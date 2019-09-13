Dennis Burke – Head of Arizona Mafia – Former US Attorney for Arizona – Has Much to Account for – Some of It May Be Criminal

A Friend of the Good Guys is someone who knows Dennis Burke – the former US Attorney for Arizona – who was forced to resign his position – to avoid going to prison.

Burke was essentially the fall guy for the very criminal government conspiracy called Fast and Furious where the CIA, the ATF and others in what some might call the Deep State – purportedly worked with the Carlos Salinas “crime organization” to raise money [outside the purview of Congress] and exchange some needed guns.

While numerous people should have gone to prison for this treasonous act that resulted in murder – and drug runners getting their hands on some exquisite guns to carry on their trade- courtesy the US government – none of the perps went to prison. The main fall guy was Burke – he lost his job – and it seems he had to take the fall mainly because he stupidly got caught lying.

He was a top ranking member of the Arizona Mafia and his high position – US Attorney for the drug running state – Arizona – was a major embarrassment for the Obama administration.

In return for his falling on his sword, Burke however was helped to bounce right back. He got an advisory board position with US Atty General Jeffrey Sessions – and went into lucrative private practice – representing [who else?] the Salinas organization.

Ostensibly, Burke also represented Clare Bronfman in her recent criminal woes in the Nxivm case. Many people believe that Burke was really in the game to protect Emiliano Salinas – and was willing to sacrifice Bronfman to help his true clients out – the Salinas family.

Bronfman was convicted and Emiliano Salinas has not been charged for his role in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.

Now our guest contributor – who seems to know Dennis Burke awfully well – thinks Dennis Burke posts here under the name Bangkok [Aka The Retard].

Frank Report has no evidence of this – and has nothing to disprove it. Neither are we trying to find out because Frank Report permits anonymous comments and because of that we do not make efforts to discover the identity of commenters.

However, what is really more important than whether Burke is Bangkok or not – in this post – is the wealth of information, ‘A Friend of the Good Guys’ has about the top fall guy for Fast and Furious – and top leader of the Arizona Mafia [a group of Democrats from Arizona – who served in DC under Obama -and who allegedly were coopted by the Salinas crime organization to facilitate the free flow of drugs for the youth of America – and the free flow of wealth to them all.]

Take everything with a grain of salt.

But you do not necessarily need to wear a tin foil hat to believe there are drugs in America. It comes from Mexico. There are people who profit from it. There are government agencies assigned to prevent the flow of drugs. They fail miserably – never ever getting the top guys. {el Chapo was a mid-level player – who, for various reasons, was convenient to put away and make it sound like a big deal.] And that just maybe some people in government are corrupt enough to help the process along – and join in on the profit.

None of this means that Burke is one of those guys – he might be pure as the driven snow.

But here is an account from someone who knows him who suggest otherwise.

By A Friend of the Good Guys

Actually I have a lot of things and people on my mind these days, Dennis (Bangkok).

One of the PEOPLE I have on my mind is Max Silberman, an at -isk young man who killed himself with a drug overdose after hearing his parents involved in a stressed, yelling argument.

Seems they were upset about being improperly threatened with criminal prosecution by a business colleague who was bullying, based on his wrong assumptions and his attempts to manufacture a nefarious history that didn’t exist. Who could that former “colleague” be? If you can bear it, take a look in the mirror for your answer about this and much more, Dennis K. Burke (Bangkok), a.k.a. the king of wishful thinking.

One of those THINGS on my mind is what is proving to be your well established pattern of harassment and retaliation against your coworkers. That is bad, Dennis (Bangkok). Retaliating is bad. You come off like a deranged ex-husband stalker in a family law scenario.

Another of the PEOPLE I have on my mind, although I’m sure you don’t, is Brian Terry. His brother Kent told us that after Brian died as a result of your illicit weapons trafficking with Mexican cartels, you stood in his mom’s house with Tim Nelson and told the family there had been no gun running (and other things).

That was another one of your big lie incidents, and everyone knows it.

You lied to the Terry family, in their house, while nervously making stupid comments about bad coffee. Then you sent your goon buddies to ransack what was left of Brian’s apartment to destroy evidence. What kind of a sick, heartless bastard are you, anyways.

Something else I think about a lot these days, Dennis (Bangkok), is the Salinas regime that you and Marco Lopez have become so tight with; the murderous history of that group, and what both of you are willing to do, for money, without a second thought.

Marco and a certain friend of his and Marco’s mother used to talk about the Salinas regime being the basis of most of the bad stuff that has happened throughout Mexico during what was, at the time, the recent 15 year or more history of the country.

You know exactly what I’m talking about.

Marco’s mother, at the time, called the Salinas regime the biggest criminals in Mexico. Yet now you’re in business with them. Marco posts pictures of himself on social media, standing next to his mother who used to speak badly about the Salinas regime, and Claudia Salinas herself, the puppet leader of the Mexican PRI.

You know the Mexican people believe Carlos and Raul Salinas murdered Claudia’s dad, right? And now you work for her father’s murderers, as does Marco.

Marco had Janet Napolitano endorse Ricardo Anaya on U.S. soil in California, while Anaya was under investigation by the Mexican PGR for money laundering. Mexico’s new President AMLO called the Salinas “puppet candidate” for the Mexican Presidency.

Give me a break. You guys are in so deep with Salinas that you worked with not only one, but two Salinas puppet president personalities? Are there more?

In addition to helping Anaya, Marco was the U.S. campaign adviser to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the biggest Salinas puppet in recent history, who as you know is now under investigation by the feds in Mexico in multiple money laundering and bribery cases, among other accounts of egregious improper conduct.

You know damn well that’s your circle of interest, you corrupt bastard, Dennis (Bangkok).

Secret Service Connections

A little over a year ago, you guys brought in Mark Sullivan, the former head of the secret service, to try to help spring Vanguard [Keith Alan Raniere] out of jail. [Raniere failed to be granted bail conditions proposed by Burke to have Sullivan former head of the Secret Service oversee his home arrest with ex-Secret Service members as Raniere’s guards].

Are you kidding me? These are the best clients you could get? [Raniere and Bronfman?]

Something else I think about is the fact that the only damn thing that seems to matter to you is money. Because apparently, you were persuaded by money to traffic weapons with Mexican cartels while you worked for Obama and former US Attorney General Eric Holder, and now Marco works for Carlos Salinas who is considered by the Mexican people to either be, or at least be in in business with Lucifer himself.

What’s the deal with NXIVM’s patent #US20130281879, about “rehabilitating luciferians”, anyways?

You took Clare Bronfman’s money to help fund your off-the-books representation of Emiliano Salinas, on orders to keep “Emi” from being indicted, while handing off your own client (Clare Bronfman) for prosecution.

Now you trash your former client, Clare Bronfman, on this message board [as Bangkok], like the backstabbing fake friend you’ve always been. Not that Clare doesn’t deserve to be trashed — she does — but it’s extraordinary to watch you as her former lawyer violate ostensibly every duty you still owe her under the attorney rules.

Par for the course, Mr. “D”?

The University of Arizona law school must be proud of all you’ve accomplished!

Turning back to the essence of your fakeness, your sophomoric fascination with money because you’ve never had any; as you complain about prior business associates, you repeatedly cite what you believe to be a lack of financial strength.

However right or wrong you are, it’s the central criteria you use to judge people. Nothing else matters to you. What a guy.

I have no doubt you don’t think about the people and things mentioned here, as you’ve proven yourself a heartless narcissist over time. I on the other hand do think about them. A lot. More all the time, in fact.

Especially Max. Did anyone tell you who was Max’s honorary godfather? Maybe not. Do you know who was there when Max was born?

I held him in my arms as a baby — something you don’t understand. Laugh all you want. I miss Max Silberman, Dennis. So does his dad.

You can call us “sick”, as you did in an email you wrote about Max’s death, because it helps you rationalize things, you twisted fool.

You went back to threatening criminal prosecutions and trying to manufacture a case that didn’t exist a few days after he died. Your self-serving rationalizations will never make us miss Max any less than we do, every day of the week.

In the interest of decency, my choice of words is often cleaner than yours.

In conclusion I’ll substitute truth for decency as neither seems to be an obstacle to the impudence of your vainglorious ethics.

You know who is sick? You are. You’re a sick, twisted son of a bitch, Dennis.

The Terry family knows it. Anyone familiar with your gun running work with Mexican cartels and involvement with the Salinas regime knows it. We know it. The Arizona Bar knows it.

Your posts on this message board give readers a brief preview of what you’re made of. You can continue to try to mislead, misdirect, and confuse readers about yourself and your identity here. That’s fine. You’ve been doing it for a long time now. You’ve been doing your best to cover things up in your world for a long time now.

Despite your continual efforts at misdirection and your constant self-rationalization of all things, Dennis, make no mistake about the following because you’ve proven it to us, and to everyone, over time.

We know, in every sense, who you really are.

