie in class?

Stay tuned for more suspected lies from The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM, and a special interview with Toni’s third husband and others who knew Toni.

Finally, some have asked why am I writing about Toni – even calling what I write attacks.

I am merely doing what I like to do – investigating – in this case, I’m investigating the veracity of all the unsubstantiated claims and statements that appear in her book.

I first came to doubt her veracity when she started telling lies about me – provable lies. And like Toni said in her book about Keith Raniere “And if he was willing to lie about something provable, how could he be trusted with anything else?”

The same gold standard holds true for Toni as well.

And more and more provable lies are coming out. That’s not my fault.

